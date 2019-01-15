How much do you buy — and toss?

I admit it…one of my favorite Toronto stores always gets a visit
By Caitlin Kelly
Her name is all the rage, again — the Japanese expert on de-cluttering, Marie Kondo, and her motto: If something you own doesn’t spark joy, toss it!
As someone both frugal and sharing a small-ish apartment with not very many closets, this is an issue of both limited income and limited places to put things. So, typically, we don’t buy a lot of additional stuff and, routinely, take castoffs to local thrift or consignment shops or to Goodwill.
Every time I drop off at Goodwill I’m stunned by the mountains of stuff I see being donated; having lived in Mexico and visited developing countries where even the basics are considered luxuries offers me valuable perspective.
We live in a small town in suburban New York and drive everywhere, including to any store, so most weeks I only buy gas and groceries and a meal out. Maybe a nail polish or a lipstick.
I do look at lots of things on-line, but rarely succumb. I recently bought three — a lot for me! — sweaters on sale from my favorite retailer, a Canadian company called Aritizia. But my shopping sprees are so rare that my credit card company software gets alerted as a result; I use only one credit card, American Express.
I almost never buy “fast fashion”; too cheaply made, not my size or style and, most essential, environmentally ruinous.
In lean times, and even in better ones, I haunt a few favorite consignment shops, both for home goods and clothing and tend to keep things for a long time — still wearing a pair of (designer) Italian monk-straps (then new) bought in 1996.
A classic style, made of top-quality materials well cared for is a great investment as long as it still fits you well; I’m still using a down jacket I scored for $50 in 2004.
And, yes, I love new things and last summer spent (madness!) a mortgage payment on a brand-new, on-sale Tod’s suede handbag. I had just gotten a breast cancer diagnosis and it was my birthday and I said the hell with it! (Our mortgage is not that big.)
I recently read that Americans throw away (!) 81 pounds of clothing a year.
This is insane.
So it’s a challenge, especially as I do treasure lovely things and adore fashion and really love to look stylish. I shop like a Frenchwoman, buying only a few items each season, being very thoughtful about each. I stick to neutrals — black, gray, cream, brown, navy — and add fun with my accessories.
For our home, we buy, similarly, the best quality we can find, and keep using it for decades, like our Wedgwood white daily china and the heavy crystal goblets we bought at an antique show.
I confess to two layers of boxes in the garage about six feet high and a small storage locker, holding a mix of luggage, out-of-season clothing, sports equipment and professional needs like photography lights and books.
To avoid acquiring objects I:
1) buy the most expensive possible, which limits it!
2) regularly toss out anything we’re not using.
3) focus on enjoying experiences — travel, museums, concerts, meals, nature — more than things.
17 thoughts on “How much do you buy — and toss?”
I’m a thrift shop (church ones in swanky towns) queen. I’m not loaded – but even if I won the lottery I think I’d still shop there. Much more fun and ecological too.
THat’s my secret too — I’m a 20 minute drive west of Greenwich, CT and good heavens, what people don’t want! Still wearing a six-ply Neiman Marcus cashmere cardigan scored there…
I don’t keep clothes that don’t fit, no matter how optimistic I may be about getting back into them. Style isn’t a great concern for me either, unless it’s a suit or a cool pair of shoes. I like to think of it as kind of a Corbusian machine aesthetic “A pair of pants is a machine for keeping my butt under wraps”. If it looks good, that’s icing on the cake, but it’s got to be good quality for its purpose. That goes for the suit, which will still go out of style, I know, but it better not even pop a stitch until it does, as well as the shoes.
This is tricky for women as fashions change so much, much less so for men.
True that. I do have to say thank God for hipsters, though. Now a guy can actually find a cool pair of shoes for under $200.00. Nice.
I follow a bunch of well-dressed dudes on Insta. Good fun!
My shopping habits continued to change. As I get older and wiser. As I try to pare down. As I realize that items at higher cost-as long as they are higher quality-or always a better bet if I can afford them. I hope in years to come I can look at my closet and less often regret a purchase that I now see did not bring joy.
A lack of disposable income in my lean years made this a necessity — so when I do have “extra” money I think…”Oh, I can buy something new!” I bought a pair of boots at full price recently at Saks and am still in shock. They are terrific and I will get a lot of wear from them, but still.
Frugality is a virtue but can also become a cage,
i have been donating/paring down for a while now. when i buy, i tend to choose nice quality things that aren’t trendy, but more classic and that i hope to keep for a long time and get lots of use out of over time. i think both of these habits have increased the older i’ve gotten.
I suspect we all do that — I cared a lot more about being trendy in my 20s (but also when working in a highly competitive newsroom and city.) Now I work alone at home and so rarely have to meet anyone face to face for a meeting that I can’t justify a lot of nice new clothes. I really enjoy the ones I have.
When I retired and we moved from our home in Greater Vancouver to a smaller community on Vancouver Island, we downsized our furniture quite a bit. Although our new island house was only 275 square feet less than our mainland home, we ended up giving a lot of our unneeded furniture away. Our new home was a more open concept with a great room that combined the family room, kitchen, and dining area and as a result we had an extra couch and easy chair. No office was needed so we made the smaller bedroom of the three that we had into a den, which meant that we could get rid of the two desks and three filing cabinets that I had used in my home office as I worked from home. The bedroom furniture from the third bedroom was no longer needed either. We found an organization that assists refugee families set up when they arrive in Canada, and gave it all to them to distribute. Now that I have been retired for 18 months, I need to start working on my clothes and giving more of what I don’t need to the Salvation Army! I no longer need a dozen dress shirts and six suits that were never worn that much anyway the last few years of my working life. I’m sure I’ll find even more once I get to it!
Your whole house — your full-time residence — is 275 square feet? Wow. I am in awe; our living room is 250 square feet.
But I have lived very happily in studio apartments as well, and know that a few pieces of well-designed/adaptable furniture are such a great option. NO FILING CABINETS!
I love benches with under-seat storage and small moveable tables or stools for multi-purpose use.
Which island are you on? They are so beautiful!
Hah! You made me read over my reply twice to see what I had written incorrectly, Caitlin! I always read over my replies at least three times before I hit send, so I thought I had screwed up! The new house is only 275 square feet “less” than the old house! We are in Parksville on Vancouver Island (about 2 hours north of Victoria or about 20 minutes north of Nanaimo), so pretty much in the middle of the island. The weather is better here (no snow this winter yet!) and less rain as well. Lots of retirees move here from all over Canada and we get quite a few Arizona “summerbirds” who come here to escape their summer heat!
By the way, don’t admonish me for over use of the apostrophe in the reply to your reply, I didn’t proof read it the usual three times before I hit send … haha
would I dare? You are up very early!
OMG … back to bed for me … I called an exclamation mark an apostrophe … (shakes head and shuts down the computer). Have a great rest of your day, Caitlin.
Got it! I picture you in a VERY small place on Gabriola!
My mother is in a nursing home in Victoria but we are estranged so I haven’t been back since 2011 and not sure if I will.
I get the “summerbirds” thing for sure, having been to Arizona. Jose is from Santa Fe and has dreamed of retiring there…I would really miss being closer to Ontario friends and near water. Although I do love New Mexico; have been there a few times.