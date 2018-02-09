Presenting the Olympics — the backstory

On By broadsideblogIn culture, journalism, Media, news, photography, sports, work, world

By Caitlin Kelly

 

JOSESKED

NO PRESSURE

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea start today, and millions will be enjoying them from around the world. Here’s the schedule of events.

If you visit the website abcnews.com, you’ll find a slideshow of images, a tight edit chosen from among the hundreds shot daily by some of the world’s greatest sports photographers.

The man editing those images this year is Jose R. Lopez, my husband — photo of him above with the entire schedule of every event to help him plan and manage his time.

A frail child, he was never an athlete himself, but, as a staff photographer for The New York Times, photographed two Olympics — Atlanta and Calgary, one summer, one winter. He knows the incredible skill and training it takes to even make the team, whether you’re an athlete competing or someone covering it as a journalist.

Thanks to a helpful colleague already on the ground in Korea, Jose has the complete schedule he needs to plan out his coverage.

Because of the 14 hour time difference between our home, (and ABC’s headquarters), in New York and Korea, it’s going to be a rough few weeks, with sleep a luxury and many weird shifts for him. I admire his tenacity and determination and am now in full-on kitchen duty, making sure there’s plenty of healthy home-made food to sustain him.

I’ve never attended the Olympics, but have two personal connections to them — a film my father made about Japan, and some Olympic badges he brought home with him from Tokyo (1964) and having a New York City coach when I did saber fencing who had competed in two Olympics himself. I couldn’t quite believe I even knew an Olympian, let alone got to work with him to improve my skills.

As a Canadian living in the U.S. I have two countries to cheer for.

 

Will you be watching the Olympics?

 

Have you ever attended one?

 

14 thoughts on “Presenting the Olympics — the backstory

  1. Reba

    Wow!! Congrats to Jose for that extremely exciting work he’ll be doing. I’ll be heading ver to abcnews everyday now to check it out.

    I’m not much of a sports person, but I LOVE THE OLYMPICS! I love the stories and the hard work and the artistry. In Winter Olympics I’ll watch all the sports, too.

    Right now I’m laid up due to double knee surgery, and the Olympics couldn’t have come at a better time.

    Reply

  4. I’m not a huge sports fan, so for me the Olympics are just a chance for me to catch up on Netflix while my favorite shows take a break until after it wraps up. Though I do have ideas for stories where characters are gymnasts or ice skaters, so those might be helpful to me as research material should I ever get around to writing those stories.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s