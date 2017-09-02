The challenge of making new friends

By Caitlin Kelly
This story hit home for me, recently reprinted:
After 30, people often experience internal shifts in how they approach friendship. Self-discovery gives way to self-knowledge, so you become pickier about whom you surround yourself with, said Marla Paul, the author of the 2004 book “The Friendship Crisis: Finding, Making, and Keeping Friends When You’re Not a Kid Anymore.” “The bar is higher than when we were younger and were willing to meet almost anyone for a margarita,” she said.
Manipulators, drama queens, egomaniacs: a lot of them just no longer make the cut.
Thayer Prime, a 32-year-old strategy consultant who lives in London, has even developed a playful 100-point scale (100 being “best friend forever”). In her mind, she starts to dock new friend candidates as they begin to display annoying or disloyal behavior. Nine times out of 10, she said, her new friends end up from 30 to 60, or little more than an acquaintance.
I like living in New York, and our town’s proximity to one of the world’s liveliest and more interesting cities.
But it’s one of the loneliest places I’ve ever lived.
I’ve found it tougher than I expected to find and keep friends here, maybe because…
–— Not enough time together
New Yorkers face the longest commutes of anyone in the U.S., robbing them of leisurely moments for friendship. It takes time to get to know another person well.
— Not enough spontaneous time together
Between work, family and commuting, all of which have rigid schedules, “Hey, let’s meet for a drink!” can take weeks, even months to plan.
—– Few shared memories
I arrived in New York at 30, with my deepest ties back in Canada, to friends from childhood, high school, university, a newspaper job, freelancing. They remain, decades later, my most intimate friendships.
— Unresolved conflict
I lost three close New York friends within a few years. That still hurts. In contrast, I’ve had full and frank conversations with my Canadian pals — and they with me — and remained friends.
Here’s a list of 23 reasons (!) women can break off a friendship, from the parenting website Cafe Mom.
No wonder it can feel so tenuous!
— Money differences
Journalists don’t earn much!
One casual friend finally told us his annual income was $500,000 and I was stunned; thanks to his humble style I had no idea. We live (modestly) in a very affluent region, and many people out-earn us by enormous sums. When one person, or couple, has to keep choosing pizza or ramen and the other can drop $200 a night on cocktails, how much can you enjoy together?
— Political differences
Since the election of President Trump, many American relationships have been torn asunder.
— Professional differences
I’m nearing the end of a long and successful career, in a competitive industry, like my husband; I’m a writer and he’s a photographer and photo editor. Professional envy and competitiveness can, and do, make us cautious about what we share about our current clients and projects.
— Children
We have none. At our age, younger friends are obsessed with child-rearing and our peers with their grand-children, We’re never invited to join child-related events, even if we’d enjoy it. That cuts out a lot of socializing.
I do very much value my pals in far-flung places — L.A., London, Berlin, British Columbia, Seattle, Oregon, Alabama, Maine, rural Ontario. I just wish we could hang out more often!
Are you finding it more difficult as you age to find and enjoy new friendships?
32 thoughts on “The challenge of making new friends”
Yes Yes Yes! Lately I have been taking stock of my friends and as a result have been spending much more time alone. It can get lonely, but when I think of the alternative – spending precious time with someone who either bores the pants off of me, or acts like a princess and is constantly complaining – solo time is on the menu. However, it is not a bad thing. It forces you to open your world up and try new things and spend time figuring “life” out. Thank you for this post, I was seriously starting to question myself and feeling guilty about the distance I have been putting between myself and some friends. I don’t believe in burning bridges with people as we saw something in them back in the day that we liked.
Thanks for reading — and glad this one struck a chord.
I’m very happy alone, but I also work alone at home in the boring suburbs….so it gets very isolating. I agree that being alone is much better than faking enthusiasm for people you realize are just not very interesting or enjoyable. I dropped one friend who, despite being wealthy enough to not have to work, was constantly complaining about things. I didn’t want to listen anymore and she couldn’t stop.
Life is so short. I think our time and attention are extremely precious.
Agreed!
Wow, that’s very useful article for every one, we are different people living under the same sun with different opinions and ideas and even backgrounds as to how we may live our lives, but i am taking a queue from creation. God, in his infinite wisdom did not form one person but two, and let see how he put it [God] It is not good for man to live a lone, now friend simple means, a person with whom one has a friendly communication and we can find out from the bible in [Gen;38;12, 20] 2sam;13;3] Jod;2;11,19;2] also a lover, one beloved of a woman[song of solomon 5;16, [Jer;3;1, 20,] and also it is used in judges 14;12 in the sense of the bridegroom, [John;3;29] who asked the hand of the bride and rendered service at the marriage. but we must know our true friends and the ones which are not, i believe, is my opinion staying alone is not good even though i find myself as one.
Let’s remember that there are more than 18,000 people who follow this blog — and from many countries, from India to Papua New Guinea.
I never make the assumption —- nor should anyone here — that all these people are Christian, or follow any religion at all.
Chrissie is really on to something here. I think old friends need to be vetted as much as new ones, especially in relationships punctuated by large spaces of time and distance. I really can’t abide hearing “I knew you when” or “You’ve changed”. I mean no shit, we’ve all changed, so if you feel you just have to press me back into the mold, well, adios muchacho.
I also get uncomfortable with people who want to make the leap from “Nice to meet you” to “just like family” in the space of one party. It makes me feel like they are going to call me up in the morning, asking to borrow my lawn mower or, even better, pressing me for details of my personal life. The list of people who get that information is short and getting shorter.
I don’t mind my shrinking circle of friends. There’s less diplomacy and more acceptance, which make for a more comfortable life.
Thanks for this…
One of the challenges I didn’t even mention — even after living in the U.S. since 1989 (prior to that in Canada, France, Mexico and England) — is cross-cultural. For some Americans (i.e. people I’ve met herein NY, a small sample!) “friendship” often feels extremely transactional — i.e. if you aren’t immediately useful to them socially and/or professionally, you won’t make their list or are very quickly dropped after your utility is used up.
Americans also have a very odd habit of quickly spilling a TON of very personal information over complete strangers and mistaking this for intimacy. I hate it! If you come from a more private, discreet culture, it’s very weird and disorienting.
To me, a growing friendship is a slow-moving thing….Last night I spent 6 (!) hours sitting at a bar with a new (single) girlfriend, and we really got to know one another much much better. Very few people have that kind of time, I know. 🙂
Thanks to social media, my “old friends” know what I’m up to very much in the moment and vice versa. So, not too manyt surprises. 🙂
My sentiments exactly. I’ve often wondered why, it seems, that few people seem to understand and practice this way of establishing a true & meaningful friendship. They become so personal, so fast and expect you to reciprocate as if they’re a long cherished and trusted friend.
Good things come to those who wait.
Anything worth doing is worth taking the time to doing it right.
🙂
Trust takes time. Expecting it, or demanding it, is rude and unrealistic.
My father’s timeless advice to me when I left home for college: He said, “Monica be quick to be cordial to everyone, but slow to making friends with anyone.” (Or something to that effect). I’ve followed that advice from that point on. He explained that once you invite someone in as your friend, it’s hard to break away from them once we discover they’re not quite to our liking.
Being the independent type, I’ve often found that surrounding myself with like minded individuals can be so wonderfully rare, refreshing & restorative. But once you find yourself with people who are too incompatible with you, it’s so draining and counterproductive to anything that you’re trying to accomplish. I’m often too busy and too absorbed in my daily tasks to become too heavily involved with friends. If, by chance, I happen to detect something interesting in someone’s personality, I’ll pursue further to see if the potential for a meaningful friendship exists. If not, I simply move on and leave the meeting at the acquaintance level.
I think as we become older, we’re more selective and self-aware. We can quickly discern whether or not someone’s worth our time or just another time waster. Sadly, the quantity to quality ratio of people in today’s society is far outweighed on the quantity side only.
Thanks for this…
I think as we get older (and busier and more tired and more selective) we’re also possibly more in tune with what we really value most in others. Someone we found hilarious in our 20s or 30s might be exhausting in our 40s and beyond.
The friends I tend to really gravitate toward, like me, have lived in multiple countries, (which kills parochial POVs); have likely had a mixture of jobs and kinds of work (i.e. not locked into a corporate mindset), love to travel adventurously and are creative,
People terrified of conflict and who never read widely are people I can’t bond with; they smile a lot but never let you in closer. Or they’re really boring.
Great piece. 🙂 And very true! I have three friends – my definition of “real friends.” Two in particular are closer than family. But I haven’t made a “real” new friend in years. The “acquaintance” sort have come and gone. Between divorce and death, the friendship garden got weeded pretty ferociously. I am finding closer connections to people here in the north much more than I have anywhere else, though.
Thanks!
Sorry to read this — but not surprised.
Professional jealousy/competition here is a real damper on growing more intimate friendships, even with people with whom we have a lot in common. You have to be strategic, which isn’t very open!
I’ve heard this many times about Northern life. Yay!
I was naive enough to think that small town/rural life (in NH) would be like that; I lived there from January 1988 to June 1989 — and I have never anywhere felt so totally lonely and disliked. It has left me very very wary of moving again.
I definitely make friends less often than I used to. These days I don’t go out as much, and I tend to socialize online more than anything else. However, I do keep up relationships that are important to me. I’ve hung out with old friends I haven’t seen in years recently (even had one over for dinner the other night), and I’m going to see a few old and a couple of new friends over the next couple of weeks for various events.
At least I can say that I can keep friends, no matter the time or distance. And even when they’re not nearby or easily accessible, I’m not pining for company. I’m very happy as I am, and I think that’s only going to improve with time.
I like socializing on-line —- but am really burned out by it. I’ve had FB comments (and my settings are private) screens-shot, shared and used to bully me by putative friends. I’m now very cautious about accepting any new “friend”.
I’d rather sit with someone at a movie or show or go for a walk than spend another minute staring at a damn screen. 🙂
You’re on Facebook? Send me a friend request! I’m trustworthy…most of the time. 😉
Yeah, I can’t deny that face-to-face interaction has its benefits. It can be difficult to tell how people will react to something you say, for example, without the context of voice and tone.
Which is why I’m looking forward to some of the face-to-face interactions I’ll be having over the next couple of weeks. A friend of mine is getting married tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of people I don’t get to see that often anymore. I’ll also be going with some friends to see the new adaptation of IT next weekend, so that should be a good time (hopefully scary too).
Have fun at the wedding! It’s usually a great time to catch up with old pals.
I’ve got a lunch date skedded this week in NYC — and a brunch date in Montreal next Sunday.
My new tactic is to (gulp) reach out more often to acquaintances, often people I only know through my work, and ask them to be social –even just for a meal. So far, it’s working.
Sounds like a good strategy, from my point of view
It takes…a bit of nerve. I never assume anyone wants to move beyond the ease of mere acquaintance (and many do not) so it’s always a bit of a risk to make that first move. I find Twitter very good for this — if someone is smart, witty and playful there, we’re likely to enjoy one another’s company IRL. I met up with two Twitter pals in Berlin (for the 1st time) and we had a great time.
That makes sense. For me, I’ve found that friends of friends make for good company. For example, a couple weeks back a friend of mine and I went out for some drinks and to have a good time. He brought a friend of his, and we ended up becoming very good friends just from that meeting. And as soon as he laughed at my first joke, I knew that was going to happen. He’s even said he’s going to go see it with me next weekend. How awesome is that?
So true!
I made a friend through (!?) our blogs; she lives in London and is much younger. Her BFF from high school lives here in NY and is also a globe-trotter and journalist, so we had that in common. She and I have now become friends and I feel very fortunate in that.
The world works in strange ways, doesn’t it?
Great post! I have also found it harder to make friends as I’ve gotten older. I have plenty of casual friends, but few close friends. I have found as I have gotten more successful that old friends have drifted away. I’m happily married and it seems old friends who were not happy in their lives didn’t want me in theirs. Their loss for sure.
Thanks…
It’s hard sometimes as paths diverge. I think it would be hard for me, had I stayed (unhappily) single to hang out with happily married friends.
I do have more casual friends I enjoy, but I value a deeper sort of intimacy. The truest pals are the people you know you can call — God Forbid — at 3am in an emergency,
I think the truest of all there in times of real fear and grief, when many flee.
This piece is very much on point. I’m 35 and it’s so very difficult to keep friendships when your friends are married, engaged and/or having kids. I’ve tried to get involved in group activities related to my interests, which helps with friend making, but if those things end, it’s hard to keep up the friendship. My work schedule makes socializing difficult, too. I pretty much work 10-12 hours per day, and my available times often fall during the work times of others. I’m at the point where I’m only really keeping in touch with close friends now. I live in the American south where people are more open and friendlier (Compared to other locals-especially in comparison to the north Texas area where I used to live), which facilitates making friends as an adult, but distance and obligations still take their toll. But I keep trying to engage with people. I do have to remember, though, that some friendships just don’t last. It’s ok, though, because sometimes, when one friendship ends, another begins. Just keep going forward and hold on to the ones who stick around.
Thanks for weighing in…
Americans work crazy long hours (compared to some other places) and that mitigates against having time to just hang out.
I’m very frustrated by my arthritic right knee, now bone-on-bone with no cartilage, forbidden from running, jumping or sudden twists — all of which I did for 15 years as a regular weekly softball player with friends. That loss has been annoying to me.
My interests are very eclectic so single-interest groups aren’t necessarily my best fit.
Yeah, the work is my problem. My jobs just don’t pay enough, so I have no choice until I can find better work. I’ve heard about efforts to create 20 and 30 hour work weeks in Europe, I think; these sound great, but I don’t know if they’re in practice or not. It would be interesting to see if they pan out. But I think for many, kids and family take up a lot of time- and the hours that those take can’t always be decreased.
That’s true.
Many Americans are inured to an appalling quality of life — no unions, no worker protections. It’s crazy.
Caitlin,
I appreciate your comment that you don’t assume, nor should other visitors here assume, that all folks here are Christian, or follow any religion at all. I am an Atheist and have been since my teens. So I appreciate your inclusive tone.
About keeping friends – I think if one is selective and middle-aged, it’s hard to find friends and even harder to keep them over time. In the past several years, I’ve had 3 long-term friendships end. In one case, I was stunned to discover an ugly side of a woman I’d been pretty close to and thought I knew pretty well after 20 years. Taken together, these losses hit me hard and has made me less inclined to trust new people past a certain point.
Also, one of my oldest friends is developing Alzheimer’s. He used to have great psychological insight and we’d talk in detail about the ups and downs of our respective marriages. Last time we talked and I made a comment about my late husband, he not only forgot that my husband had died – he forgot that I’d ever been married. He asked in surprise, “How long were you married?” and I replied “!4 years.” He had no memory of this. Nor did he remember the times that, as couples, we’d been to each other’s houses. I don’t want to distance myself from this dear friend of 25 years, but I’m not sure how to talk to him now. He’s invited me to visit him and I plan to do so while he still knows who I am.
It’s not a typical reply on this blog to have Scripture quoted — and one of the pleasures for me here is that readers come, literally, from around the world. I make NO assumptions that they share anyone else’s religious beliefs or convictions. I think readers know me to be generally pretty liberal politically, but I do try (at least I think I try) to be inclusive. So, thanks. 🙂
How sad about your friend! That’s terrible…and what a double loss of your husband and his shared memories of you and your husband.
Yes, I had a friend here of about 15 years — one I spoke to almost daily, traveled with (very rare for me), met her sister and parents, etc — turn out to be someone much less honest than I could have imagined. It was horrible. Then she married a wealthy guy who boasted about his income (ugh) and she dropped me like a hot potato. Not pleasant at all.
So I understand and share your wariness. 🙂