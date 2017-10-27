Don’t miss Montreal’s Atwater Market

On By broadsideblogIn beauty, business, cities, culture, domestic life, entertainment, food, life, travel, urban life

By Caitlin Kelly

L1010282

 

Our final morning in Montreal, I insisted we pay a quick visit to one of my old haunts, the enormous market down by the Lachine Canal that sells an astonishing array of produce, meat, cheese, flowers, chocolate, tea, coffee — you name it!

 

 

market 05

 

While Montreal has multiple markets, we chose this one and it was a perfect fall day, with people of all ages arriving with babies and dogs.

 

market 01

 

Because we were traveling and staying in hotels, I didn’t buy much food — a piece of cheese, some apples and bananas, home-made mustard, maple popcorn and some astounding chocolate. The friends we were heading to visit in Ontario are about start building a new home, so a set of chocolate tools (!), like a hammer and saw, seemed like a good house gift.

 

market 11

 

Of course, this being Quebec, many of the signs are in French, but everyone will speak some English, if not fluently.

 

market 10

Pies: Pumpkin, apple, blueberry, sugar, maple sugar

 

There are 100000 sorts of things made with maple syrup and Montreal bagels, which are completely different from the doughy ten-ton things New Yorkers love to boast about — these are lighter and chewy and boiled then baked.

 

market 07

 

 

market 04

Scary meringue ghosts for Halloween!

 

 

market 09

 

 

market 06

Canada’s legendary food — poutine — cheese curds and gravy

 

 

market 08

Three cheeses for $12.99

 

 

market 02

An apple-grower’s van

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Don’t miss Montreal’s Atwater Market

  2. Vicky V Applebaum

    Absolutely loved your last couple of posts about Montreal – my hometown. So laid back, pretty (people AND places!), charming… I’ve now been living in Toronto longer than I lived in Montreal, and I do now love Toronto as well, but Montreal has a soft place in my heart and always will. My stress levels go down significantly when I visit there!! Thank you for bringing back memories; I love Atwater Market, too!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s