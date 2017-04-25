Pushpushushpush = success! Maybe not…

By Caitlin Kelly
It’s a deeply American belief that if you never ever ever give up you’ll eventually get what you want.
It’s charming in its meritocratic faith — but it’s also often bullshit.
Some doors, for all sorts of reasons, stay shut, locked and barred to us, whether social or professional.
Maybe not forever, though.
Patience, it turns out, really can be a virtue. (Oh yeah, and tenacity, in it for the long haul.)
I recently broke through to a market I’ve been wanting to write for for, literally, a decade or more. I wanted it soooooo badly, and wrote to the editor in chief several times, even as every new one arrived.
I had all the right experience and credentials.
Crickets.
Then (yay!) someone who works on staff there followed me on Twitter and I asked, nicely, for an introduction to someone higher up the ladder. She did it. Now I have an assignment I’d finally given up ever attaining.
Sometimes it’s best to just lay down your tools and walk away.
We’re taught from childhood that winners never quit and quitters never win.
But sometimes it’s wisest to retreat and re-think strategy, to ask ourselves why we even want this thing we think we need so desperately.
Patience — such a Victorian ideal in this era of instant everything — can produce results.
I won a New York Times national exclusive, a story about Google, (and I don’t cover tech nor live anywhere near Silicon Valley), by waiting six months after learning about it. During those months, my contact and I exchanged more than 100 emails, as the negotiations were so delicate and protracted.
Sometimes you just have to wait:
— For the right person to get the hiring/budgetary authority to appreciate you and your skills. That might take months, even years.
— To develop the emotional intelligence to handle a situation you’re sure is yours right now. Maybe you’re really not quite ready for it.
— To nurture social capital, and its referrals to the players who can help you achieve your goals. Trust takes time!
— To polish the social skills required to network well with senior people in your field or industry. Not everyone will respond to your texts or emails just because you’re in an unholy rush. Buy and use high-quality personal stationery. (It works, I know.)
— To acquire the requisite technical skills to add real value to whomever you’re approaching. Just because you want it rightnow! doesn’t mean you’re offering what they need. Your urgency is not theirs.
— To realize, by thinking about it calmly for a while, that a golden opportunity is…not so much.
— To accumulate the savings you need to be able to ditch a crappy marriage or live-in relationship, a nasty job, abusive internship or freelance gig. Once you have a financial cushion, (or, as we call it in journalism, a fuck you fund), your choices become true options. You don’t have to rush into a decision, or stay miserably stuck in a bad situation.
— If you’re mired in endless conflict and confrontation with someone, withdrawing for a while, (maybe even years, if social/family), might be the best option while you decide what’s best for you, not just for them. It takes time to reflect deeply and to process difficult or painful emotions.
What success(es) have you gained by waiting and being patient — even when you didn’t want to?
11 thoughts on “Pushpushushpush = success! Maybe not…”
I don’t know who said this but, if all it took to succeed in life was hard work, then African women would be the wealthiest, most successful people in the world.
No kidding!
Hard work is only one piece of a long, long equation.
Congratulations on the Google article. 🙂
I recently got a job I really wanted after sort of giving up on it. As you mention, I think I needed more seasoning as a professional in order for it to work (and the stars had to do a little aligning too).
Congrats! It’s funny that sometimes giving up allows the universe the chance to give it to us…:-)
I consider my job and the life I get to live because of it an achievement. I had to struggle through lots of applications, interviews, looks and comments from well-meaning family and friends, my dad saying I should maybe move out before I had a job (and me having to bring back research saying why that wasn’t going to happen), and the occasional bout of despair and depression when I thought about how jobless I was. I persevered though, and today I work a great job and I have an apartment that I can decorate any which way and which has become a happy place for me. That was hard-won and I’m happy I got it.
Good for you! Those hard-won achievements must mean a great deal to you. No snowflake! 🙂
What does “snowflake” even mean these days? I think it’s gained two new meanings since the 2016 election.
By the way, I thought I’d let you know that I’m going to see Romeo & Juliet the ballet on Saturday. May or may not blog about it.
I mean it as someone fragile, who melts easily — not you!
Ohhhh. I love that ballet — the music is so so beautiful. I hope you enjoy it!
Oh, so same definition I thought you meant. Glad we’re on the same page.
I’ll let you know what I think.
🙂
I remember reading your NY Times article when it came out. (I enjoyed it just as much then as I do now.) At the time you wrote that article, I was creating a plan to return to academic life and teaching – but every door kept getting shut in my face. I took a step back, rethought my strategy, and ultimately took a different path to get there. This post really spoke to me.