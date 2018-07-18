Who’s ruling you?

MUST BE PRODUCTIVE — ALL THE TIME!!!! (not!)
By Caitlin Kelly
Love this piece by friend, former coaching client, author, Viv Groskop — a UK comedian and journalist who’s (natch) a Cambridge graduate who also speaks fluent Russian, from UK website The Pool:
Although it sounds like you need to say it in Jonathan’s voice in your head (“Yas, queen, brules!”), brules are genius. They are the “bullshit rules” you’re living by without knowing it. They’re another term for “limiting beliefs”, a popular expression that describes unnecessary myths and outdated values that not only don’t serve you any more but may even never have been true in the first place. If you can identify your “bullshit rules”, you can see clearly where you’re holding yourself back.
I see so many people making themselves unhappy living by other people’s rules — those of their parents, their peers, their neighbors, their friends, their co-workers.
And I hear so many (broke, resentful, frustrated) Americans say: “But I played by the rules!” As if the people who make the rules (banks, insurance companies, government) actually have to abide by them.
Life is short and living by other peoples’ rules that make you miserable can feel safe and secure — everyone else is OK, right? — but can be a real waste of time.
I was lucky enough to grow up in a family of creatives — my father made films and my mother and late step-mother were writers — so the notion I had to get a “real job” sitting in an office wasn’t ever one of our rules. (Be charming! Compete hard! Keep going! were more like it.)
Some of the “rules” I live by:
— Make as little money as possible in the least amount of time. Every day I see fellow writers crowing about their six-figure incomes — i.e. making $100,000 a year — a sum I never attained, even in my best-paid NYC journalism staff jobs. We have decent retirement savings now, so the pressure to make bank is lower than it was, and is, for many. I’ve never measured my human or professional value based on my income. I’m most proud of our savings, a more valuable figure because they give us freedom.
— Sleep a lot. I typically sleep 8-10 hours every night, counter to the I’m-so-busy draaaaaaaama proving how “productive” some are. I also take naps, as needed. I’m not ashamed of my need to rest and recharge.
—– I’d rather be creative than productive. I make much less money than some others, but I’m also not cranking out shit I find silly or stupid. People do what they have to financially, but after decades working as a writer, if a story doesn’t engage me intellectually or emotionally, no thanks.
— I enjoy cooking and cleaning. Our marriage is pretty retro in that regard and I do almost all the housework since my husband is earning the bulk of our income right now. Working at home makes this much easier for me, not losing hours every day commuting to an office.
— Travel as often and far away as possible. This definitely affects my thinking on everything — if something costs the same as a plane ticket or a week spent abroad, travel always wins! I just had lunch with a friend this week who’ll soon be teaching in Hong Kong for four months, a place I’ve never been. Hmmmmm. Time for a visit?
What are some of the rules you live by?
12 thoughts on “Who’s ruling you?”
Caitlin – I so agree with you on all of this. I love the term and I have recently made a decision that will improve the quality of my life and I’ll keep you posted as it develops. I feel really good about it and it goes right along with this way of thinking/feeling. You clearly know what’s important in life and I feel I have a pretty good handle on it too.
Thanks!
I think it also gets a lot clearer — and maybe (?) easier as we age. The hell with “peer pressure” because what makes some people really happy can make us so unhappy — but you think “well, they’re HAPPY” so their rules must work…But they don’t. Not for us.
I’m glad I grew up in a feisty family that basically played by its own rules a lot of the time.
And, yes, I am VERY aware, this reflects our privilege in having health, decent income and savings, without which it’s almost impossible.
You missed out ‘their partners’ from your list. I am a dreamer but my wife is far more risk-averse so I end up holding back on my own dreams to prevent her getting anxious. problem is that this just makes me sad and bitter and feeling trapped. I guarantee I am not the only one in this situation and it is impossible to get out of without someone getting hurt – unlike quitting a job.
Hmmmm.
Fair point.
My husband is much more risk averse than I am — and so every more adventurous trip I really want to take (Morocco, for example) he pooh-poohs. I’m getting weary of the same/safe places, so I hear you on that.
I guess it really depends how much (?) of your dreams you can stand to give up — and how much (?) you might be able to negotiate — and how much you want to be married to her. You did choose to marry her, after all.
I know women whose husbands do some mighty risky things that I would have difficult with — like ice-climbing and flying small aircraft. Risk comes in all flavors — physical, emotional professional, financial…
Wishing you a way to resolve this without all this bad stuff!
I’ve had a wild and fun life so being more domesticated isn’t as annoying to me now. I also get to go off and have my own adventures (like my 5 weeks alone in Europe last summer.)
To be fair my wife does allow me to go off on solo holidays as she knows it keeps me sane.
We did marry very young. Back then I was less adventurous than she was. Now we are the other way round.
I guess it bothers me more because, unlike you, I have not had a wild and fun life and as I get older it bothers me more and more.
There is progress. I plan to travel to Canada in september and probably Australia next year.
I hear you — and you have my sympathies.
I didn’t marry the first time (miserably) until I was 35, divorced by 37, with more adventures and travel until I remarried at 43 a man much better suited and with whom I’m still together.
I never had children, so did not have (and did not want) that additional responsibility and cost. A husband is enough! 🙂
Marriage — at best — is a great joy, but it does take some negotiation and compromise, even small stuff. I end up doing a lot of my NYC trips – to ballet, opera, museums, etc. alone — which I don’t like much. But it’s that or staying home with husband, whose preferred entertainment is the Golf Channel, which bores the hell out of me.
But he’s a great guy, so c’est la vie.
I cannot recall a time, ever, when I felt I should live by other people’s expectations and standards. I realize, in retrospect, that to be that way when you’re 20 is a little immature and self-indulgent. Ok. But that basic skepticism towards what “We’re supposed to do” has never left me. A byproduct of that is that I often have little to talk about with many people. If a person’s life revolves so much around others expectations , rather than their own expectations for themselves, it can be hard to have a conversation when you don’t have a shared basic worldview. For example, I didn’t get married until I was 49. People find that surprising and often want to ask me about it. I know they mean to be friendly, but it can be tiresome. So I’ve learned to make very brief, deflective answers.
I totally get it.
The people I get along best with are (not surprisingly) fellow creatives, self-employed and often people who have lived outside their home countries — often for years and in multiple places. They don’t choose conventionally nor admire those who do.
My father — self-employed his whole life (and winner of the most prestigious prize for documentary work) — is very ill at ease around “normal” successful people — with $$$ and status and power usually gained through corporate work or wealth. It’s not how we measure success.
I’m not so sure I have rules, but I guess one would be: above all, be true to thyself. Shakespeare had it right, even if in the context it was said in Hamlet was kind of meant to show the speaker’s hypocrisy.
Sounds good to me.
Curate constantly. Possessions, people, thoughts.
My rules? Being with my M, having enough money to live comfortably (and also travel) feeling pretty good about myself and how I live. Helping loved ones, enjoying work. 🙂