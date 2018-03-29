The search for spiritual home

By Caitlin Kelly
For Jews and Christians, this is an important time of year — Passover begins March 30 and, for Christians, this is Holy Week, culminating April 1 this year with Easter.
Jose and I were back in church this week for Palm Sunday, our first visit since Christmas Eve. It was good to see old friends, although painful to realize, in their faces and their stooped postures, the passing years.
One man, a tall, imposing former schoolteacher, now bends almost double, accompanied by his nurse. A white-haired woman sits alone, now widowed. Once-tiny children are now in their 20s, married or engaged or living far away.
There are few places in life, beyond one’s own family, to intimately witness others’ lives firsthand, sharing the joy of baptisms and marriages or the sudden appearance of someone’s name on a prayer list.
No matter how little we may have in common outside the building, we’re community within it.
I rarely address questions here of faith, religion or spirituality.
This amazing image was across the hall from my hotel room in Rovinj, Croatia, an 18th century building that was the town’s former bishops’ residence
Not because it’s not a matter of interest or reflection for me, but out of respect for Broadside’s many readers who are agnostic, atheist and those who may have suffered brutal treatment within a religious tradition.
And some of you once followed a belief system and chose to leave it.
I’m not a “cradle Christian” — i.e. someone born into a deeply religious church-going family. Quite the opposite. My father is avowedly atheist and my mother became a devout Catholic when I was 12.
But I attended an Anglican (Episcopal) boarding school that subjected us to Sunday nights of prayers and slide shows by visiting missionaries, and put me right off religion for years. We sang hymns, some of which (All Things Bright and Beautiful!) I still love deeply.
I chose to be baptized when I was 13, in Toronto.
But my relationship with church has been intermittent.
I first came to St. Barnabas, a lovely small stone church in Irvington, New York, (the Hudson river town just south of ours), in a moment of panic and crisis, late on Christmas Eve of 1996. My mother had flown in from Canada, arriving drunk. The evening didn’t improve from there., I dropped her at a local hotel and, suddenly totally alone for the holidays, had no idea where to go or what to do.
I slipped into one of the dark wooden pews at St. B’s, deeply grateful for its welcome.
I’ve been attending services there, off and on, since then. It’s felt, at times, like a poor fit for me, someone who isn’t — like many of its members — a perky stay-at-home mother or a corporate warrior working on Wall Street or at a major law firm. I’ve made a few friends there, but it’s not a group into which I naturally fit in easily.
In some ways, though, I think that’s important.
One value of religious or spiritual community is its shared yet sometimes invisible yearning for wisdom and tradition, for evidence of faith and hope — not the usual pattern-matching that leads us to spend time only with others who look and sound just like us. (Don’t get me wrong — if a place feels genuinely unwelcoming, fleeing can be a wise choice.)
In American culture, so devoted to the pursuit of temporal and visible wealth and power, I increasingly crave a place of spiritual rest and respite. It’s helpful to be reminded of deeper values.
To sit in those polished pews — where worshipers have been gathering since 1853 — connects me to a larger world and its history.
I also treasure the esthetic experience of our church’s stained glass windows, its lovely organ, (donated in 2000 by one member), its mosaic altar, its physical intimacy.
I enjoy the familiar liturgy. One of its traditions is the Peace — greeting one another with a hug or handshake — offering our wishes for the peace of the Lord to each other. It’s one of my favorite moments.
My husband Jose, is a devout Buddhist, in the Dzogchen tradition, but accompanies me to services. I’ve met his lama, Surya Das, and spent a week with them in a silent Buddhist retreat in the summer of 2011 before Jose and I married.
He’s also a PK, a preacher’s kid, whose father was a Southern Baptist minister in Santa Fe, New Mexico, so he is blessedly at home in many spaces of quiet contemplation.
Do you have a spiritual home?
3 thoughts on “The search for spiritual home”
Caitlin, thank you for another thoughtful piece. I am an atheist. I think a major reason, now that you bring it up, that I feel so comfortable reading and commenting on your blog is that you, for the most part, are at least outwardly neutral on matters of faith. To my knowledge you had not mentioned it before, but it makes sense that you do not want to make people feel uncomfortable because there’s no telling what kind of experiences your readers may have had with religion in the past. I appreciate your sensitivity on this. I also enjoyed reading your thoughts about what religious services have to offer that go beyond religion. For lack of a better word, I’ll call it a sense of community. Seeing the passage of time – the middle-aged woman becoming an elderly widow, the small children growning up, I found this very moving.
Thanks for another timely and, as always, thought provoking piece of work. Thanks also to Jann ( is that “Yann” or “Jan”? I need to know in case we meet by accident in a bar somewhere in the world.) for an excellent comment, it was a real pleasure to read it.
I have a spiritual home. It stands deep in my memory, even though I have long since turned my back on its teachings. It was known as the Park Hall, I guess because it was located on Park street in Dunoon,Argyllshire, Scotland. Architecturally, it was singularly unattractive, bearing more of a resemblance to a Quonset hut than the house of God, but God has a Sterling reputation for not being snobbish when it comes to accommodations.
The church was run by the parents of my best friend at the time. Mr. Blackwood was tall and super skinny. He had a deep,solemn voice with the customary Highland accent, but he always spoke very clearly and at a measured pace that allowed Americans to keep up. His mom was short and round and a little bit shrill, but so good-natured and kind it just didn’t matter.
Back to church, now. There were three services every Sunday: Adults in the morning, kids after lunch and everyone after supper. I was a wee bit young for the adults, which was fine with me. Kids’ Sunday school was maybe an hour and a half of singing songs and Bible trivia for CANDY! Needless to say I was killing that.
Still, candy or no candy, the singing was the best part. We didn’t sing hymns, we referred to them as “Choruses” and they were great. They all came from the Bible. There was one about Daniel in the lion’s den and even one about Shadrach, Meshach and Abed-Nego, sort of a Nebuchadnezzar double-header. My friend’s big sister would stand up next to the pulpit and hold up cue cards while Mrs Blackwood played this ancient pump organ. This is the part that gets real. Mrs. Blackwood would sit there, pumping those pedals and playing and absolutely singing her heart out like she was Kiri te Kanawa, transported in an ecstasy of worship and praise, singing these goofy little children’s songs backed up by a couple dozen kids, most of whom are off key or can’t keep up with the lyrics. If there’s a God and he can’t dig that, he’s unworthy of such a fine lady.’
So there’s my spiritual home. Humble as it was, it’s the only house of worship where I have ever felt like I was in the presence of god.
I am also an atheist, but I also believe Jann has said it best. I appreciate your sensitivity as well. 🙂