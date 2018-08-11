Books I’m reading — and tossing!

Loved this one!
By Caitlin Kelly
Our apartment building has a shelf near the laundry room where we exchange books and magazines. I’ve had some great luck, (“Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn), but recently gave up on three books I found there — one by (of all people!) John Grisham, since the book was all scene-setting with no apparent action or plot to be found.
Another was one of those Scandi-noir murder mysteries (ditto) and the third (sigh) was “NW” by Zaidie Smith. I gave up within two chapters. I loved White Teeth but have been so disappointed by others of hers.
I’m still slooooooowly getting through “A Bright Shining Lie”, Neil Sheehan’s doorstop history of the war in VietNam. I’m meandering through “The Lay of the Land,” by Richard Ford, who manages to make the life of a middle-aged New Jersey realtor compelling.
A good friend keeps urging me to write a novel, as I’ve had the vague outlines of a murder mystery in my head for a decade. The idea is a little terrifying, even though many journalists have made a successful transition to fiction.
But I tend to keep returning to non-fiction as I am so often annoyed by fiction and resent wasting time on it.
Some of my fictional favorites:
The Elegance of the Hedgehog, Muriel Barbery
Later made into a film, a portrait of a Parisian concierge and the upscale apartment building where she works.
The Thousand Autumns of Jacob deZoet, David Mitchell
Loved love loved this tale of 18th century Japan. His physical descriptions are beautiful and mysterious.
The Imperfectionists, Tom Rachmann
Written by a fellow Canadian journalist who once worked at the International Herald Tribune in Paris, apparently his portraits of his co-workers are pretty clear in this charming novel about…a newspaper in Paris.
The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt
Another doorstop, its size intimidating, I received this as a gift from a friend for my birthday two years ago. I’d been warned it was too long and the last third could well have used a heavy edit. But loved this one, set in New York City and elsewhere.
A Little Life, Hana Yanagihara
Not an easy read, but one of the most powerful and unforgettable books I’ve ever read, a tale of ongoing friendship, also set in New York City — written (in her spare time!) in 18 months by an editor at The New York Times.
In The Skin of a Lion, Divisadero, Michael Ondaatje
He’s probably best-known for “The English Patient”, (still one of my favorite films ever), but reading anything by this Sri Lankan-Canadian author is like entering a dream state, in the best sense. In the Skin is about Toronto (my hometown) in the 1920s and “Divisadero” about a California family.
I was recently given a copy of “Lincoln in the Bardo”, so that’s on the list.
I typically don’t read horror, romance, sci-fit, dystopian, Westerns or YA…
What have you been reading lately (or tossing?!)
29 thoughts on “Books I’m reading — and tossing!”
Among the books that I’ve read recently:
The Johnstown Flood by David McCullough. McCullough is a favorite of mine and this was his first book. I wanted to see how he got his start and to study his formidable narrative skills.
I reread Fire in the Streets: America in the 1960s by Milton Viorist. I first read it when it came out in 1979 and felt the need to revisit the promise, the achievements, and the turmoil of that tempestuous decade in light of current affairs.
Truce by Jim Murphy, a nonfiction work for young adults about the Christmas truce of 1914 during World War One.
I usually don’t toss out or give away books. They are part of my library and therefore my life and I just can’t part with them.
Robert
These all sound fascinating.
The only McCullough I’ve read is his history of the Brooklyn Bridge — but he massively short-changed the person who SAVED it, Emily Roebling, the wife of the engineer in charge of it (in fact the on of the man who won the project.)
I need to muster the energy to tackle Robert Caro’s bio of Robert Moses — for anyone living in/near NYC a must-read.
Funny that you should mention the Robert Moses bio: I bought it at the start of the summer and am waiting to set aside the time to dive in. Caro’s reporting skills are highly regarded. I’m eager to see them in action.
Robert
It’s huge!
I loved The Elegance of the Hedgehog! I read a bit of a mix… literary fiction, women’s fiction, historical fiction, non fiction, and some thrillers (there are two crime series I’ve really enjoyed, one set in the Hebrides and another in Shetland – it’s fun to read a proper page turner now and again, especially when it’s set somewhere I know!). One of my favourite books so far this year has been Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie, and I really enjoyed An American Marriage by Tayari Jones too.
I think I’ve read that same crime series…learned the word machair (which resembles the French word maquis, scrubby brush.)
I loved The Elegance of the Hedgehog, both the book and the film. It’s rare for a film to live up to a book in my experience, but this one was lovely. I especially liked the Japanese elements in the film. Lovely credits as I recall.
Another friend has also recently discovered (and recommended) the Shetland series by Anne Cleeves. She also writes the Vera books. Are the Hebrides books by Peter May? I haven’t read them.
Home Fire and An American Marriage are both on my TBR so we seem to have similar tastes.
Oh, yes, found books, free to a good home finds, my favourite is one by Elizabeth Hay ‘Late Nights on Air’, found, dove into, and loved, and still cherish.
Thanks!
I’ve read a couple from Kurt Vonnegut recently, Cat’s Cradle and Breakfast of Champions. Quirky characters in unusual situations and just a little bit serious below the surface, like a well baked lemon meringue pie.
I had a birthday recently and a librarian friend of mine gave me this book titled “Under both Flags”. It’s a compilation of letters, diary entries and field reports from the Civil War. It’s the kind of book you can read in little bites and you probably should. Unless, that is, you already know everything about this exceedingly complex subject, then you probably shouldn’t read it at all.
I’m working on a new wargame so I have lots of miniatures to paint. This means audiobooks. Right now I’m listening to “Commentaries on the Gallic Wars” by Julius Caesar. The translation is excellent and the reader is too, though his name escapes me.
When I need to noodle off to sleep, I listen to a you tube channel called Horrorbabble. They do lots of H.P. Lovecraft and Robert E. Howard. It drones on a bit and it’s rare that I get all the way to the end without falling asleep. Mission accomplished.
Last but not least, I’m reading “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, a book which needs no introduction. Admittedly I have never had a problem with my butler arranging the flowers in my drawing improperly, or any of the other near insurmountable hardships faced by the hard working dandies of nineteenth century London, but the language is exquisite. You’re right, Mr. Wilde, that wallpaper sucks.
I noticed a picture above the comment window of some books we might share: Frances and Joseph Gies Life in a Medieval Castle/Village/Times. Good stuff.
What a mix!
I have a whole shelf on medieval life…and many other mostly unread books.
Vonnegut is very cool — the world is bizarrely small enough that I spent a day as a young Toronto reporter following his wife, photographer Jill Krementz, around for the day as she shot for A Day in the Life of Canada…and today (!???) we’re FB friends.
My life is weird.
Have you ever read Tom Robbins? A bit Vonnegut-esque.
Tom Robbins, eh? Eeeeeeexcelent (Monty Burns). I have friends in the library business so I’ll get one delivered.
I don’t know if I have mentioned this one, but Terry Jones, of Monty Python fame, did a book called Who Murdered Chaucer? which was very entertaining and insightful. It’s a great thing to read something that is witty and scholarly at the same time.
Weird is good.
I have way too many serious books. Need more fun.
I was just sitting here looking at my books and thinking the same thing.
Right?
It’s why I keep grabbing books from the laundry room — and have made some great discoveries that way. Just not lately.
For lighter fare, I may head to the library. I also have tons of reference/photo books, many of them on design, interiors, photography, antiques since I studied that at NYSID and remain passionate about the subject. I love just leafing through and sighing at lovely old things.
That would be my drawing room where the flowers are so meticulously arranged. Sorry.
I enjoyed ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’ quite a bit and read it quickly (for me, anyway!).
I tend to buy and read everything digitally (and have mostly done so back to before the Kindle existed) so I lose context about the ‘doorstop’ aspect.
Currently reading a book that is right up there with the ‘murder mystery first novel’ thing you mention about yourself! It is ‘Where the Hurt Is’ by Chris Kelsey, who I actually followed because he is a well regarded jazz saxophone player and critic/blogger for music … so I was thrilled when he was writing a book, and even more thrilled that it is very enjoyable (well, so far – I’m about half finished).
Thanks for the recommendation!
It’s always interesting what makes us turn to one book (or not.)
I have loved every word David Mitchell has written. Michael Ondaatje, on the other hand— I frankly can never see what the fuss is about. I enjoyed The English Patient, but everything else I’ve tried to read by him has just left me mystified as to why he is considered such a literary icon. I’m currently halfway through Lincoln in the Bardo and frankly the jury is still out. Unlike you I love SF, with dystopian lit being my favourite sub genre. Recently I have loved The Wanderers, which while it has an SF premise of a journey to Mars is a good character study. I pitched it to my book group recently as SF for people who don’t think they like SF.
So interesting…favorite writers are so individual! I haven’t read Cloud Atlas yet (it’s on my bookshelf) but saw the movie — and it was weird as hell.
I’ve heard mixed reviews of the Bardo book .
I probably should try some new-to-me genres, for sure.
Based on that list of books, I’ll never get on your reading list (though maybe I’ll get on that shelf by the laundry room).
Currently I’m reading “Victoria: A Life” by A.N. Wilson, a biography of Queen Victoria I received for my birthday from my friend. I’ve a soft spot for Victorian England, so this is right up my alley. Next on my list is a book on the weirder views on Victorian sexuality, and a book of essays by famous horror writers on the craft of writing. I’m also constantly in audio books. Currently I’m listening to “A God in the Shed” by J-F Dubeau. I also listened recently to “Kill Creek” by Scott Thomas, and I’ll probably listen to “Dark Age” by Pierce Brown and another Great Courses audio lecture (not sure which yet) in the future.
Have you watched the TV series about Queen Victoria? I enjoyed it.
No, but I know Jenna Coleman is in it. She played Clara Oswald in Doctor Who.
Too funny. She”s very small! But the show is worth a try.
I’ll keep it in mind.
your suggestions all sound intriguing. ‘the english patient’ is one of my all-time favorite films as well. like you, i’ve reached a point in life where i don’t struggle with books that don’t draw me in anymore, i choose to move on and use my time on books that i enjoy.
i currently reading or have read these three books. all excellent for various reasons:
1)The Nightingale – Kristin Hannah
takes place in late 1930s – mid 40s, in german-occupied paris and surrounding villages.
(Makes you question what you would do, nothing is black or white)
2)Beartown – Fredrik Backman (author of ‘a man called ove’ which i also loved)
i had no idea i would love this one as much as i did. takes place in a small scandinavian town in a forest, whose identity revolves around hockey. also makes you question your values and how you would handle things. something about it grabs hold of you.
3) A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
takes place in early 1920s moscow. about a former aristocrat sentenced to house arrest in a classic grand hotel. lots of wit, will, and spirit in this one. he is as charming a character as you will ever meet.
This all sound great!
I read The Rules of Civlity by Amor Towles and really enjoyed it.
How I love book new book recommendations! Anyone would think that I don’t already have a TBR list as long as your arm. I’m inclined to read lighter fiction but I do like it to be well written.
Recent favourites include “Still life with breadcrumbs” by Anna Quindlen and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
I’ve recently finished Michael Ondaatje’s new book, Warlight. As wonderful as his others…as you say, like entering a dream. Highly recommended!