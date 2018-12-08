When does ambition fade?

By Caitlin Kelly
I recently had lunch with a friend my age — a former executive at National Public Radio — who now travels the country with his very cool project, getting people into working for public radio, called NextGenRadio. I love his ambition and passion, at an age when many are thinking about retirement.
One of my spin teachers, in her early 40s, is doing the work for pre-med, and is 18 months away from taking the MCAT, the med school admission test. Another friend, a former New York Times editor, is now enrolled in a program to re-train doing yoga therapy in medical settings.
Here’s a very long piece about re-inventing your life after 50, from a new website I’m writing for, considerable.com.
I’m slowly working on two new ways to earn an income, with no expectation that either will fully sustain me financially, but each of which makes me happier than journalism does at this point. I started writing for a living at the age of 19, while also attending university full-time. I enjoyed it, but it was also really stressful. Now the industry is in such a mess — and with pay rates, literally, back to 1970s and ’80s lows, (then a very good rate!), I’m ready to flee.
The two things I hope to do a lot more of are coaching — both writing and PR strategy (details are on my website) and selling my images to interior designers. I’ve been coaching now for several years and really enjoy it; my students get instant ROI and lots of practical advice, not the generic “You go, girl!” bullshit I so often see being touted by “experts” on social media.
My husband is a professional photo editor, who worked for The New York Times for 31 years and helped them win a Pulitzer Prize for 9/11 images, so we’re also culling thousands of my images to select the initial few hundred and set up a website. I began my career as a photographer, selling three magazine cover images while still in high school and later, to Time, The Washington Post, Toronto Star, The New York Times and others.
I do, still, hope to publish a few more books.
What ambitions do you still hold?
5 thoughts on “When does ambition fade?”
I’m relatively young (29), so my ambitions are still in high gear. Right now, my main focus is on quitting my job 6 days from now 😂
Oooh, good luck! What are your plans?
I’m lucky enough that I’m in the process of achieving my ambitions and dreams. I’ve had a novel accepted by a publishing press, and we’ll hopefully have it out sometime in the first half of 2019. I also completed another novel this year, as well as several shorter works. And one or two of my short stories are getting published in anthologies.
Right now though, my ambition is to keep the momentum going and achieve a wider audience. Maybe if I’m lucky I’ll be able to write full-time someday. But that’s still a ways off.
I think that’s a common wish among writers, and a very difficult one to achieve financially. I think the only way to write and not go broke is to have a FT job and do it on the side.
Which is why I’m incredibly thankful for my job. And that job has done a lot for me besides help keep me afloat as well.