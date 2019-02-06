A mid-winter walk

By Caitlin Kelly

When it’s bitterly cold for long weeks, it’s easy to stop going out for a walk. But then cabin fever sets in…

These are woods near our home, in a town 25 miles north of New York City, with a paved trail a mile long that runs beside a reservoir, whose landmarks — officially, watermarks, I guess — can include several white swans, enormous flocks of geese who rest on the ice mid-migration, and, in the summer, multiple small black turtles and a cormorant who stands on a rock to dry out his wings.

In the winter, though, the woods are silent. I can only hear planes overhead and traffic circling the reservoir and the gurgling of a stream. No scurrying squirrels or chipmunks or birdsong.

It’s a more austere world, the remaining leaves bleached, bare branches etched against the sky, thick fungi crowding a log.

And, of course, the Rockefellers (yes, those ones, who live just up the road) affected our landscape, as did millionaire Jay Gould.

Here are some images, full of subtle beauty:

 

No idea why that little structure is there!

 

 

Love the reflections

 

That little bit of down, memory of a bird…

 

 

IMG_3711The patterns of the ice were amazing — shifting with the water’s movements

 

 

6 thoughts on “A mid-winter walk

    1. Thanks!

      I began my photo career at 17, selling 3 cover images to a Toronto magazine. Have been very encouraged by the enthusiasm of my husband, ex NYT Pulitzer winner photographer and photo editor. If he likes it, I guess it’s not too shabby!

    1. Thank you!

      I am not a cellphone fan in many ways (I let everything on it go to voicemail) but love having its camera with me at all times. It has really re-awakened and sharpened my eye, and I also have an Instagram account (CaitlinKellyNYC) and am enjoying seeing which of my images resonate there with viewers.

      I know we are surrounded daily by SO much beauty. But we have to see it!

