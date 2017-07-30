6 weeks in Europe: what to pack!

By Caitlin Kelly
I spent most of my time walking in large European cities, in high temperatures, with four professional meetings at the end in London and Dorset.
I wanted to look elegant when needed, and still be comfortable/stylish when it was — often! — 85 to 90 degrees F.
I did a lot of handwashing!
Here’s what I brought from New York, when I left on June 2:
six dresses; (one super-dressy for my Paris birthday dinner and for meeting editors in London)
black cotton leggings, Capri length
dark gray workout leggings; Capri length
A workout tank top
3 bras; 9 pairs panties
a watch
sunglasses; regular eyeglasses; eyeglass pouch
medications, including those I need for dental work (in case of emergency)
1 pair socks
1 pair purple mesh sneakers; 1 pair flat bronze sandals; 1 pair heeled black sandals, I pair red close-toed flats
1 long-sleeved T-shirt (white), 1 short-sleeved tee; 1 black hooded sweatshirt; 1 pale gray light sweatshirt
several large scarves in cotton and silk
a red leather envelope-style purse
a beige leather envelope; (contains all documents and paperwork — doubles as purse)
a silver leather pouch; (contains all cords; doubles as a purse)
1 nightie
toiletries; (including medications for diarrhea/upset stomach/painkillers/bandages; make-up; red/pink nail polish/remover for DIY mani/pedi’s, shower gel and mitt, fragrant soap, perfume)
deck of cards
Bananagrams
paperback books; (left in hotels when I was finished)
good personal stationery and business cards; (all of which I used)
maps
cellphone
laptop; power strip; converters
small stuffed bear (for company!)
umbrella (proved most useful in Venice as a parasol!)
shower cap (never used)
two bathing suits (used one)
black crushable hat (used a lot)
floral cotton cap (used once)
leg brace (essential for supporting my arthritic right knee!)
brown satin Lipault backpack
Leica digital camera (birthday present from Jose!)
2 lightweight cardigans
Here’s some of what I bought/added along the way:
a small metal water bottle (Berlin) — incredibly useful, as staying hydrated is key in high temperatures
a vintage sturdy cotton bandana (Paris) — great for mopping sweaty face and neck
sports bra (Berlin)
2 pair cotton sneaker socks (Berlin)
Voltaren cream (topical pain reliever for my knee)
two rings, one costume, one silver (Zagreb)
earrings — multiple pairs, (one gold, Rovinj)
scarves — two cotton, two silk (Berlin, Paris, London)
a necklace (Paris)
a bathing-suit cover-up (Paris)
make-up and perfume (Paris)
two bras, T-shirt, sleepwear (Zagreb)
three paperback books (Berlin, Budapest)
the FT Weekend; my favorite newspaper
a large cotton tote (Paris ) — essential!
a beach towel and goggles (Croatia)
four nice T-shirts (Berlin)
pale pink cotton dress from a street vendor (Budapest)
new sneakers (Berlin; lighter, better-fitting, perfect for swimming in rocky Croatia)
black patent Birkenstocks (Berlin)
gifts for friends and husband
Here’s what I didn’t need or use the whole time, (and some of which I mailed home):
my red shoes, bronze sandals, purple sneakers; (none sufficiently comfortable for so many hours of daily walking)
my black cotton hoodie (too hot)
two dresses and a workout tank top (not using them)
beach towel and goggles, (used only in coastal Croatia)
guide books and maps from places I’d been to already
I spent about $150 in all to mail home packages from Berlin, Zagreb and Rovinj, sometimes lightening my suitcase by as much as five pounds; as I boarded my Venice-London flight my bag was still 3 kilos below the weight limit, *saving me $60 for that flight in excess weight fees.
Yes, that’s a lot of money to spend on postage — but hauling a heavy suitcase alone up many, many stairs in many cities and train stations is seriously no fun.
Whenever I travel, I always forget something. When I went to Massachusetts, I forgot my shaving kit and eyedrops, as well as my notebook for writing down ideas. The first two were easily replaced, while the last one isn’t.
I think that’s pretty normal. As long as you’re not somewhere totally isolated, you can generally find most things. The challenges of finding things like an anti-inflammatory pill or antibiotic cream floored me, though.
I guess that’s true.
good post
it’s clear that you pretty much have this down to a science.just the basics with a few extras and important things thrown in. nice that you reflected on what to keep and what to send part way through the trip. i think it’s worth it to send it back and not lug it around for no reason. this also left room to add in some of the new things you purchased along the way. love that you took banana grams, your stuffed teddy, and the paperbacks which you left behind. a great idea with the books. p.s. i had no idea that there patent birkenstocks even existed )