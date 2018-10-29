Simple pleasures

By Caitlin Kelly
Late afternoon sunlight
Fireflies (aka lightning bugs) twinkling in the darkness
A pot of hot loose-leaf tea
Freshly laundered pillowcases
A hummingbird hovering in our garden
Snoozing under a throw
Reading for hours and hours, disappearing into another world
Exploring rural antique stores and flea markets
Watching a movie, in the cinema, eating popcorn
Vanilla ice cream
A single espresso
Walking barefoot through wet grass
A calm and quiet place to sit and think for a while
A long phone chat with a friend living far away
Walking through a lovely landscape
A vase filled with tulips
A crisp apple (possibly with a sharp cheddar)