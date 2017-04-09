Do we need role models?

By Caitlin Kelly
A favorite TV series, about an older Swedish detective
Once you become an adult, certainly if you’re female and choose an unconventional life — maybe not marrying or not having children or working in a creative field — you might crave a role model.
Someone who took the path less traveled by, and thrived.
As American poet Robert Frost wrote, in 1916:
Mainstream, mass market American women’s magazines are too generic, hence unhelpful.
Impossible to relate to corporate warriors like Sheryl Sandberg or Arianna Huffington in their $4,000 sheath dresses and multi-million-dollar lives.
In North America, older women are typically offered a depressingly bifurcated path — turn dumpy and invisible or spend every penny on Botox, fillers and plastic surgery. Look younger, or else!
Neither appeals to me, so I’m forever in search of inspiration, i.e. role models.
In June — where I’ll be celebrating in Paris — I’ll hit a milestone birthday.
Since my mother and I don’t speak and my stepmother died nine years ago, I don’t have many older women to talk to intimately about what lies ahead.
So it was a great pleasure recently to run into a friend from my dance classes — I was out walking in our small town in the sunshine — and catch up with her, a woman about to hit her next milestone birthday, a decade beyond mine.
She really is an inspiration to me, about to fly to Japan, again, where she’ll be teaching writing and staying with her partner, who has a home there. Last time we met up, she was off to Barcelona to visit one of her daughters.
She always looks terrific, trim and fit, wearing flattering colors and — most importantly — has a real infectious joy and spirit of adventure.
I lost both my grandmothers the year I turned 18, so it’s been a long, long time without a much older woman in my life to talk to.
But our apartment building is pretty much an old age home, the sort of place people move into at 65 or 75 or 85 after they’ve sold the family house.
So I watch people decades older than I navigate their lives, whether romantic, professional or personal. We don’t hang out, but we do socialize and chat in the hallways or lobby or driveway, our shared spaces.
One woman — in her late 80s, maybe older — on our floor, has a fab new Barbour tweed jacket and looks amazing, even with her walker. I told her so, and as I walked away, heard her say, happily: “That made my day!”
Older people get ignored. They aren’t listened to. Their needs and desires get dismissed.
That’s not what I want! That’s not what anyone wants.
My father, at 88, is still blessed with enough income and health to be traveling internationally and deciding where to live, still on his own. In his own way, he’s a role model — my husband, a late-life surprise baby, lost both his parents when he was still in his 20s.
I know the elements of a happy later life, especially after retirement, will be many of the same things as today:
good health, enough money to enjoy some pleasures, intimate friendships, a strong sense of community, a well-tended marriage.
I’m also deliberately trying new-to-me things and learning new skills, like CPR and how to play golf. I debated trying to learn German, but I admit it — I wimped out!
Like both of my parents, I enjoy knowing several much younger friends — people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, each of us at a different stage of life, perhaps, but often struggling with similar, life-long issues, whether intimacy, work or how to handle money well.
We don’t have children or grand-children, (putting us very much out of step with our peers.) So we enjoy others’ when we can.
I like having chosen the road less traveled, with its many twists and turns.
But a compass and a guide are helpful.
Do you have role models to help you figure out your life?
Who, and how?
Caitlin Kelly, an award-winning non-fiction author and frequent contributor to The New York Times, is a New York-based journalist. Her practical tips, offered through one-on-one webinars and individual coaching, have helped many other writers and bloggers worldwide, quickly increasing their sales, reader engagement and followers; details here.
Contact: learntowritebetter@gmail.com.
30 thoughts on “Do we need role models?”
Still seeking. But inspiring by yours.
🙂 Thanks for reading…
I have more than a few role models. I don’t mean authors I like, because while they influence my writing every day, they’re not people whom I rely on for guidance in difficult situations. My parents are definitely role models. I learn a lot from them on what or what not to do. I also like certain people like Elie Wiesel and Gordon Zacks, people who used their positions to positively influence the world. I also have a number of people whose examples positively influence me: Anita Sarkeesian, Jon Stewart, Jon Oliver, Trevor Noah, people who take a look at our world and analyze it to see what works, what doesn’t, and what we can do to improve it. I also take fictional people as my role models. Seriously: Sailor Moon taught me to not give up when things seem really horrible or scary. Same with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
I have a lot of influences, but I think they all tell me the same thing: try and be a good person. Try and make the world a better place. And hopefully I’m delivering on that.
Love this! What a great mix of people and reasons for admiring them.
I often look to women from the (distant) past, from QEI to amazing WWI photographers and writers like Margaret Bourke-White and Antoinette May and Martha Gellhorn, none of whom took one ounce of shit from anyone.
Politically? A bit more difficult for me.
Someone like the late Nobel prize winner from Kenya Wangari Maathai or Marie Curie, who won two Nobels and changed medical care forever — at severe costs to her own health. Dorothy Day, social activist.
It’s hard to find “normal” people I want to be like. I need to look more carefully.
First off, define “normal.” It’s a concept I find hard to understand.
Second, I’m sure they’re out there. You just might find them when you’re not looking for them. That’s usually how it happens to me.
I very much agree with what you say here – retirement comes down to doing many of the same things that we do now and happiness from good health, some money, intimate friendships and a well-tended marriage (I like how you put that). I don’t have older role models (I think I may be coming up to the same milestone as you in a year and a half or so). I never knew my grandmothers (both had passed away) and my mother died when I was 21. I had a much older sister -14 years older – with whom I reconnected (I came from a very dysfunctional family) 10 yrs ago but she passed away in late 2015.
My M and I also live in a building with many much older people (it’s not a retirement building, but there are lots here) in a part of town with many much older people, but there’s little in the way of connecting with any of them. In a couple of years, we want to move to the other end of town with its more regular demographic (it’s also where all the good restaurants are and we can walk to them 😉 ).
It would be good to have an older role model again. In the meantime, I am working in NWT in a job I love with a nice age cross-section. M is starting in Nunavut in May. Yup, we are going to be doing the “very” long-distance relationship and are aware of the fact that time is passing. But, this way, we will recoup financially very quickly and then M plans to “sort of” retire.
Sounds like you have it well figured out.
Having that $$$$ and speeding up your plans will likely soften the blow of that long-distance decision.
Good luck with it. You lead such an interesting life! 🙂
Im surrounded by a lot of great role models. My mother would be one. She suffered great loss at an early age. Her parents were killed in a semi accident when she was 9. My mother has a big heart. She is one of the most kindest people that I know. I think a lot of my older role models are people that have been through a lot in life but still have that zeal for life. They show me no matter your circumstance you can get through.
Resilience is essential — glad that you have seen it firsthand. Your mother sounds like a lovely person.
i’ve never had the role models one would expect, natural family, but have found inspiration in many places in my life, by reading, talking to others, and crossing paths with people who have changed my life in ways they, nor i, could ever have expected.
Me, too. 🙂 Glad you have found them.
My parents, sadly passed away now, are my role models. Dad was still working in his early 70s (an entrepreneur, he had his own company). Mom was always an editor and freelance writer. In their later years they wintered in Barbados where he golfed and they met up, year after year, with the same snowbird friends. They had a condo in the city and a 100-acre farm – purchased in the late 1960s when it was in a derelict state – an easy hour and a half drive out of Toronto. The perfect life! And they were happy. A solid, loving marriage of over 40 years. After arriving in Canada from England in the early 1950s and knowing no-one, they had worked hard to obtain that life.
And then dad died suddenly of a heart attack and it all came crashing down. But that’s another story.
As for retirement, it seems to me that good planning is essential. I honestly don’t think I’ll be able to afford to live in France when I retire. So Portugal might be an option.
What a great life they created! It does sound heavenly.
I attended the funeral on Saturday for a friend’s father — killed (!) by a teen driver. They had celebrated their 50th anniversary in November — and I live in fear and dread of becoming a widow myself.
I keep hearing good things about Portugal — are you following my fave blog, Frolic? Chelsea, who writes it (as single woman, no kids) now lives in Lisbon.
Yes, I have looked at Frolic; I’ll look at it again. Another important thing to do when retired (and I’m sure you’ll agree with me) is to keep the brain stimulated. So the idea of learning a new language – Portuguese – appeals to me. As for physical exercise, golf abounds in Portugal (all those retired expats have to do something!) I’ve never played, but am eager to learn.
Frolic, per se, won’t give you a lot of details…but she follows me on Twitter. Maybe email her directly and ask if she’d be willing to share what life there FT is like.
Golf is fun, social, outdoors and decent exercise. I took it up about 3 years ago. I don’t play that often (it’s quite expensive here in NY) but it’s really enjoyable once you acquire some skill.
Nutritional food for thought, Caitlin. I admire many women such as you describe (and men, but we’ll stick to gals for this). A sampler: Patti Smith, Gwen (here in my town of Beacon who is in her mid-90s and still drives and works in Beacon Reads, the used book store next to the library). And, in between, the women I see on the streets that take the time to smile or do something kind. To a lesser degree, but still—the ones that take care to put themselves together with carefully chosen clothing and accessories, because it is a creative act makes them happy (I don’t mean putting on your designer duds to do “ladies who lunch.” I can tell the difference). 🙂 I’ll never be Patti Smith, but I hope I can be like Gwen and the unknowns. The women in my family were and are all very kindhearted. In different degrees, they have influenced me as well.
Thanks for weighing in on this one…
There’s such a complex mix of qualities to seek/find in others — a commitment to social justice, a sense of style, joie de vivre, an ongoing social and political involvement in the wider world.
Of course, this relies so heavily on retaining good health and enough income. 🙂
Exactly! That complex mix, or maybe like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates! We can sample them and sometimes come up with a tasty multi-combo like dark chocolate/cherry liqueur (or better yet, eat the whole box to make sure!) 🙂
Indeed!
For me, it’s not one person as it would limit the possibilities unnecessary. However, anybody who is capable of reflecting and sacrificing to be a good human being is a role model for me. Especially, people who can just be kind to everybody, even to those from whom nothing can be expected in return. No law of attraction agenda, no reciprocity plan. Thanks for the inspiring post and all the best!
Thanks, Mathias!
I agree — I don’t look to any one person (we’re all flawed) but I really appreciate it when I see people behaving in ways that inspire me, and prompt me to act in equally decent ways.
I had dinner last night with a friend many decades younger who’s heading into a totally new life and business venture. I find her optimism (and skills) so inspiring — at my older age, many people are settled deeply into patterns, not budging mentally or physically.
Hi Caitlin. Thanks for your answer. What I find difficult is to clearly distinguish inspiration from comparison. If we compare with others we’ll always end up with feelings of inferiority. Inspiration also can come from inside. And I am sure that we can have a young mind in high age. You seem also to practice openness, which I think is a precondition for staying mentally agile. Enjoyed your article! Take care
Yes. That’s exactly why so many “role models” shown to me, and others, by the mass media make zero sense to me — I have no wish to emulate them, nor do I have their advanced degrees, VC funding, etc. It’s a very, very narrow band of super-high-achieving women (anyway) presented to us as worth emulating.
Openness is key at every age, for sure. 🙂
My parents were and still are huge role models for me! My father is an immigrant from Iraq and is a dedicated worker. My mother is a stay at home mom and homeschools my two sisters and myself. They show me every day the importance of family and hard work.
I like how you mentioned that the elder people should not be ignored. I completely agree, I mean no one likes that. They have a world of wisdom to share with us, if the younger generation would just listen.
I also volunteer at a Nature Center in my neighborhood. I’ve created many programs for the Center and have taught children and adults about the importance of Nature. The naturalist who works there, I met when I was eight years old. Her name is Liza and she has seriously become my role model. She is so intelligent and friendly. We have these moments when we’re going over education stuff and we just start inspiring one another with our thoughts and ideas. I call it our, “Motivation Moment.” It’s like we’re in sync with each other. I really love her because she pulls me out of my shell and enriches my life as a writer and a woman.
Thanks for this wonderful post. I felt like I needed to read something like this today!
Thanks!
What a great set of role models you have found — and you’re one as well. We all need people to inspire the best in us. I love your “motivation moment”.
Thank you! Yes, it truly is a blessing! 🙂
If by role model you mean, the kind where you go “I want to be like ___ when I grow up,” mine would be: Rebecca Solnit and Chimamanda Adichie. Both ferociously intelligent, articulate, brave, committed women (from what I know of them, of course, all of which is through their writing).
Closer to home, my cousin in Germany comes to mind. Another ferociously intelligent, articulate, brave and committed woman, who is kindness and generosity personified. Utterly aspirational.
I doff my hat to them all.
Interesting choices! There was a long interview w Solnit (which I didn’t read) in the latest issue of American Elle magazine — you can probably find it online.
Just went looking for it and had a read. Thanks for mentioning it.
🙂