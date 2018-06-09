By Caitlin Kelly
Do you start most sentences with “I think” or “I feel”?
Having, managing, expressing (or suppressing) feelings is a big deal in my life.
As someone who faced and had to cope alone with mental illness and alcoholism in one parent and frequent work-related absence in another, I learned early that no one had much interest in hearing how I felt about all of this.
So I learned to bottle it up, or to share only with close friends.
Living in boarding school and summer camp ages eight to 13 (school) and eight to 16 (camp) also meant being surrounded by strangers, some of whom became close friends — but some of whom were bullies.
You learned to keep your counsel.
So a recent workshop at a writers’ conference — where the audience was urged to write “I remember” and dredge up some memories — proved both painful and illuminating for me.
Some of us then read our initial sentences to the room, maybe 150 other professional writers; I did, as well.
I was amazed and moved by what I heard.
It made me much more aware of how limited my ability to express some feelings still is — even later in life.
I’m reluctant to show vulnerability.
I very rarely say “I love you” to someone, even when I feel it.
I’m much more comfortable (which tends to unnerve others) expressing dismay, outrage or frustration — less tender and delicate emotions.
Except — thanks to a diagnosis I received since writing this post (tiny/early/contained breast cancer) — my view has shifted radically and I’ve told a number of friends, neighbors and even professional colleagues.
This is not something to face alone.
It’s also exhausting keeping up a brave face when I don’t feel at all brave or badass but feel worried and tired dealing with six (!) doctors, even if all of them are people I like.
The greatest challenge so far has been managing my anxiety, a battle in itself, while absorbing and making lucid decisions about treatment. It’s a lot to manage.
Are you at ease having and expressing your feelings?
25 thoughts on “Feelings?!”
I do love your courage in this post, both to say you are examining how you are with expressing feelings and the scary diagnosis.I feel a lot and come from a feeling place first, and work on remembering that “feelings aren’t facts” –a saying in 12-step programs. But it’s a contimium for all of us. I love you–and your work.
Thanks…
I’ve spent most of my life absolutely hating feelings, as most of them have been stressful and unshared, which is really tiring and isolating.
Examining and processing them only slows me down, messes me up and I find I have little patience (not kind, but true) for listening to others’ feelings at great length.
I am much happier in the world of facts (hmmm, journalism?!) as they’re easier for me to manage and disassociate from.
I love you and I’m thinking of you. Kick cancer’s ass.
Thanks.
It should be, as these shitty things go, as un-shitty as possible — no chemo (thank God.) My mom has survived multiple cancers (at 83) so I’m adopting her MO: denial! But…ugh.
So sorry to hear you, too, have join the ranks of those affected by cancer. Be kind to yourself over the next few months. Good luck & best wishes.
Thanks. Lucky to have good medical insurance/team, husband and a flexible schedule, all of which help.
First off, if there’s anything I can do, please let me know. I know you said it’s contained and early and tiny, but I want to help if I can.
Second, expressing my feelings is often part of who I am. The only times I suppress my feelings is when it’s considered inappropriate, like at certain situations at work. But I’m a very feeling person, and show my feelings on my sleeve more often than not. I like to think that makes me a more accomplished writer (but I’ll leave that up to the critics).
Thank you!!
I admire people who have that much trust in others. I don’t. Partly my upbringing, partly decades spent in a crazy competitive industry full of bullies. One leans to be cautious.
I can dig that.
Cancer, whoa… My sister is just getting over it now. It cost her a breast and the radiation was rough, but no chemo. I just talked to her yesterday and, after just a couple months, she was back to doing the regular stuff she always does, so I’m pretty optimistic for you. Just the same, getting a cancer diagnosis has got to be like finding a skunk in your mailbox, except skunks are cute. Gotta run, feelings later.
Thanks.
Looks like, for now, just lumpectomy/radiation/meds. Which is plenty.
First, I am so glad it’s been detected early and is contained. Second, I do believe sometimes cancer comes when we don’t express our feelings. A sister and a friend–both feeling stuffers–suffered because of it. And third, I get it. My mother was not a “safe” person emotionally for me. I know yours wasn’t either. But their legacy should end with them. We can recreate and let the feelings–and energy–flow to our benefit. Sending you the best juju possible . . .
Thanks…
There are many of us who walk this road. The stories may be different, however the struggles are somewhat the same and very real. I too have had to face some extremely big giants in my life and each time I face them with honesty, I come out stronger, wiser and better. My desire is to come through healthier (inwardly) than I was the day before. I take one day at a time…see what it holds and go from there. Feelings are a natural part of who we are as humans…it’s up to us how we use them…or not. It is your choice, however, I recommend being true to yourself, your situation, and be honest to those around you who want to help walk this with you. Falling apart is all part of our journey. it sucks but it’s real!!
Thanks for the kind/wise words.
Not one to “fall apart” typically but getting more used to it.
Your courage continues to inspire me.
As for feelings, HATE THEM. So bad at talking about them, you know, with actual people. I’m currently dealing with spiking anxiety that actually culminated in a full blown anxiety attack this morning. A good portion of this latest bout has come from my inability to express myself or some feelings, including overwhelm. Or at least in a way that certain people will be able to hear and understand. Finding the right way to articulate feelings can be so difficult.
Thanks!
So sorry to read this. Hoping for much happier days for you SOONEST.
I so so so hear you. I bottle up so much, as I know you do, partly because some people can’t relate to what we are feeling — which makes us feel weirder and more isolated. The safer choice, it seems, is not to say anything.
But that’s not true.
I’m glad to hear that it was found early. Both my sisters had it and so I monitor closely. As to feelings – I understand. My upbringing was difficult as well and the whole expressing of emotions piece was a minefield. You’re great, Caitlin. Try to stay positive and let others be with you.
Thanks!
This year, for the 1st time, I also had a 3D mammo…that showed…something and biopsy confirmed it. My mother had BC/mastectomy years ago (still very alive at 83).
Expressing (softer) emotions is very tough. Trusting that whatever I share will be heard and respected? Hmmmmm. Friends, yes. and thank heaven for that safe haven. Family, a definite no.
My father (getting along with him now) once replied to my plaintive: “Some families actually talk about their feelings” snapped “Ours isn’t one of them.”
My default is cheer or humor. If I can’t laugh, I’m toast.
I will do my best…:-)
OK it’s later, now feelings.
My feelings run kind of close to the surface most of the time. I spend a lot of time alone, which makes it easier to bleed off the pressure so my wife and friends don’t have to deal with it.
I don’t think it’s all that unusual, or necessarily all that unhealthy, to not want to talk that much about feelings, yours or theirs. In fact, I think it’s pretty smart. If you really need to sort out your feelings, see a therapist. You can say what you want, even if you don’t mean it, without damaging a valuable friendship over a moment of meaningless anger or hurt. It’s safe and generally comfortable. I think we deserve that in our heads.
Even if I’m not mad at anyone, I don’t really want to invite non-professionals, no matter how they feel about me, to take a whack at fixing all my problems. It’s annoying and exhausting and no one needs that.
Stingy as I am with my emotions, I definitely have them and I often wish for the luxury of an unguarded moment to let them all out. It doesn’t work. These conversations play over and over, with overdubbed recriminations and second-guessing, until I find myself wishing I could just un-say it all.
I am, however, very honest and open with my wife, Cathy. This is a nice way of saying that we fight. I think fighting is good, as long as you can remember that you are fighting with someone you love and you can trust. In thirty two years together, there is only one way I ever wanted a fight to end. So far so good.
There you go, some feelings. Chin up, you’re going to be fine.
Thanks…
Lots to think about here.
Have done lots of therapy, with many people, starting at age 17 while being bullied mercilessly in high school. Some therapists are excellent, others less so. You also have more appetite sometimes for the work, or less.
I totally get being alone to process stuff and try to do that. But sometimes — and even for much lighter stuff — you just really need someone to bitch to to nod and agree, as I did last night with a friend about a professional issue and today, again with another friend, via email, about a payment a month late…
One reason I have decided to be more public about this is to throw up a bit of a firewall…I just have less bandwiidth for bullshit right now, and much less (imagine!!!) patience than usual. It’s tacky, perhaps, but the big C slows people down a bit — and they get that I now have less energy to engage or argue.
Jose and I fought like crazy for the first few years; 2 very stubborn, driven, competitive people marrying later in life after shitty first marriages/betrayal. SO FUN. Not now. Too tired!
Thank you.
So sorry that you have to deal with this, but I have faith you will. And I’m glad that you and Jose have each other!
Thanks, Osha!
i’m sorry to hear that you are going through this right now, and i have high hopes for a positive outcome for you. it must be really hard with all that’s going on with everything else, but i am happy that you have jose to stand by your side.
as for feelings, i have always had a hard time with this as well, having grown up with a challenging childhood/mother and understand that we’ve both learned long ago, to keep our feelings close to the vest. with time, and age, i’ve grown better about it, and work on it on a conscious level, trying to step out of my comfort zone and into saying what i feel, need, or want.
best –
Thanks!
It’s challenging to break lifelong emotional habits…