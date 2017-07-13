A week in Istria, Croatia

By Caitlin Kelly
My hotel, Angelo D’oro, Rovinj, Istria, Croatia
Most people who choose to visit Croatia head to the more familiar Dalmatian coast — to Split, Dubrovnik and the islands there, like Hvar; fans of the the HBO series Game of Thrones know that Dubrovnik is the location for some essential scenes.
I decided to skip that part of the country, knowing it would be expensive and crowded, and chose Istria instead, a place I’d never heard of before.
Here’s how I found it and chose to go:
1) I consulted Relais & Chateaux , a worldwide association of small, independent luxury hotels. Once I start to think about a future trip, I look for a R & C hotel I might like to try — if I can afford it! (I did in Malta.) That led me to Istria, although the only hotel they included was more than I wanted to pay.
2) Thanks to a Twitterchat I participate it, I met a travel agent based in Zagreb who helped me plan.
3) This travel blogger based in Berlin did a post on Rovinj, and I was sold.
Rovinj, a town of 15,000 people, is called Little Venice and feels like a smaller, less-jammed version of that much larger city. The streets are narrow, the houses painted ocher and mustard and a gorgeous deep raspberry color, and the stairs up to people’s apartments are Amsterdam-steep.
I got there by bus from Zagreb, about 4 hours’ journey, and walked to my hotel, the Angelo D’Oro, which (it had to happen!) turned out to be a lot more expensive than I had remembered when I booked it. (Like, holy shit, twice as much.)
It was worth every penny.
The hotel has only 23 rooms, and is housed in two buildings from the 18th and 17th century, and used to be the bishops’ residence. My room was on the top — fourth — floor, with a small terrace overlooking the harbor, my only companions flocks of swallows and shrieking seagulls.
Buffet breakfast was served on a shaded terrace full of oleander trees, with two small cats who came by each morning to visit.
Every morning and evening at 7:00, the bells of Santa Euphemia rang out from the church just above my windows.
The town is so small you can easily walk everywhere, although there are taxis and the hotel has a little golf cart for moving luggage.
There’s not a lot to do, but it’s a place to kick back and soak up the sun and sit in cafes and savor the views.
The beaches are rocky, (and sea shoes are essential because spiny sea urchins live in the rocks and you do not want to step on one!), and the water crystal clear and the perfect temperature.
You can sail, sea-kayak, fish, snorkel. You can buy really pretty linen shirts and dresses from Italy inexpensively and I treated myself to a pair of gold earrings.
I took a narrated bus tour one day to two hill towns, Groznjan and Oprtalj (right at the Slovenian border), which was terrific — a lovely break from 85-degree heat and a chance to see how gorgeous the hilly interior is.
Istria is small, so it’s easy to see a lot of it within a day’s drive.
Only two words of warning about Rovinj — restaurant food, generally, is of very mediocre quality and almost every restaurant has the same (!?) menu, with fried fish, spaghetti or steak, catering to a lower-income tourist, enormous families and its typical mix of British, German, Austrian and Italian tourists.
Crowds! You can escape them, but restaurants can be busy, especially the very few ones with excellent (and pricey) food.
I loved my time there and was sad to leave — taking a catamaran the 3.5 hour trip across the Adriatic to Venice, the perfect way to arrive to a maritime city.
Loved the light on the cobblestone streets
Lots of stores selling pearls — loved how stylish this one was!
I often walked barefoot — the stones are silky-smooth, and, when steep, quite slippery!
For 80 kuna — about $16 — round-trip, you can take a 20-minute ferry ride to Red Island, where this sort of beauty awaits. I had this beach all to myself all day.
Santa Euphemia church, Rovinj, Croatia
Old Town, Rovinj
The view from Groznjan, Istria
This gorgeous image sat in a niche outside my hotel room. I loved seeing it every morning.
10 thoughts on “A week in Istria, Croatia”
Looks like an idyllic retreat Caitlyn. Glad you were able to research and discover your own little haven for several days during your European holiday. I would say you found your way off the beaten path, but those cobblestones look pretty worn down 😉
It’s terrific — and much easier for you to reach than for me. It was the break from big-city crowds I knew I would (and did) need! Now in London for my final week (sob) in Europe.
It will be very difficult to go back to the toxic mess of the United States in 2017…
oh, this is such a lovely and charming place. it’s so wonderful that you research and connect to people to find this out of the way jewels in the world. how nice it must have been to have a bit of quiet refuge.
I think you’d love it. It was luck…It’s never simple (for me, anyway) to find a place that’s elegant enough for me…but not super expensive or snotty.
Beautiful pictures! When I saw those smooth cobblestones, I wondered how many years did it take to wear them down to that smooth texture. I didn’t even think about how slippery they must be when it’s wet. I hope you will be able to ease back to life at home after your vacation.
Thanks!
It will be weird to be home after such a long time away — but I am very ready to see my lovely husband and to enjoy the rest of NY summer.
This looks idyllic – oh, the colour of that sea and sky!
The only thing that would put me off is the restaurant food, especially because I’m vegetarian (though I will eat some fish if I’m away and that’s the only option).
Right?
You could always rent a flat as well.
What fantastic photos. 🙂 what a fantastic place to just chill. 🙂
Thanks! It was a great discovery.