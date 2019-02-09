I made an unprecedented move. Scary!

Being ferocious? For others, yes…
By Caitlin Kelly
Yes, I’m bold and direct and outspoken and have plenty of opinions.
But they’re usually in defense of an abstract idea, or a principle or a policy. Rarely, if at all, in defense of myself and my behaviors and choices.
How can this be?
I grew up in a weird way — sent to boarding school at the age of eight, where I was often in trouble and shunned and punished for it — with only 2.5 years living at home with my mother. Then ages 14 to 19 with my father and his girlfriend (later wife) who was 13 years my senior, too old to be a loving sister and too young to be a nurturing mother.
It was tough.
So I learned to get on with it, to not show or share my true feelings, and — when I did — to be very careful. If I dared to disagree with these people, I could be met with rage or estrangement, sometimes both.
I was never abused physically, but verbal abuse can really leave deep scars. I still remember an argument with my father I had at the age of 20, another from six years ago, in which I was utterly excoriated.
This week, in a rare and very scary moment for me, I wrote a long email to an editor — obviously someone I hoped to work with — challenging his knee-jerk suspiciousness of me as a “new” freelancer.
New to him.
I know, thanks to lots of therapy, that when I start to shake, (let alone cry), something is hitting me really hard and in a very deep place that has never healed — the automatic assumption I’m shitty, stupid, incompetent, wrong. That my opinion, however valid or well-argued, is going to just be ignored in favor of theirs.
Standing up for others’ needs and concerns? I do it all the time, happily and ferociously. It’s one of the reasons I still love being a journalist. I thrive on finding and telling stories that show social justice and offer some sort of hope to readers.
It’s a real privilege and one I value.
When it comes to the people I love — look out! If they’re dissed or dismissed, I’m a momma bear.
But standing up for myself?
Hard as hell.
How about you?
6 thoughts on “I made an unprecedented move. Scary!”
GOOD FOR YOU for writing that long email, and for sticking up for yourself. I don’t know why so many of us “mama bears” are so reticent to defend ourselves, but I can tell you from my own experience that with practice it gets easier. Never easy … but easier.
Thanks. I find it very very tough. Not sure when it will get easier — and it’s embarassing at my age that this remains difficult at all.
i agree with heide, good for you, it’s about time. like you, it is sometimes very hard for me to do something like this on my own behalf, but i could do it in an instant for anyone else. i am getting better it over time, but it is an ongoing process for me and one that does not come naturally.
Thanks. I suspect for many women it’s difficult, certainly if you’ve been yelled at for trying.
Good for you! And I know exactly what you mean! It’s something I’ve pondered about myself, and I wonder if the business environment of writing is something that essentially pushes writers down this track of feeling uneasy about standing up for themselves, as much as any personal background of their own? It seems to me that the buyers’ market sub-culture at editorial level cultivates any tendencies among authors to buckle under, even when confronted with some appalling and financially costly betrayals of trust. And yet why should writers have less self-worth or right to their own dignity than anybody else? Lately, I’ve made the decision to stand up on basic professional principle a number of times, one of which led to my never working again ever, not even after the universe dies of heat death, for the largest cultural magazine in the country (NZ’s equivalent of Time). But I felt it important – it was to do with work they commissioned that ended up being spiked post-fact, all at my cost and loss. It’s too common in the business and I’ve been stung with that before. This time I drew a line in the sand: they’d asked for it – so they pay for it, used or not. I got the fee. Of course they haven’t spoken to me since. Does it worry me that I’ll never work for them again? Not really: if they feel they can play games with basic professional trust, that’s their problem – not mine.
You know it very well — we are cowed and scared and loath to burn professional bridges and sometimes we just have to.
I applaud you for doing it and it’s not an easy decision when so so many just cave.
The power imbalance is not helpful.