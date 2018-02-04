By Caitlin Kelly
Lunch with a friend that lasts until dinner
Any film starring Kristen Stewart or Michelle Williams
Big band music
Maja soap
A pot of tea
Fresh flowers in every room
Diner rice pudding
Anticipating the next journey, whether a weekend road-trip or somewhere distant
Speaking and hearing French
Reading design and interiors magazines, in print, especially English and French ones
Sitting in a movie theater, with popcorn, waiting for the film to start
A snooze on the sofa
Playing Banangrams and gin rummy (not simultaneously!)
Taking a canoe out for a solo ride
Unscheduled time
Trimming jib
Setting a pretty table for a party
Lighting candles
The delicious sillage of someone’s very crisp cologne
Paris
The “blue hour” of dusk when the sky is a deep indigo and everything else silhouetted against it
Sleeping beneath a puffy duvet on a frigid winter’s night
A crackling fire in a weathered fireplace
Saying hello to and patting passing dogs
Staring for a long time at a painting in a museum or gallery
Browsing for hours in an indie bookstore
A very cold, very dry gin martini, straight up, with olives
Old, well-made and well cared for objects, the earlier the better, especially textiles, glass and porcelain
Reading and choosing recipes
Making someone’s day easier
The work of Finnish photographer Pentti Sammallahti
The stunning opening chords of Tschaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C
Playing vinyl
14 thoughts on “33 things that make me happy”
I love hearing people speak French and I so wish I knew how to speak it!
Duolingo? 🙂
I didn’t know Kristen Stewart had fans outside of Twilight fans.
Some things I love is: some good sushi. A trip to this Japanese strip mall near Ohio State. Hanging out with friends from high school. Watching YouTube videos from my favorite creators. An exciting audio book. And sleeping in on the weekend.
Among other things.
I’ve never even seen Twilight….she is in films called Personal Shopper and Clouds of Maria Sils and Certain Women. Truly great in each, I thought.
Sleeping in! Oh, yes.
Don’t see Twilight. It’s vastly overrated.
However, once I sleep in, I sometimes have trouble getting out of bed. And then there’s only so much time left in the day!
I take naps. A lot. About to do one now….:-)
Have a nice rest!
Great list. I always say hello to dogs. Why wouldn’t you? 😊
Paris is my favourite place in this whole wide World, and I find listening to spoken French really comforting.
As for big band music – when the big band kicks in on a Sinatra track the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end.
Dogs! Yours, of course, being so impossibly adorable…:-)
I have an easy French fix — 4 hrs door to door driving from our home in NY we’re in Montreal!
Love big band…
you always have the most amazing lists, full of interesting choices. some of mine are – days with no schedule to keep, warm and lazy floats on the water, fresh coffee with a swirl of cream, a piece of warm baguette torn from the loaf, a pile of books waiting to be read, all kinds of music to go with my moods, photographs, fresh paper and a pen that feels just right in my hand…
ooohh, yes to all of these. 🙂
Baguettes are the best. Could eat one a day.
Check out the Lamy Safari — my fave fountain pen.
ooh, i will )
Many of mine are like yours. I would add good walks and long drives with my M. 🙂
This is such a lovely post, Caitlin, what a great idea! Some of mine are the same as yours (reading magazines, anticipating the next adventure, browsing for hours in independent bookshops), and others are things like walking on an empty beach (preferably in the Hebrides!); the sound of Gaelic, in conversation or song; sipping a really good cup of coffee; being up early enough to see the sunrise… the list goes on!