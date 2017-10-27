By Caitlin Kelly
Our final morning in Montreal, I insisted we pay a quick visit to one of my old haunts, the enormous market down by the Lachine Canal that sells an astonishing array of produce, meat, cheese, flowers, chocolate, tea, coffee — you name it!
While Montreal has multiple markets, we chose this one and it was a perfect fall day, with people of all ages arriving with babies and dogs.
Because we were traveling and staying in hotels, I didn’t buy much food — a piece of cheese, some apples and bananas, home-made mustard, maple popcorn and some astounding chocolate. The friends we were heading to visit in Ontario are about start building a new home, so a set of chocolate tools (!), like a hammer and saw, seemed like a good house gift.
Of course, this being Quebec, many of the signs are in French, but everyone will speak some English, if not fluently.
Pies: Pumpkin, apple, blueberry, sugar, maple sugar
There are 100000 sorts of things made with maple syrup and Montreal bagels, which are completely different from the doughy ten-ton things New Yorkers love to boast about — these are lighter and chewy and boiled then baked.
Scary meringue ghosts for Halloween!
Canada’s legendary food — poutine — cheese curds and gravy
Three cheeses for $12.99
An apple-grower’s van
4 thoughts on “Don’t miss Montreal’s Atwater Market”
You are a stone’s throw away from my home! Hope you enjoyed your stay in our beautiful (but heavily under construction) city!
Thanks! Now in rural Ontario with friends. WAYYYYY too much construction in YUL right now.
Absolutely loved your last couple of posts about Montreal – my hometown. So laid back, pretty (people AND places!), charming… I’ve now been living in Toronto longer than I lived in Montreal, and I do now love Toronto as well, but Montreal has a soft place in my heart and always will. My stress levels go down significantly when I visit there!! Thank you for bringing back memories; I love Atwater Market, too!
Thanks! I was just in an Indigo/Chapters and bought a fun guidebook to the city as it’s a straight 5.5 hour drive from our NY home.