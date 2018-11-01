Meeting social media contacts face to face

By Caitlin Kelly
According to WordPress statistics, Broadside has more than 20,000 followers worldwide.
I’ve met only a handful of you face to face, in Paris, New York and in London.
In the past week, I sat down face to face with five men I previously knew only through social media — one from a writers’ listserv and the other four all met only through Twitter.
The meetings, of course, were purely professional for me — and for them — held in daylight in busy public spaces.
Viv is a super-talented writer, stand-up comedian and new friend — who followed me on Twitter from her home in London and hired me to coach her.
Every meeting went well and I learned about a new-to-me person and their world.
One is an African-American man who runs a thriving national program recruiting new professionals into radio work. Reassured by having a mutual NPR connection, we spoke on the phone a few years ago. He was wary, cool. Not unfriendly, but cautious.
We only see one another once a year or so when he comes to New York, but this time — our third — felt like old friends, with hugs and happiness at our chance to spend some time together and catch up.
Another is a man from my hometown, Toronto, who worked for years in my field of journalism, focused on financial news — but who I met through our frequent participation in multiple Twitterchats on travel, like #CultureTrav, #TravelSkills and #TRLT. Retired, he now travels the world, often on someone else’s dime, promoting cruise ships or hotels.
Another, decades younger than I, is a fellow member of a writers’ listserv who divides his time between his native Australia, Latin America and New York. Like me, he’s worked for both a broadsheet newspaper (like The New York Times) and a tabloid (like the New York Daily News.)
This amazing conference, Fireside, came to me through an email from a stranger — one of the best experiences of 2018
I met four of them in one day; the final one works in public relations in New York City, a field I hope to find more work in as a strategist.
And the fifth is a Florida man my age working on innovative ways to re-invigorate journalism; we met this week for coffee in my town while he and his wife were visiting.
Many people, I realize, are much happier remaining forever behind the screen, anonymous and safe, already too busy or overworked to add more to their plate.
As someone wholly self-employed, such enhanced and deeper connections can also lead me to paid work and new opportunities — a good personal meeting builds trust. My goal with social media is to connect intellectually, emotionally and professionally.
For me, social media is social, not just a place to scream and shout and rave.
I enjoy putting a face and character to a name, even if the person isn’t quite what I expected or would later consider as a close friend.
It does require a spirit of adventure and an open-ness to disappointment/delight. But working alone at home since 2006 can leave me lonely and isolated otherwise.
15 thoughts on “Meeting social media contacts face to face”
Quite honestly, most of my friends here in Toronto are people I met through people I met online, or are friends of those people, or so on. I ended up moving to this city largely because I had at least some contacts here, contacts who I thought could become friends. Happily, I was right.
Toronto — where I lived ages five to 30 — can b a tough town for newcomers, I’ve been told. Glad that you are able to make it home.
It does work for me.
How wonderful that you are so open to meeting your online connections in real life (“IRL”) — because it does take courage to open that Pandora’s Box! The majority of my IRL meetings have been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, it’s the friendships I’ve made through my blog that motivate me to keep chugging along, even when it seems no one is reading. And who knows … perhaps one day OUR paths will cross in Paris or New York? 🙂
It does take a bit of bravery — but if (as I had) you’ve already been interacting with them through tweets, blog comments or other social media, you do “know” them in some degree and it’s not a total shock. There are some I would choose not to meet, based on what I’ve read (and others who would feel that way about me, I’m sure.) Only one or two have proven a bit surprising but not disastrous. A public place, a coffee, surrounded by others, to me is a perfectly safe option.
It’s funny how you emphasize the ‘safe’ part — for me it’s not so much that as a fear that we will not connect on a personal level once the masks are off. Not that I’ve had a chance to meet many blogging buddies in my corner of France yet. I would love to in future, but it takes a form of courage that for me is hard. What would be great would be a meet-up for several bloggers in a central location so it feels less personally risky…
Speaking as someone who has done this a lot, this makes perfect sense. I have met online friends in public spaces like central bookstores and active coffee shops, for instance.
I’ve never worried about meeting people like this..I do not invite them to my home until or unless we get to know one another much better, which, if it’s a friendship, we will. The very worst experience of my life — in 1998 — came from meeting a man through a newspaper personals ad, never an online meeting IRL.
I guess. I don’t believe much in masks — what you read and see here is sufficiently authentic that there would be no surprise to meet me. Others, I can’t speak for.
Pingback: [BLOG] Some Thursday links | A Bit More Detail
I’ve met a couple of author friends I’ve only known online in the real world, especially once I joined the Ohio chapter of the Horror Writer’s Association (I’m hosting the upcoming meeting). And there are many more I hope to meet someday, God willing.
That sounds amazing! Good for you.
Of course, meeting you would be nice, Caitlin. I would love to give you a tour around Columbus, especially now that I have a car.
Thanks. Not sure when we will get out there… our limited time and $$$ for travel takes us mostly to Canada and Europe. But, if we come…
You’ll have plenty to write about.