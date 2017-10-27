Don’t miss Montreal’s Atwater Market

By Caitlin Kelly

Our final morning in Montreal, I insisted we pay a quick visit to one of my old haunts, the enormous market down by the Lachine Canal that sells an astonishing array of produce, meat, cheese, flowers, chocolate, tea, coffee — you name it!

While Montreal has multiple markets, we chose this one and it was a perfect fall day, with people of all ages arriving with babies and dogs.

Because we were traveling and staying in hotels, I didn’t buy much food — a piece of cheese, some apples and bananas, home-made mustard, maple popcorn and some astounding chocolate. The friends we were heading to visit in Ontario are about start building a new home, so a set of chocolate tools (!), like a hammer and saw, seemed like a good house gift.

Of course, this being Quebec, many of the signs are in French, but everyone will speak some English, if not fluently.

Pies: Pumpkin, apple, blueberry, sugar, maple sugar

There are 100000 sorts of things made with maple syrup and Montreal bagels, which are completely different from the doughy ten-ton things New Yorkers love to boast about — these are lighter and chewy and boiled then baked.

Scary meringue ghosts for Halloween!

Canada’s legendary food — poutine — cheese curds and gravy

Three cheeses for $12.99

An apple-grower’s van