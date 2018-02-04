33 things that make me happy

By Caitlin Kelly

Lunch with a friend that lasts until dinner

Any film starring Kristen Stewart or Michelle Williams

Big band music

Maja soap

A pot of tea

Fresh flowers in every room

Diner rice pudding

Anticipating the next journey, whether a weekend road-trip or somewhere distant

Speaking and hearing French

Reading design and interiors magazines, in print, especially English and French ones

Sitting in a movie theater, with popcorn, waiting for the film to start

A snooze on the sofa

Playing Banangrams and gin rummy (not simultaneously!)

Taking a canoe out for a solo ride

Unscheduled time

Trimming jib

Setting a pretty table for a party

Lighting candles

The delicious sillage of someone’s very crisp cologne

Paris

The “blue hour” of dusk when the sky is a deep indigo and everything else silhouetted against it

Sleeping beneath a puffy duvet on a frigid winter’s night

A crackling fire in a weathered fireplace

Saying hello to and patting passing dogs

Staring for a long time at a painting in a museum or gallery

Browsing for hours in an indie bookstore

A very cold, very dry gin martini, straight up, with olives

Old, well-made and well cared for objects, the earlier the better, especially textiles, glass and porcelain

Reading and choosing recipes

Making someone’s day easier

The work of Finnish photographer Pentti Sammallahti

The stunning opening chords of Tschaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C

Playing vinyl

What are some of yours?