Simple pleasures

By Caitlin Kelly

Georgetown
 Georgetown, D.C., November 2017

 

Late afternoon sunlight

 

Fireflies (aka lightning bugs) twinkling in the darkness

 

A pot of hot loose-leaf tea

 

Freshly laundered pillowcases

 

A hummingbird hovering in our garden

 

Snoozing under a throw

 

L1010164

 

Reading for hours and hours, disappearing into another world

 

IMG_1545

 

Exploring rural antique stores and flea markets

 

Watching a movie, in the cinema, eating popcorn

 

Vanilla ice cream

 

A single espresso

 

Walking barefoot through wet grass

 

A calm and quiet place to sit and think for a while

 

Cathaleen Curtis church

 

A long phone chat with a friend living far away

 

Walking through a lovely landscape

 

L1010155

 

A vase filled with tulips

 

A crisp apple (possibly with a sharp cheddar)

 

market 05

 

What are some of your simple pleasures?

