Where do you find community?

This was the Fireside Conference, three days in northern Ontario, with the most fun, smart, eclectic group I’ve ever met. I miss that!
By Caitlin Kelly
Many people opine now about how lonely we are, staring into our screens alone at home instead of bowling with friends or joining a choir or a knitting club or…
I grew up in a Toronto boarding school, ages eight to 13, which was, technically, a community in one respect but I rarely felt welcomed and was often in trouble and shunned accordingly. Finally in Grade Nine, I was told not to return.
Ages 8 to 16, I attended three summer camps, the last one being perhaps the closest to my ideal community, combining a lot of personal freedom to explore, to test my athletic and artistic limits (and thrive in both), to make deep friendships, some of them still strong today, and to feel completely valued even though I was a quirky little thing.
The nostalgic scent of sun-dried pine needles, the typical smell of camp, to this day soothes me deeply.
Today, finding mid-life face-to-face community feels elusive. I attended little formal education in the U.S. (a few years part-time at design school) so I have no alumni networks. We have no kids.
My right knee is now bone-on-bone, so I’ve been forbidden to jump or run, (foregoing my coed softball team of 15 years.)
I can’t read music so unable to join a choir. (Yes, I could learn.)
My passions are specific and nerdy — like antique textiles — so other than online, where to find fellow enthusiasts? I am completely enjoying my Instagram feed, where I follow textile designers, collectors and dealers, learning a great deal from each of them.
I belong to at least a dozen online writers’ groups, but none offer what I deeply crave — really smart high-level discussions of craft, great ideas, inspiration. It’s often a moan-fest/brag-fest, and too many are just too young and inexperienced.
Church? Not really. I love the physical space (our church was built in 1853), but I’m not a good fit within a wealthy, clique-y crowd.
Politics? Journalists are professionally expected to stay out of politics.
Neighbors? We live in an apartment building where (I counted!) I know almost half of our residents, by face or name (there are 100 apartments) but socially…No. Most are in their 70s, 80s and 90s, many quite ill and frail.
The rest, as is everyone here, obsessed with work and family.
I’m very grateful for a husband who is excellent company, but he’s not my everything, nor should he be!
So it’s a challenge…
Oddly, or not, the closest I’ve got is my three-times-week spin class, where I’ve made a good friend and know I am welcome and known. I like our town very much, and I “know” many locals by sight, (and vice versa), certainly independent businesses like the third-generation-owned hardware store and a few local restaurants. But to me, that’s not the same.
Where do you find true, lively, inspiring community?
19 thoughts on “Where do you find community?”
Activism!! I have always been active in my community, but after the shooting at Sandy Hook School I got involved with Moms Demand Action. We work hard to make change and I’ve met the smartest and most passionate advocates for all kinds of causes through it. I don’t know how I’d survive without these badass hardworking people.
I know it’s a great fit for many people.
I’ve never been an activist in my downtime — my reasoning (excuse?) is the imprecation against journalists being seen to do pretty much anything (including social media comments) that makes us look anything other than “objective.” I have to abide by (if I want to publish there) by the stringent NYTimes ethics code that (!) holds us to the same standards of behavior as its staff.
Decades ago I wanted to help elect a woman mayor in Toronto and was seen — in a TV news shot — at her headquarters. That was a professional no-no.
I haven’t marched here (although I support it) as someone who lives with a green card; i.e. can be deported at will. I’m 100 percent innocent of any possible crime, but not willing to take that risk.
There’s lots to do in a more private way! I now gave a leadership role and have some volunteers who Bever get in pictures and only work in the background. They still benefit from the sisterhood. Something to consider- I’m sure it’s the same with most Vol orgs.
I know. It just doesn’t feel like a fit to me. But thanks for weighing in as I know it’s a great option for many.
I may just not be much of a joiner, and that’s my problem.
I have not responded much, just reading your excellent blog posts. I am awaiting your next book, but what are your thoughts on a local writing group? As I suggest this, I had left mine several months ago as it was not a good fit. Just a suggestion. Please don’t ever stop writing and please don’t stop this blog. It is in many ways a lifeline for its readers to discuss topics in a personal way not found on other sites….
Thanks.
Next book? Don’t hold your breath…I would love to be writing more books but ran through five agents and 2 unsold proposals last year. I can’t waste that kind of energy and lost income so we’ll see when or how that happens. I really miss writing books but am not sure when the next one is likely.
A writing group is a delicate thing…writers can be so insecure or coming with such different skills or differing expectations and that can affect a dynamic. I haven’t belonged to one, face to face, in decades and I do think they can be very helpful IF well chosen and well-run.
I enjoy the blog so I don’t see stopping — and writing? That’s my income and I am doing less of it because I’ve done it for decades…but for now will still be doing it.
I’m not much of a joiner either. I have three good friends who live quite distant from me and I made a more recent friend (I wasn’t expecting that) who is likely going to move in the summer. I’m not a joiner either and neither is my M. We do almost everything together as our interests are closely aligned. Our kids have their own lives and live far from us. At work I am the boss so there has to be some separation. So, community? Not really. It’s something I’ve considered at the back of my mind. Maybe it should be more at the front.
Interesting.
Jose and I have worked in journalism since college and we learned early to be selective about who we deem peers/colleagues/trusted friends within it, as we were both burned along the way by people who were less than terrific.
I’m someone who loathes peer pressure and I do think every community, de facto, tends to exert some of that to create and sustain some homeostasis. So maybe that’s what I resist…?
I also, by nature and training, am very very questioning of all dogma and rules and, again, most communities have them, spoken or unspoken.
I’m lucky to be part of so many communities. The Jewish community, in Columbus mainly but also elsewhere. The Ohio State community. The writing community. The horror fan community. I’m a founding member of the Ohio chapter of the Horror Writers Association. We’re having a meeting in a little over two weeks. I’m looking forward to it.
That sounds great! It’s cool you have found so many.
Certainly keeps things from getting boring. Now if only I could get more hugs in my day.
I am going on the vestry. I would Luke very much to hear about the clicky aspects of church that turn you off. I hope to work toward more inclusiveness but need to understand better. Send me an email if you like.
There isn’t much to be done about it — let’s catch up over coffee.
i’m a bit of a few different little communities, a small group of friends who connected when i taught their children or taught with them, a small group of old friends, my family, and i feel like a part of my city’s community somehow.
It’s nice to have several — mine are (still) my softball friends, gym friends and writers, for now.
i’ve kept a few from different times in my life and i’m happy for that, but I’m finding it very hard to connect on that level with new people at this point in life
Exactly! I’m not sure why that is…I have more time than I used to, but I am also being much more selective about who I want to spend time with. A few people proved to be more exhausting than nourishing.
I really enjoyed your post. I would love to join a writing group but am put off by my experiences with other groups where there are people who, quite frankly, just annoy me. I know that sounds really awful and I’m not a horrible person, but like you, I crave conversations that are deep and meaningful. Not necessarily serious, but thoughtful. I get really bored when people just rehash the news and don’t think for themselves.
I work with some lovely women, but I’m thinking of retiring in about 12 months so I’m very keen to establish more of a community away from work, so any ideas are welcome.
I wrote a post about this yesterday which was partly prompted by your post called “When does ambition fade” which I loved. I was planning to share your post, I hope that’s ok?
https://notreallythatcreative.wordpress.com/
Another interesting topic, Caitlin. My sense of community, if you could call it that, used to be, sadly, networking groups I went to in Manhattan – I made some actual friends there, not just business friends. Since moving to New Jersey and semi-retiring, that no longer happens. I’ve noticed that people in NYC would usually ask – and not just at networking events – “What do you do?” Work is so central to the lives of New Yorkers. In central New Jersey, I am almost never asked that. Even though I’m mostly retired, my work, while largely in the rear-view mirror, is still a big part of my identity, My neighbors here are friendly, but they know almost nothing about me. I go to lectures of the secular/Atheist community in New Jersey, and I’ve made some friends, which is great because the secular community comprises of very science-minded people – they don’t ask my astrological sign, nor do they make nutty remarks about fate, Karma, “everything happens for a reason,” or similar delusional thinking. As the widespread suffering around the world worsens, that is important to me.- don’t blame the dispossesed for their misfortunes. I don’t really have a community, now.