An ER visit (I’m OK!) — and lessons for women

By Caitlin Kelly
I awoke this morning at 4:40 a.m, feeling like my chest was being crushed.
I sat up in bed, trying to focus on whether this was a heart attack, knowing that symptoms are very different for women than men, and because of that often overlooked or ignored.
I had never had one, but knew to pay close attention to my body’s signals.
These include:
shortness of breath
nausea
dizziness
pain in chest, jaw, back, shoulder and arm
cold sweat
light headedness
I felt light headed and, although there is no history of heart disease in my family, I’ve been taking a low dose of cholesterol medication daily for a few years.
We have health insurance and a very good regional hospital that I know far too well from multiple orthopedic surgeries since the year 2000, only a 10 minute drive from home.
The roads were empty at 5:00 a.m. so my husband got me there fast and the emergency room luckily, had only one other patient in their 30 rooms.
I was quickly given an EKG, X-ray and had four vials of blood taken. The nurse put in an IV line in case (as I did need) they would need to take more blood later.
The pain subsided and within a few hours, thankfully, I was pain-free, if exhausted.
I learned a lot.
If it had been (thank heaven it was not!) a heart attack, specific proteins like troponin-1 are released into the bloodstream as heart cells die. The first blood test showed I was probably fine, but the second one needed to be taken six hours after my symptoms — i.e. I arrived at the hospital by 5:00 a.m. but had to wait there til 11:00 for the second set of blood samples to be taken and results read and shared with me.
I also learned that if it had been a heart attack, I would have been sent to another larger hospital for the insertion of a stent.
I also learned that many people present at the ER thinking, like I did, they were having a heart attack but it was — as we think it was for me — a very bad case of acid reflux, an esophageal spasm. (Very unusually, I had eaten a very small snack at 11:15 the night before. Normally, I know better, and don’t eat anything later than 8:00 p.m. now.)
We are very lucky:
— we have good health insurance, so few fear of surprise huge bills for this treatment; we’ll see
— it’s a very good hospital, created by the Rockefellers who live a 10-minute drive east
— we didn’t need the cost of an ambulance (which, we hope, would have been covered); our town has a volunteer ambulance squad as well.
— my treatment was quick, respectful and detailed.
— the hospital was recently renovated so the ER, which we knew too well from a few broken fingers and my husband’s biking concussion, was very different from a few years ago. Now it’s attractive and very comfortable; I was a bit stunned to have a TV screen in the room with me. Each room had an internal privacy curtain and a sliding glass door and an overhead light that didn’t glare into my eyes.
It was so American — each room had a glass plaque by the door with the name(s) of the donors who gave the funds for it.
But I’m grateful as hell for their generosity.
If you’re female, please memorize these symptoms — and make sure your partner/spouse and/or family know them as well.
They’re easy to ignore or dismiss.
22 thoughts on “An ER visit (I’m OK!) — and lessons for women”
I am very glad to hear you were ok. Having a heart attack is a serious problem. I come from a long history of heart disease. Even, R.I.P my dog Sophie. But, I have suffered from Acid Reflux all my life, so I know the pain you felt. So, take care of yourself, and again glad you are ok.
Thanks! You know it well — and how confusing symptoms can be,
Good for you for not ignoring any symptoms! I went to the ER the day before Thanksgiving due to acid reflux. I figured it could be that, but I wasn’t going to chance it and ignore any type of chest pain or discomfort. I was there from 9 am until 4 pm. Two EKGs, six vials a blood, a chest x-ray and a stress test. All turned out fine. I was also lucky because our local hospital offers financial aid or free care if you fall under a certain amount of income. For once, I qualified. I wasn’t on the cusp like I usually am. Obviously, I don’t take advantage of it, but it’s nice to know that I have good health care within five minutes of where I live.
Thank heaven!
And I’m so glad you’re OK — and that you didn’t hesitate to get to the ER. I think many tend to dismiss the milder symptoms, but we didn’t.
I will be visiting a cardiologist this week to follow up and get the stress test. I think it can be surprising how much blood they need to take!
Definitely get the stress test. As they told me at the ER, the EKG tells half of the story. Once I had my stress test done and I learned my results were fine, my health anxiety disappeared.
Thanks…will definitely follow up. I’ve been doing challenging 45 minute spin class 2-3 x week, so am not very worried.
Glad to hear you are okay, Caitlin. Take care, no more late night snacks.
Leslie
🙂 Thanks, Leslie.
Caitlin,
I’m so relieved that it wasn’t a heart attack and that they discovered the likely cause. Still, I KNOW that it was a frightening experience. I’m glad, too, that you were not alone … although I’m sure Jose was frightened also. So give him my best. You learned things–and the reporter in you wanted to share what you learned immediately. You are a courageous and humane person. Take good care of yourself. We NEED you!
Robert
Thanks!
Have already pitched it as a story…I think a lot of people could make that mistake. I had never had pain like that.
i grateful for your good health, grateful that you had the insurance and care that you needed so easily available, and grateful for you to be posting this information for others, myself included.
Thanks! I was so lucky Jose was there.
It was a scary morning. I’m so spoiled, generally, by good health…at this age I feel so much more vulnerable.
I found this article — which has a lot of very helpful information.
http://www.health.com/health/condition-article/0,,20278772,00.html
Glad to hear you’re okay – that’s a pretty scary experience. I had a case of SVT a few years back (I’ve since had the nerve that caused it fixed) and got reminded of a couple of things – we have fantastic health care (and yes, our taxes are relatively high but everyone is equally covered – my ambulance as well) and I need to enjoy my life more.
Take care. 🙂
Thanks!
The first thing my Canadian Dad asked is how big the bill will be. I am nervous but hope it is covered by insurance. If not, it could be big…
I’m glad everything went well and the facilities were first rate. Whew….
Thanks.
Just hoping there is no surprise bill.
Very happy to hear you’re all right. What a frightening experience. I think women sometimes ignore symptoms – they brush them off. I know that I do. You’re story has made me reconsider.
Thanks!
This is why I decided to tell my story — it would have been easy to dismiss it (if it hadn’t hurt like hell!) because I looked up the symptoms and didn’t have all of them. I thought, better safe than sorry.
I really want all women to know and memorize the symptoms, as I had. I had never experienced anything like it, and that unfamiliar feeling alone prompted me to go to the hospital.
I’m glad you’re okay. I’ve only been to an emergency room once or twice in my life, and I can only remember one for sure. That one time, I was seen quickly and well taken care of, which was good, as I really needed it at the time. It would’ve been awful if I arrived at an overflowing ER with a harried staff and a wait time of four hours to be seen.
I’m pleased you didn’t ignore the symptoms Caitlin, but so pleased it wasn’t as you feared.
Hugs
Glad you are OK! All best wishes for trouble-free follow up checks, and I hope all goes well. Hopefully you’ll be covered by insurance. Here in NZ, as we’ve discussed before, private healthcare is an option, not a necessity, although I find that many specialists are employed simultaneously by both systems, and it’s not seen as double-dipping.
VERY VERY VERY glad you are okay, but that sounds scary as hell…thanks for sharing info on symptoms.