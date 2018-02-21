The pinball machine of success

By Caitlin Kelly
Remember those?
The ball is put into play by use of the plunger, a spring-loaded rod that strikes the ball as it rests in an entry lane, or as in some newer games, by a button that signals the game logic to fire a solenoid that strikes the ball. With both devices the result is the same: The ball is propelled upwards onto the playfield. Once a ball is in play, it tends to move downward towards the player, although the ball can move in any direction, sometimes unpredictably, due to contact with objects on the playfield or by the player’s own actions. To return the ball to the upper part of the playfield, the player makes use of one or more flippers.
I think success is a lot like a pinball machine…
You put in your money, release a ball and hope like hell to keep that ball moving, and rack up enough points by the end of the game.
But, like pinball’s bumpers and alleys and pits, some of us face multiple obstacles to overcome:
sexism
racism
chauvinism
chronic illness
mental illness
disability
surgeries
illness
unemployment
underemployment
debt
lack of self-confidence
language barriers
death of a loved one
divorce
lack of education
lack of skills
lack of social capital
poverty
luck
timing
the larger economy
Which means, when you “fail” — and, like many of us, might then wallow in shame and frustration and self-flagellation — be a little kinder to yourself.
I see the people who succeed, at least here in sharp-elbowed New York, and know the incredible advantages some of them bring, and take for granted, whether prep school and Ivy League educations or access to decision-making people in power through their social networks, often both.
They keep winning and think: I did that! All by myself!
It was said of one American President — using a baseball metaphor — he was born on third base, confident he had hit a triple.
As that little metal ball pings and caroms around the pinball machine — as in life — we react as quickly as we can, flipping flippers and trying our best to guide it and keep it flying.
But, as in life, not every game ends in delight.
So there’s a larger, deeper, more candid conversation we need to be having about who’s winning, who’s losing and why.
In the United States, there’s a firm and fixed belief that every success — and every failure — is due only to each individual’s hard work, determination and intelligence.
Hah!
Talk to a person of color.
Talk to a woman of color.
Talk to an immigrant whose graduate degrees from a foreign/unknown institution mean nothing to American employers.
Talk to someone waylaid by their partner’s terminal illness, death and grieving.
Which is why we all need to lighten up on the fantasy that success is soooo easy to achieve, which — if you look at social media — can drive you mad with envy.
We hide our struggles and defeats: the crushing student loan debt, the chronic pain, the multiple surgeries, the needy relatives or un(der) employed partner…
We also need to lose the conviction that only visible wealth, prestige, power and luxury goods mark us as “successful” while kindness, generosity, frugality, humility and wisdom remain dismissed and perpetually undervalued.
We need to be ruthlessly candid about what powerful headwinds some of us face and what tailwinds propel some of us forward with a speed and velocity that look so, so effortless
When they’re not.
Your “failure” may have very little to do with your hard work, determination, education or skills.
Same with your success.
10 thoughts on “The pinball machine of success”
Well said! While I can see why the idea of the “American Dream” is so appealing, it’s more of a myth than reality. As you pointed out, hard work is only part of success. And a lot of what happens in life is down to chance…
Thanks for reading…as always!
Yeah, success is like a pinball machine. You have to bounce off a lot of barriers and hope they don’t send you down a hole to win anything. Hopefully, in my career and in my writing, I’ll bounce off the right barriers at the right angles and make something of both.
I have no doubt!
Have you ever played the game? So much fun.
Yeah, a few times. There are a couple of bars around Columbus that have them, so I’ve played them there. A family friend used to have one at their place. And every now and then I’m at a restaurant or a video arcade where they have a few in stock.
BTW, I see you sent me an e-mail.
I did!
Expect a reply soon. ☺
sometimes it’s all about circumstances, time, place, lucky/unlucky breaks, and things beyond your control in life.
Love this!! So very true! And very well stated, love the pinball image!
The American Dream is just a dream. Of course, Arthur Miller had much more to say about it. 🙂