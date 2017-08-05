A reminder from your host…

By Caitlin Kelly
Now that Broadside is closing in on 18,000 followers worldwide — eight years after I started writing it — it’s time once more to remind newer readers who exactly they’re reading!
Based in Tarrytown, New York, a gorgeous little town on the east bank of the Hudson River 25 miles north of Manhattan, I’m a published non-fiction author and career journalist, with staff experience at three major daily newspapers, several magazines and numerous digital outlets, from Reuters Money to bbc.com.
Here’s my website, with sample articles from my thousands of published stories — in outlets including The New York Times, USA Today, Washington Post, MORE magazine, Marie Claire, House Beautiful and many others.
A generalist, my work in June ranged from a profile of an L.A. designer for House Beautiful, a story about 3D printing for farmers for a custom publication and this story, about the growing dangers faced by truckers working across the United States.
I’m always seeking new clients with a clear sense of what they need and a budget to support a high level of skill and experience
A two-time author of nationally reported non-fiction, I also teach other writers and bloggers, through specific webinars of 90 minutes, (30 minutes reserved for your questions), at $150 and individual coaching, also arranged at your convenience, at a cost of $225 per hour, payable in advance through Paypal.
I work with clients in person, by phone or Skype.
I’ve helped dozens of writers and bloggers worldwide — from Germany to New Zealand to Singapore to Maryland — and my students are delighted with the results and improvements they see, quickly, as a result.
One of my coaching clients was published in The New York Times, and another in The Guardian — and neither one are professional writers.
I also help public relations professionals better understand how to tell their clients’ stories more effectively, and have worked with teams in New York and California.
9 thoughts on “A reminder from your host…”
i think this is such a good idea, caitlin. we can never assume that our readers/followers know our story. a good refresher for those who do –
Thanks…
I assumed people would visit my detailed welcome and about pages but the company who designed my new website pointed out that this is unlikely — and suggested I add my links to every single post. I might start doing that.
Much as I enjoy blogging, I do earn my living through my writing, editing and coaching and giving it away year after year with people not knowing this is my career feels odd to me.
First off, 18K? HOLY MOLY!
Second, you live near Tarrytown? That means you live near Sleepy Hollow! I love that show (and I’m still sad that it’s cancelled). Have you ever done anything related to the short story while over there?
🙂 17,high 700s…
I live IN Tarrytown and never watched Sleepy Hollow.
I want to say that’s a shame, but I know your tastes.
Anyway, I meant do they ever have events based around the original short story Sleepy Hollow, not the TV show (though honestly it wouldn’t surprise me if there were event space around the TV show there as well).
Probably? I just don’t get into it…if you Google Sleepy Hollow, I’m sure it will answer your questions.
Probably. I’ll probably wait to do that for when I make a trip out to New York.
Thank you for this! Great to learn what you do, and how you can help.
Thanks!