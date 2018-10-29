By Caitlin Kelly

Late afternoon sunlight

Fireflies (aka lightning bugs) twinkling in the darkness

A pot of hot loose-leaf tea

Freshly laundered pillowcases

A hummingbird hovering in our garden

Snoozing under a throw

Reading for hours and hours, disappearing into another world

Exploring rural antique stores and flea markets

Watching a movie, in the cinema, eating popcorn

Vanilla ice cream

A single espresso

Walking barefoot through wet grass

A calm and quiet place to sit and think for a while

A long phone chat with a friend living far away

Walking through a lovely landscape

A vase filled with tulips

A crisp apple (possibly with a sharp cheddar)

What are some of your simple pleasures?