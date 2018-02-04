33 things that make me happy

By Caitlin Kelly

 

Lunch with a friend that lasts until dinner

 

Any film starring Kristen Stewart or Michelle Williams

 

Big band music

 

Maja soap

 

fullsizerender4

A pot of tea

 

Fresh flowers in every room

 

Diner rice pudding

 

L1000877 (1)

 

Anticipating the next journey, whether a weekend road-trip or somewhere distant

 

Speaking and hearing French

 

Reading design and interiors magazines, in print, especially English and French ones

 

Sitting in a movie theater, with popcorn, waiting for the film to start

 

A snooze on the sofa

 

Playing Banangrams and gin rummy (not simultaneously!)

 

Taking a canoe out for a solo ride

 

L1000469

 

Unscheduled time

 

Trimming jib

 

IMG_20160703_080411092

 

Setting a pretty table for a party

 

20131119182528

Lighting candles

 

The delicious sillage of someone’s very crisp cologne

 

IMG_20141225_142038922

 

Paris

 

The “blue hour” of dusk when the sky is a deep indigo and everything else silhouetted against it

 

Sleeping beneath a puffy duvet on a frigid winter’s night

 

A crackling fire in a weathered fireplace

 

Saying hello to and patting passing dogs

 

Staring for a long time at a painting in a museum or gallery

 

Browsing for hours in an indie bookstore

 

A very cold, very dry gin martini, straight up, with olives

 

IMG_20150716_155628691_HDR
I love patina! This is the doorknob to our friend’s home in Maine

 

Old, well-made and well cared for objects, the earlier the better, especially textiles, glass and porcelain

 

Reading and choosing recipes

 

Making someone’s day easier

 

The work of Finnish photographer Pentti Sammallahti

 

The stunning opening chords of  Tschaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C

 

Playing vinyl

 

What are some of yours?

14 thoughts on “33 things that make me happy

  2. I didn’t know Kristen Stewart had fans outside of Twilight fans.

    Some things I love is: some good sushi. A trip to this Japanese strip mall near Ohio State. Hanging out with friends from high school. Watching YouTube videos from my favorite creators. An exciting audio book. And sleeping in on the weekend.

    Among other things.

    Reply

  3. Great list. I always say hello to dogs. Why wouldn’t you? 😊
    Paris is my favourite place in this whole wide World, and I find listening to spoken French really comforting.
    As for big band music – when the big band kicks in on a Sinatra track the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end.

    Reply

  4. you always have the most amazing lists, full of interesting choices. some of mine are – days with no schedule to keep, warm and lazy floats on the water, fresh coffee with a swirl of cream, a piece of warm baguette torn from the loaf, a pile of books waiting to be read, all kinds of music to go with my moods, photographs, fresh paper and a pen that feels just right in my hand…

    Reply

  6. This is such a lovely post, Caitlin, what a great idea! Some of mine are the same as yours (reading magazines, anticipating the next adventure, browsing for hours in independent bookshops), and others are things like walking on an empty beach (preferably in the Hebrides!); the sound of Gaelic, in conversation or song; sipping a really good cup of coffee; being up early enough to see the sunrise… the list goes on!

    Reply

