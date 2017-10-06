20 questions for you

By Caitlin Kelly
More than 18,900 people have now signed up to follow Broadside — and I only know a very few of you.
So, to get to know some of you a bit better, here are 20 questions I’d love some of you to answer.
Pick whichever ones suit you, some or all…
Thanks for playing!
I’ll go first!
1. Favorite city/place: Paris
2. What do you see out your bedroom window? Treetops and the Hudson River, facing northwest.
3. How many languages do you speak? English, French and Spanish
4. Where were you born? Vancouver, B.C.
5. Where do you live now? Tarrytown, NY
6. What sort of work do you do? Writer and writing coach
7. What makes you most angry? Arrogance/entitlement
8. Who do you most admire? Those who fight for social justice
9. What’s your blog name and why do you blog? Broadside is a play on words. I like to hear what readers worldwide have to say. It’s a place for me, as a professional writer, to write for pleasure, not income.
10. Dog, cat or other sort of pet person? Dog (although currently dog-less)
Banana bread!
11. What are some of your creative outlets? Photography, writing, drawing, cooking, interior design
12. Number of countries visited? (or states or provinces) Forty countries, 38 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces
13. What did you study at university and why? English literature, French and Spanish, with the goal of becoming a foreign correspondent
14. Deepest regret? Our family’s unresolved estrangements. Never getting a staff job at a place I dreamed of.
15. Unachieved goal(s)? I’d like to publish at least two or three more books.
16. Typical Saturday morning? Coffee, reading The New York Times and Financial Times (in print), listening to favorite radio shows like On The Media, Studio 360, This American Life and The Moth. Spin class.
17. Do you play a musical instrument? Acoustic guitar, but haven’t touched it in decades.
18. Do you have a motto? Chase joy.
19. Biggest accomplishments? Re-inventing my career/life at 30 in New York City in a recession, with no job, friends or family here. Surviving a crazy childhood. Winning a Canadian National Magazine Award.
20. Favorite song? Impossible to choose just one!
My Sharona, The Knack
Rock the Casbah, The Clash
Sisters of Mercy, Leonard Cohen
All The Diamonds, Bruce Cockburn (written in Stockholm in 1973)
and this entire album, Wildflowers by Judy Collins (1967)
27 thoughts on “20 questions for you”
1. Favorite city/place:
LONDON
2. What do you see out your bedroom window?
The Thames
3. How many languages do you speak?
English and French (badly now!)
4. Where were you born?
Guam, currently under dubious threat of nuclear anhilation. Maybe? Or have we moved on from that already?
5. Where do you live now?
London
6. What sort of work do you do?
Marketing and freelance marketing strategy work
7. What makes you most angry?
Injustice and hypocrisy
8. Who do you most admire?
Truly resilient people
9. What’s your blog name and why do you blog?
Small Dog Syndrome because I am definitely bigger in my head than it turns out I am in real life. I started blogging to practice my writing and tell stories. These days its a beloved side project, but one I try to keep up because it’s brought a lot of good things into my life (AHEM, BROAD!)
10. Dog, cat or other sort of pet person?
Dog
11. What are some of your creative outlets?
Writing, travelling, personal style
12. Number of countries visited? (or states or provinces)
I’ve quite literally lost count
13. What did you study at university and why?
History, emphasis on medieval and early modern British history. Because I’m an unrepentant nerd. I absolutely loved by degree.
14. Deepest regret?
I tend to regret small moments of personal failures. Disappointing someone, doing a bad job at something, being casually hurtful. I beat myself up and these stay with me for years. I also think
15. Unachieved goal(s)?
Write that damn novel!
16. Typical Saturday morning?
Coffee, news catch up, podcasts, either breakfast at home or brunch with husband, laundry.
17. Do you play a musical instrument?
Piano! I’m badly, BADLY out of practice, but I’d like to buy one again someday
18. Do you have a motto?
Prepare a plan of action knowing only what you know now.
19. Biggest accomplishments?
Embarking on expat life, contributing reporting to NYT, complete career transition thanks to freelancing
20. Favorite song?
No Diggity by Blackstreet. I can’t NOT jam when it comes on
Thanks for playing! 🙂
FYI, Broadside readers — Small Dog has become a dear friend (through our blogs!) but until today I didn’t know she played piano.
Her Thames view is SPECTACULAR.
Took lessons for 12 years! 🙂
Wow…you and Jose both.
My favourite city would be Paris too, Caitlin.
Leslie
Right? 🙂
It’s such an incredible city. No end to arts, history and the architecture is delightful.
Leslie
All of it.
I love the colors, scale, and light.
Oh, and the food.
And the shopping.
And…:-)
🙂
1. City – Vancouver (but London and Paris are there too – hard to choose)
2. Out my bedroom window – a forest
3. English, French, German
4. Born in New Brunwick
5. In Northwest Territories (with a home in the Okanagan)
6. Administration/ Aviation
7. People who refuse to see refugees as just people who just want to live their lives without fear. Hypocrisy is a close second.
8. People who know themselves well.
9. In the Net – Stories of Life and Narcissistic Survival – I was raised by a narcissist and for a short time, also married to one.
10. Dog, but don’t have one right now.
11. Travelling, cooking, wine. (drinking it, not making it. 🙂 )
12. Countless
13. English, history, science.
14. Nothing really. I’ve learned from my regrets, so they do wind up being valuable.
15. Be a better writer.
16. Coffee, newspaper, brunch with husband.
17. No. Many moons ago I played the piano.
18. Roll with it.
19. Having a really great job and a fabulous spouse.
20. Don’t really have just one. I’ve always liked Tom Petty (RIP), Rolling Stones, many others.
Thanks! This is so fun.
Some day I hope to fly with you. 🙂
So glad about No. 19… good for you!
I’m a long time lurker of your blog, Caitlin. Loved getting to know you even better through your answers.
1. Favorite city/place:
New York City and Jasper in Alberta, Canada
2. What do you see out your bedroom window?
Just a fence and my neighbors wall 😦
3. How many languages do you speak?
English and Spanish (sort of)
4. Where were you born?
Minnesota (due to a car accident – only there a few weeks)
5. Where do you live now?
SF Bay Area
6. What sort of work do you do?
Finance
7. What makes you most angry?
Liars and indifference
8. Who do you most admire?
Anyone willing to stand up for what they believe – whether I believe in it or not
9. What’s your blog name and why do you blog?
Just gave it up but it was Writing Off Topic. May start again.
10. Dog, cat or other sort of pet person?
Dog, but, hubby won’t let us have one
11. What are some of your creative outlets?
Writing, planning parties
12. Number of countries visited? (or states or provinces)
5 countries and lots of states in the US
13. What did you study at university and why?
Business Marketing and PoliSci. Thought I wanted to be a lawyer, found marketing was more my calling
14. Deepest regret?
Being afraid to take on certain opportunities that came my way when I was younger.
15. Unachieved goal(s)?
Publishing my memoir
16. Typical Saturday morning?
Tea and puzzles, household chores
17. Do you play a musical instrument?
Piano – really, really poorly
18. Do you have a motto?
You can’t change someone else, only yourself, which will change how they react to you
19. Biggest accomplishments?
My 21 year old college senior and my 23 year old law student (who has autism)
20. Favorite song?
No way to choose but some favorite acts: The Eagles, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Bruno Mars, Dierks Bentley, Alejandro Fernandez – it’s an eclectic list 😉
Thanks for this! Fun, fun, fun!
Thanks!
This is so cool…
I think “tea and puzzles” could be your memoir title…? 🙂
And I LOVE planning parties/entertaining, too. It’s such a joy when it works.
Great answers, I feel I know you a little better now!
I’ll try and answer your questions…..
1. Favourite city/place:
The Greek island of Paxos. Visited here many many times. It’s where we currently are moored on our yacht.
2. What do you see out your bedroom window?
As I live on a boat, I can currently see lots of sea, and the harbour at Lakka.
3. How many languages do you speak?
English. A bit of French. Tourist Greek.
4. Where were you born? I was born in Malta, my father was stationed there in the RAF.
5. Where do you live now?
On a yacht in Greece over the summer, in the winter we go back to the UK where we have a garden flat in Ryde on the Isle of Wight.
6. What sort of work do you do?
Fill the water tanks, galley slave, anchor wench, sail trimmer…..
7. What makes you most angry?
Hmmmm – stupid people who play the system and receive benefits when they don’t deserve to. Scroungers.
8. Who do you most admire?
Women who sail single handed.
9. What’s your blog name and why do you blog?
Third Time Lucky – it took me three goes to understand WordPress and set up a blog. I blog because I like writing, and I like the thought that random people might read it….
10. Dog, cat or other sort of pet person?
Cat Person.. We rescued a Greek kitten and she lived happily on our boat with us for two years, but now she lives with a relative back in England.
11. What are some of your creative outlets?
Photography, sketching. Cooking, travel writing
12. Number of countries visited? (or states or provinces)
Too many to count. Lived abroad for half of my life with father in RAF. Travelled widely for holidays. Been to 43 Greek islands on the yacht.
13. What did you study at university and why?
BSc Psychology, then Masters degree in Applied Psychology. I taught psychology to post-16 students and adults.
14. Deepest regret?
Not learning to sail until I was over 50,
15. Unachieved goal(s)?
Writing a book!
16. Typical Saturday morning?
Haven’t got one. I don’t even know what day it is most of the time when we are sailing in Greece…..
17. Do you play a musical instrument?
Learnt the recorder and violin at school. I really want to play the piano. One day I will learn….
18. Do you have a motto?
“If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve already got”
19. Biggest accomplishments?
Writing articles for sailing magazines and having a photo I took on the front cover.
20. Favorite song?
anything by Queen….
Hope you enjoyed my answers! It took ages to cut and paste the questions!
What a great life! Wow. Just…wow. It sounds amazing.
I haven’t (!?) yet even been to Greece — my father has a good friend who keeps his boat in Greece and has sailed there with him. He sometimes posts videos from aboard his yacht and oooooh it looks great.
I’ve been sailing since I was small at summer camp — in dinghies. I later crewed for dozens of yacht owners, racing all over Long Island Sound as a jib trimmer most of the time and really enjoyed it…until I met my husband and wanted to spend my free time with him, not working 12 hours for others! 🙂
Congrats on the magazine cover. Very cool!
My idol is Isabelle Autissier — closely followed by Ellen MacArthur. Here’s a great list! http://www.ybw.com/features/eight-top-female-sailors-1410
I went to Malta in June 2003 after finishing my first book and enjoyed it. I later recognized (!) a narrow alleyway in Mdina after seeing it in a very brief scene in Game of Thrones.
Thank you for making time!!
Thsnks for your interesting comments!
You asked for it:
1. I love Columbus, but there are others I wouldn’t mind visiting or revisiting.
2.Another apartment building.
3. I speak English fluently, Hebrew well, a bit of German and French, and a few Japanese words and phrases.
4. St. Louis, MO (i don’t remember it at all)
5. Columbus, OH
6. I work in HR during the day and as a writer on the side.
7. The horror show that humanity feels it needs to highlight nearly every day.
8. I admire plenty of people. Especially those who can control themselves under pressure.
9. Rami Ungar the Writer, on account that I’m Rami Ungar, and I write.
10. I love dogs, but I’m definitely more of a cat person.
11.Writing and blogging mainly, though I do love to cook. I may try baking Irish soda bread or beer bread this week. And does my imagination count as a creative outlet?
12.Obviously, I’ve been to the United States, and several states within. I was in Canada as a baby, but I don’t remember it at all, so I don’t really count it. I’ve been to England and France, and Germany twice. And I’ve been to Israel, with the hope of going back next year.
13. English and History, with a focus on creative writing on the part of one and the focus of WWII Europe on the other. One was for the goal of being a better writer, the other was to know more of something important to my people and forgotten by many once it’s no longer necessary to know for a grade.
14. I’ve made some mistakes that I wish I hadn’t. At least I learned from them.
15. I’ve got a few, but my big one is to get a book published that a lot of people like.
16. Sleep in, have breakfast and check my email, go to the library, prep to go to the movie theater if there’s a movie I really want to see.
17 I used to play a little piano, but I’ve forgotten everything I know. I still sing, though. Badly, but I sing.
18. Let’s get scary with it.
19. I’ll let you know at the end of my life what it is.
20. Don’t have one. I listen to what my mood suits me.
Thanks!
I love how many readers play the piano…I’ve never even tried.
Glad to know you’re a fellow movie theater buff. I LOVE going to the movies in a theater and, on a good week, might go more than once IF there’s something I really want to see. Right now I can’t wait to see BladeRunner 2049 (Canadian director!) and The Mountain Between Us (filmed in Alberta.)
I’m not interested in the new Blade Runner film, but the mountain between us looks interesting. But I’m really excited for is happy death day, next week. It looks like my kind of horror film.
Oooohhh. Blade Runner (the original) is amazing.
I read the novel, and I saw the movie, all for a class. I wasn’t that impressed.
Nooooooo. 🙂
Just read the review for the Mt. movie in the NYT — total thumbs-down. bummer.
Idris Elba is not having a good year with the critics, is he?
Well, it’s not his fault if the script was terrible!
Or Stephen King fans are hard to please!
Okay, here goes.
1.) Favorite place: Home
2.) View from my bedroom: Blue ridge mountains
3.) I speak two languages well enough to hold a conversation and two others well enough to convince a kind-hearted local to show me a bit of mercy.
4.) Where were you born, man? (Remember Jan Michael-Vincent?) I was born in Cumberland, Maryland.
5.) I live just outside Asheville, North Carolina.
6.) I’m a reading tutor for elementary school kids.
7.) What makes me angry? People who would rather die than consider the possibility that someone else might have a point.
8.) My big sister, for reasons too many to count.
9.) My blog is Kennysaidwhat. I haven’t written in it for some time, after an especially unpleasant troll encounter. I write (wrote) in it to take things out of my mind and look at them on the page in an effort to make a little sense of them.
10) Cats! Go panthers.
11.) Creative outlets: Cooking, playing the guitar and painting miniatures.
12.) I’ve been to five different countries, twenty seven states and two Canadian provinces.
13.) I Didn’t go to university.
14.) I betrayed a friend. It’s been thirty five years and it still weighs on me.
15.) I would like to start a band and open for Southern Culture on the skids.
16.) Sleep in (I’m up late on Friday).
17.) See 11.)
18.) “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Mike Tyson
19.) Earned a second degree black belt
20.) Looking for Space by John Denver.
Thanks for writing such a good blog and for being interested in your readers.
Thanks!
What a great life you’re leading…such a beautiful place. And what important work you’re doing, too.
Tell me more about the miniatures?! That sounds very cool.