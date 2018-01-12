To: the world. From: The U.S. We apologize on behalf of our President

By Caitlin Kelly
One of the pleasures of producing this blog is the incredible range of visitors who end up here — in the past three days alone, from Kazakhstan, Trinidad and Tobago, India, Malaysia, France, VietNam, Brazil and a dozen more.
My goal, always, is to civilly engage with readers from around the world. Having been to 40 countries (so far!) and having lived in five, I’m deeply aware of how interconnected we are.
I now live in the U.S., although born and raised in Canada.
I moved to New York in 1989 and have, until the election of Donald Trump — a lying, cheating racist real estate developer who was a pathetic joke for years to anyone near New York City — enjoyed living in this nation.
Today, along with millions of others here (and everywhere!), I’m cringing in embarrassment and shame at his latest outburst, using language no other President has stooped to before publicly.
Mr. Trump grew angry as the group detailed another aspect of the deal — a move to end the diversity visa lottery program and use some of the 50,000 visas that are annually distributed as part of the program to protect vulnerable populations who have been living in the United States under what is known as Temporary Protected Status. That was when Mr. Durbin mentioned Haiti, prompting the president’s criticism.
When the discussion turned to African nations, those with knowledge of the conversation added, Mr. Trump asked why he would want “all these people from shithole countries,” adding that the United States should admit more people from places like Norway.
About 83 percent of Norway’s population is ethnic Norwegian, according to a 2017 C.I.A. fact book, making the country overwhelmingly white.
It is hard to anyone living beyond the U.S., perhaps, to even fathom how a man like him could win the Oval Office, and with another three years in his term, with only the 25th Amendment a way to impeach (i.e. get rid of) him. It allows for the removal of a sitting President only if he is deemed unfit to serve, a term vague enough no one has dared try to use it.
Yet.
I write this post only to say — we’re sorry!
By “we” I mean millions of Americans (and those living here) who find this man utterly contemptible in every possible way: racist, rude, deliberately ignorant (he boasts of never reading), sexist and crude.
But there he sits, aided and abetted by a Republican House and Senate reveling in their power to stick it to a country they disdain as weak and lazy — now proposing to require the poor receiving Medicaid (free medical care) to work to “earn” it.
Just know this, please: millions of voters are appalled, furious — and, for the moment, politically impotent.
Do not think, for one minute, that he and his views and his behavior, represent what many Americans want the world to respect and admire.
He is an abomination.
10 thoughts on “To: the world. From: The U.S. We apologize on behalf of our President”
You couldn’t be more correct. Thank you for speaking truth to power.
I wish it were that.
But thanks for reading! My voice feels useless, but what else can we do at this point?
I haven’t been here in awhile. I trust you and Jose had a terrific holiday season. You know that you and I are very different politically but in this article I must admit that I too am embarrassed by this man. Listening to him speak is like listening to a 14 year old in front of his pack of bullies picking on a crippled kid in the high school hallways. My first encounter with Donald Trump was many moons ago when he was trying to build his casino in Atlantic City and he tried to imminent domain some poor old lady that didn’t want to sell her lifelong home to be replaced by a casino. Not a Donald Trump fan, I held my nose and voted for him not because I liked him but when given a choice between him and Hillary Clinton? i didn’t have to even think about it. Hillary would have been worse for America than even the Donald. Hard to imagine. I supported Cruz as I felt he was closest to a Constitutionalist which is where I am and remain. apparently we are stuck with him for now because you can’t impeach a President for being a jack ass. As far as foul Presidents? Don’t forget LBJ, most definitely racist and Ole Hickory, Andrew Jackson come immediately to mind. Somehow we have survived as a nation despite who occupies the Oval Office. I wasn’t a big fan of the last guy about as much as you with Trump. Somehow we got through it. My guess is we will again. Who knows, maybe the next election cycle we will be given better candidates than Trump and Clinton
Hey, so glad to hear from you again! Have missed your comments, Steve. 🙂
I agree that the Democratic Party offered a choice many people couldn’t support, for a range of reasons. I can’t vote (green card) but am furious with the Dems for their disorganization and lack of concern for the people who felt Trump was their best option.
Thank you for writing this – but you shouldn’t apologise! Many of us here in the UK feel we need to do the same to our European counterparts. What is happening to the world? It makes me feel unbelievably sad for my children.
It’s so ugly and so many people (maybe no longer) once looked to the U.S. for moral/political/economic leadership…no more.
I would not want to be a world leader trying to negotiate with/around his racism and ignorance.
With the 2018 elections, hopefully things will change for the better.
They’d better.
On an unrelated note, I bought tickets to see Gisele next month. And I’m going to see Phantom of the Opera tomorrow night.
i am completely with you on every word of this, caitlin –