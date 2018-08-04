Dreaming of a house…

1926, Maurice Vlaminck, lithograph; acquired at auction and now in our bedroom
By Caitlin Kelly
Blame it on journalism, an insecure business that lays people off every day and pays poorly.
Blame it on my insistence on living close to a major city, which spikes real estate prices; I lived for 18 months, (albeit pre-Internet and pretty broke), in a small rural town in 1988. It was a very poor fit, making me wary of being so far out again.
Blame it on a lifelong love for travel, blowing bucks on a trip to Paris instead of scrimping for a larger down-payment.
And, I admit, my aesthetic preferences for homes 100+ years old and my lack of carpentry/electrical skills also in play…
But I’ve never owned a house.
I re-arranged the artwork in our bedroom recently and noticed a subconscious pattern — a French lithograph from the 1920s; an anonymous oil found at a flea market and a watercolor bought at an antiques fair.
Each shows a house, surrounded by forest or land or near a river.
Not in a suburb.
Not in a city.
But a discrete dwelling with no immediate neighbors or nearby visual impediments.
A few other factors have made home ownership feel difficult-to-impossible — working freelance with a variable income makes mortgage lenders jumpy.
The serious responsibility of costly repairs — like a roof or boiler — is intimidating.
And, with no children, no real justifiable need for extra space, like multiple bedrooms or bathrooms.
There’s also no “Canadian dream” of home ownership and — unlike the U.S. whose policies make mortgage interest a tax deduction, making home ownership more appealing — Canadian banks usually insist upon a 30 percent down payment, not the 1 percent “liar loans” that got so many American home-buyers into terrible trouble in 2008.
And houses aren’t cheap!
The ones that are would require so much time, energy and renovation my heart sinks at the prospect — and we go off on vacation instead.
I lived in a house at 19, at home with my father and his girlfriend, later wife. It was white brick, two story, probably built in the 1920s or 30s, on a busy Toronto corner and facing a park.
I lived in a house in downtown Toronto, the top floor of a narrow Victorian home, then in a sorority house for a summer and then, my last Toronto home, rented the top two floors of a small house even as I lived alone.
But since then, I’ve shared hallways and a laundry room and adjacent walls — through which I can hear our neighbors’ laughter and conversations — in a six-story co-op (owned) apartment building in a suburb of New York City.
I like our life here — there’s a pool and Hudson River views and nice landscaping and I don’t have to shovel snow or clear gutters or mow a lawn.
But I long, deeply, for a private place where I can crank up my music really loud.
Where there isn’t a long tedious list of “house rules” and restrictions on everything from bird-feeders (verboten) to grilling outdoors.
Where we could easily host multiple friends, finally able to reciprocate their house-owning hospitality to us.
Which we could rent out and leave if we want to.
We’re thinking of a road trip to Nova Scotia — and found this, a 3 bedroom with 2 acres and ocean view, built in 1815.
And went a little mad with desire until I read that it’s the rainiest place in Canada except for the very rainy B.C. coast.
My father has owned many houses — including a great Georgian pile near Galway City in Ireland, built in 1789; a massive Victorian in Lunenberg, Nova Scotia and an elegant early Victorian in a small town in Ontario.
He just bought his latest, built in 1810, in another small Ontario town.
Do you live in a house?
Do you own it?
What’s it like?
18 thoughts on “Dreaming of a house…”
Just so you know, Canadian mortgages are on a scale. 5% down on the first 500,000 and 10% down on any amount over 500,000 up to 999,999. But there are other rules around buying, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto (designed to deter foreign and out-of-province buyers). BC’s rules have recently become the most difficult. There are loads of good places to buy though. Calgary for instance or the Okanagan Valley. Very mild winters and lots of sun in the summer and shoulder months. 🙂
I have owned a townhouse, a house and right now, a condo, which I really, really dislike. We will be selling it after I’ve finished working in the north and will likely buy a small house (that’s the plan) here in the Okanagan (there are lots of good properties under 400,000 – our ceiling) after giving Calgary serious consideration and then deciding against it. The weather, wine and good restaurants are just too good to give up. 🙂
I’m stuck if I stay in the States as a non-resident buyer — 35% down payment expected, which is a lot. And not at all sure where we want to go or can afford to go or if/when to sell our place here — which we love but are not allowed to rent. It’s all annoying in some measure.
All my closest friends live in Toronto (impossible except for a condo box or renting) so Ontario near-ish to there seems likely. But my longtime dream was to spend a lot of time in France…
What a fascinating topic! I have lived in my current house for the past decade, prior to that I was in a different house for 4 years. Before that, decades of apartment living. Both of my houses were made feasible due to my late husband, who had a good job. It would be nice if I could say “I could have afforded a house on my own,” but that was not the case.
I absolutely love having a house – the space, the quiet, the garden, the fenced backyard for my pooch – and yes, the freedom from Homeowners’ Association rules.
I find that with the mortgage paid off, surprisingly, it’s cheaper to live here than in an apartment. I’ve done the math. Even factoring in property taxes, flood insurance, and maintenance, etc – it’s less expensive to be here than to rent an apartment of a reasonable size. Of course the wild card is the possibility of a major maintenance bill – such as the roof needing to be replaced. If that happened, it would be a dent in my retirement savings, for sure. We did need a big roof repair due to damage from Hurricane Sandy – but insurance covered most of it.
I love having my own place… knowing that nobody will be partying upstairs until 4 am, depriving me of sleep… and having a garden (that I haven’t weeded because it’s too humid to go out and do that work now).
It sounds great….and having a good job makes all the difference.
Jose loved journalism and it just doesn’t pay anything near what corporate or law or other jobs offer, even in good jobs at a major place like the NY Times. So we have decent retirement savings but not sure how we will ever afford a house — unless we sell our (much loved) apartment and move somewhere rural, which makes me nervous. Because you don’t just stay in your house but want a social life and welcoming community. I’m not much of a rural person.
I forgot to mention that my house was built in 1875. When my husband was alive, we did a lot of maintenance ourselves, to save money. And it was satisfying. Since he’s passed, I find myself assessing potential dates (partly) in terms of whether they’re DIY-friendly. If you have an old house, you have to enjoy taking care of it, or you’ll be miserable, Also, if you need to hire a contractor for every single blasted thing, the cost of home ownership is higher. Couples who rent or are in a condo don’t have to think about this stuff. If I need to crawl under the porch to re-connect a loose drainpipe, I certainly don’t want to do it all by myself. (I can do it myself, and I have done it alone – but that’s not the point.)
All true…and the only houses that really appeal to me are at least 100 years old, and have some character and architectural appeal.
Newer flat boxes (post 1940s) seem depressing to me…our apartment building is mid1960s, red brick and has nothing at all to recommend it visually — but for gorgeous views and a lovely hilltop location.
I can certainly understand your longing to own a house, but ironically, I am longing not to own a house. I bought my little house that I affectionately call ‘the cottage ‘ due to its little size, about 14 years ago. Prior to this, when I was married, we bought 2 houses and when I divorced I lived in apartments/flats for many years. Buying my own house was very powerful for me on so many levels. I’ve enjoyed my time here. My neighborhood, my neighbors, but I am ready for another chapter. I recently decide to sell my house, and with the increased value, pay off all debt, put money down on a condo in the same city, and eliminate repair costs, debt load, and time spent caretakimg. I know I’m giving something up in the process but yearn for the simplification/liberation of it all. I want to have less financial and time constraints, and want to spend more time traveling and working on projects of my choosing without being beholden to the house and all that goes with it. I look forward to it and I’ll keep you posted.
Good for you!
I totally get why these are good choices for you. Our apartment is finally, sloooooowly, appreciating in value as our town keeps gentrifying — if and when we sell I hope to realize at least some profit, although (given our renovations) I doubt it will be more than $50,000 at most. Which is nice, but not that much help in many places.
I agree that we’ve likely saved a lot in NOT owning — although we’ve had to spend at least $5-10,000 on repairing endless/repeated cracks in the damn walls, $1,600 for all new windows (which SHOULD have been the co-op’s job, seems to me) and new air conditioners.
We blew the cost of an entire house (a very small one, somewhere very far away) on our renovations in 2008 and 2012 but they were well worth it to us. Daily enjoyment helps me more than a once-a-year trip.
Two sides of the same coin. My little house is over 100 years old, which I love, but also which comes with its own set of issues to deal with, which I’ve grown tired of.
It is not only 100 year old houses that require a lot of work. I have known people who own a house that’s 20 years old who have found it has all kinds of problems. It seems that things just aren’t built very well anymore.
Absolutely-
I live in a house, our second, and let me begin by saying that we have almost nothing on the walls. Partly because we’ve never made the effort to acquire anything but also because I don’t really like most art on walls. However, I ADORE that first print!
We built (read: had others build) both our houses as it was a cheaper way of getting something we liked than buying anything already constructed. Anything really old and renovated costs significantly more than a new build. Essentially it seems the French are risk-adverse and if you are willing to go through the steps of getting a lot and finding a builder, it is entirely feasible to get something built to specs or according to a preset design. However, you have to budget for every single lighting fixture, kitchen appliance and closet fitting as they come with no bells and whistles! Not to mention plant the grass (no sod here!) and all the trees and flowers. So it’s no small undertaking but well worth it in my view. (Even though neither of us are handyman types and many things just had to wait). However, that said, we are currently thinking of downsizing to an apartment or townhouse in a few years as we find the upkeep on the house (and garden and yes, a pool!) is just too much. When it comes down to it, you realize that quality of life is about choosing the thing that makes you happy — and for both of us that means more time to do the things we love. So maybe you have already got it right?
It’s all such a trade-off!
We really splurged hard, for once, on our bedroom last fall — 2 pieces of art (a Dufy engraving hangs over the bed), new queen mattress, new bookshelves, custom-made blind w Pierre Frey fabric. I don’t see moving anytime soon.
One of the reasons owning a house scares me is the cost of furnishing all those rooms! I have (cough) expensive taste so wouldn’t be up for a ton of Ikea.
I’ve also thought of — maybe — buying a piece of land and having something built.
So many decisions…
I never thought of myself as a home owner until this past year. I don’t know what, but something triggered my desire to own my own place. I’ve even stalked real estate sites a couple of times just to see what’s available. I’ve even thought long and hard about where in Columbus I want to live, and that would be my mother’s neighborhood. Not because I’d be close to her and my stepmom (though that would be a perk), but because it’s a beautiful, diverse neighborhood with nice homes, most of which come with plenty of space to spread out and even some backyards, and the prices are very affordable. Not to mention it’s within driving distance of several grocery stores, a library, and a decent hospital, among other things.
Up until recently though, it’s been a far-off dream. I don’t have a car, and to live in that neighborhood I’d need a car to commute to and from work (because let’s face it, even with recent successes, writing full-time is still very far off). Thankfully I recently passed my driver’s test, and that means I can finally start looking into buying a car. And once I have a car, a house isn’t too far out of the question. Especially if I continue to do well at work and maintain a good income. We’ll just have to wait and see, I guess, but I’ve plenty of reason to be hopeful.
It’s neat that you’re thinking about it.
I spent a LOT of time this week looking at Nova Scotia houses (all under $200k Canadian) and learned a lot about what I like — and what’s actually available.
There’s always a gulf between the two, isn’t there?
I owned a house when I was married, back in the 90’s, with my own garden, and a front porch to watch the world go by from. Not my dream home, but it had my name on the mortgage, the paint colour on the walls was my choice, the birdfeeders out back, the plants in the garden, all mine, and I do miss that feeling.
And I grew up in a house that’s been in the family for over 100 years, and that we still have and is where my sister is with her family, two girls and hubby, and a river runs by, and out on that old porch many a part of my family have stood over the years, lots of memories stored in those old wide plank pine floors. And I’ve since always gravitated to apartments in old houses. Love, like you, those old walls, and crown mouldings and tall ceilings of those old rooms, the weird and wonderful little details, hidden and not so hidden, the history in the walls.
Well, so just lately I caught this homeownership bug, like on my own terms this time, with MY money, for me and just me kind of ownership, and that is craziness of the highest order…but…some tiny home somewhere? Yeah, so I’ve been poking around and seeing what, and how, and you never know. : ) Ugh.
Caitlin, why Nova Scotia?