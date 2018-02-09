By Caitlin Kelly
NO PRESSURE
The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea start today, and millions will be enjoying them from around the world. Here’s the schedule of events.
If you visit the website abcnews.com, you’ll find a slideshow of images, a tight edit chosen from among the hundreds shot daily by some of the world’s greatest sports photographers.
The man editing those images this year is Jose R. Lopez, my husband — photo of him above with the entire schedule of every event to help him plan and manage his time.
A frail child, he was never an athlete himself, but, as a staff photographer for The New York Times, photographed two Olympics — Atlanta and Calgary, one summer, one winter. He knows the incredible skill and training it takes to even make the team, whether you’re an athlete competing or someone covering it as a journalist.
Thanks to a helpful colleague already on the ground in Korea, Jose has the complete schedule he needs to plan out his coverage.
Because of the 14 hour time difference between our home, (and ABC’s headquarters), in New York and Korea, it’s going to be a rough few weeks, with sleep a luxury and many weird shifts for him. I admire his tenacity and determination and am now in full-on kitchen duty, making sure there’s plenty of healthy home-made food to sustain him.
I’ve never attended the Olympics, but have two personal connections to them — a film my father made about Japan, and some Olympic badges he brought home with him from Tokyo (1964) and having a New York City coach when I did saber fencing who had competed in two Olympics himself. I couldn’t quite believe I even knew an Olympian, let alone got to work with him to improve my skills.
As a Canadian living in the U.S. I have two countries to cheer for.
Will you be watching the Olympics?
Have you ever attended one?
14 thoughts on “Presenting the Olympics — the backstory”
Wow!! Congrats to Jose for that extremely exciting work he’ll be doing. I’ll be heading ver to abcnews everyday now to check it out.
I’m not much of a sports person, but I LOVE THE OLYMPICS! I love the stories and the hard work and the artistry. In Winter Olympics I’ll watch all the sports, too.
Right now I’m laid up due to double knee surgery, and the Olympics couldn’t have come at a better time.
Oh, dear your knees! Hope you have a quick pain-free recovery!!!
He’s SOOOOOOOO excited. He was up this morning (!) at 3:30 a.m. and left by 4:30 a.m. OMG.
congrats to jose, this speaks volumes about his talent. i love the olympics and will watch every chance i get. i have never attended, but would love to-
Thanks! He’s like a little kid, so excited to be part of it, even from a distance.
Congratulations to Jose! 🙂 I’ve been interested in some of it (hockey for example) but I’m not really much of a fan. I do know an Olympian though – a colleague’s sister. 🙂
Thanks! He was shocked that no one else at abc (!???) wanted the gig, probably because the hours are wearying — so he volunteered for all 17 days of it (no days off.)
I’m not a huge sports fan, so for me the Olympics are just a chance for me to catch up on Netflix while my favorite shows take a break until after it wraps up. Though I do have ideas for stories where characters are gymnasts or ice skaters, so those might be helpful to me as research material should I ever get around to writing those stories.
Yeah…I get that. I’m very intrigued by three Nigerian women living in Texas who have formed a bobsled team.
That’s a thing? And they’re competing? Good for them. Defying the stereotype that immigrants don’t contribute anything to America.
BTW, guess what I’m doing tomorrow night?
Ballet?
Giselle. I’ll be writing a blog post Sunday about my growing ballet obsession.
Fun! NYCB is on right now and I need to get some tix!
Have fun! Let me know what shows you’re going to. And I’ll let you know when I’ve written that blog post.
will do