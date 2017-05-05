The tyrant in your pocket

By Caitlin Kelly
Not my words, but powerful ones, from The New York Times‘ writer Ross Douthat, on our addiction to smartphones, tablets and digital interaction:
Used within reasonable limits, of course, these devices also offer us new graces. But we are not using them within reasonable limits. They are the masters; we are not. They are built to addict us, as the social psychologist Adam Alter’s new book “Irresistible” points out — and to madden us, distract us, arouse us and deceive us. We primp and perform for them as for a lover; we surrender our privacy to their demands; we wait on tenterhooks for every “like.” The smartphone is in the saddle, and it rides mankind.
Which is why we need a social and political movement — digital temperance, if you will — to take back some control.
I know, I know…how else could you be reading this, except on a device?
So, of course, I want you here and I want your attention (hey, over here!) and I want you to keep coming back for more.
But I agree with him that life spent only attached to a screen is a miserable existence:
It’s dangerous
American car accident rates are much higher now than a few years ago, due to drivers texting while behind the wheel.
It’s distracting
People walk into the street, into objects and into other human beings because they refuse to pay attention to where they are in the real world, aka meatspace.
It’s alienating
For all the connection it brings, staying tech-tethered also distances us from the people and experiences all around us.
It’s rude
The worst!
It may be a sign of my generation, or my friends, but when I’m with someone in a social setting, like dinner or coffee or just a chat, we aren’t looking at our phones.
On a recent week’s vacation, breaking my normal routines, I stayed off my phone and computer — and took photos, read books and magazines (on paper), ate, slept, shopped, walked, exercised, talked to friends.
Do I care if everyone else “likes” my life?
Not really.
If I like it, I’m fine.
10 thoughts on “The tyrant in your pocket”
Yes, Caitlyn, I take breaks from devices. I take mental health breaks from dealing with technical difficulties. Too many around the same time can be frustrating so I just let it all go and relax. I still read quite a few hard copy books. I know what to do to stay entertained or occupied when the power goes out.
It has definitely been a challenge to get face time with the people I want to have a real-time interaction with due to various reasons. People are still interested in getting together socially offline, fortunately.
Caitlin with an I, please — thanks!
Smart move, Larita…I’m also old school enough to still read 90% of my media on paper. I really need to give my hands and eyes a break, since, like most of us now, I spend my work days at a screen and keyboard.
i think it’s a good thing to take a break occasionally, i admit it’s hard for me, as i love to keep in touch, but it is a demanding monster at times.
I usually leave my phone at home or it runs out of juice. I loathe being available all the time. 🙂
Love the title of this post! Two years ago I got a Fitbit (fitness tracker) for my birthday. Wearing technology on my wrist felt like digital slavery. The thing was constantly requiring attention: buzzing to alert me that I had walked X thousand steps, needing to be recharged, toggled with the computer, etc. After a few months it went in a drawer. I love my social media but it’s a bit like sugar or alcohol – you have to limit your consumption to stay well.
Thanks!
My poor husband gave me a Fitbit — it’s never left the box. 🙂
I take deliberate tech breaks at least one evening a week. The relationship with this tech for writers is insidious though.
Exactly!
Yes. And on Highway, look around. It seems like everyone is texting and driving. Frightening.
I try to pretend they’re not, since someone is bound to kill me in so doing.
I have noticed — and I honk LOUDLY at them every time — that no one accelerates out of a red light into a green, as traffic requires. They’re all looking at their damn phones.