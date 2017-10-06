20 questions for you

By Caitlin Kelly

More than 18,900 people have now signed up to follow Broadside — and I only know a very few of you.

So, to get to know some of you a bit better, here are 20 questions I’d love some of you to answer.

Pick whichever ones suit you, some or all…

Thanks for playing!

I’ll go first!

1. Favorite city/place: Paris

2. What do you see out your bedroom window? Treetops and the Hudson River, facing northwest.



3. How many languages do you speak? English, French and Spanish

4. Where were you born? Vancouver, B.C.

5. Where do you live now? Tarrytown, NY

6. What sort of work do you do? Writer and writing coach

7. What makes you most angry? Arrogance/entitlement

8. Who do you most admire? Those who fight for social justice

9. What’s your blog name and why do you blog? Broadside is a play on words. I like to hear what readers worldwide have to say. It’s a place for me, as a professional writer, to write for pleasure, not income.



10. Dog, cat or other sort of pet person? Dog (although currently dog-less)

Banana bread!

11. What are some of your creative outlets? Photography, writing, drawing, cooking, interior design

12. Number of countries visited? (or states or provinces) Forty countries, 38 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces

13. What did you study at university and why? English literature, French and Spanish, with the goal of becoming a foreign correspondent

14. Deepest regret? Our family’s unresolved estrangements. Never getting a staff job at a place I dreamed of.

15. Unachieved goal(s)? I’d like to publish at least two or three more books.

16. Typical Saturday morning? Coffee, reading The New York Times and Financial Times (in print), listening to favorite radio shows like On The Media, Studio 360, This American Life and The Moth. Spin class.



17. Do you play a musical instrument? Acoustic guitar, but haven’t touched it in decades.



18. Do you have a motto? Chase joy.

19. Biggest accomplishments? Re-inventing my career/life at 30 in New York City in a recession, with no job, friends or family here. Surviving a crazy childhood. Winning a Canadian National Magazine Award.



20. Favorite song? Impossible to choose just one!

My Sharona, The Knack

Rock the Casbah, The Clash

Sisters of Mercy, Leonard Cohen

All The Diamonds, Bruce Cockburn (written in Stockholm in 1973)

and this entire album, Wildflowers by Judy Collins (1967)