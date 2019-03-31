Coping with fragility

By Caitlin Kelly
What a concept.
I’ve spent most of my life — basically until 2018 — behaving in ways that start with the letter B: bold, brazen, brash, ballsy, bumptious.
I was, or looked, fearless. At 25, I jumped into a truck in Perpignan with a French driver 10 years my senior and spent eight (amazing!) days crossing southern Europe to Istanbul with him, for a story. I’ve interviewed people across the U.S. who own a lot of guns. Have traveled alone in some funky places.
Today?
Not so much.
My health, as far as we know, is fine — after completing 20 days’ radiation treatment November 15, 2018 for very early stage breast cancer, no chemo — I’m now taking medication for five years.
But I feel so much more fragile.
Like, oh yeah, I can be broken and weak, My body can/did surprise me and not in a good way.
It’s a challenge to manage fragility — as anyone (not me) who has had and cared for very small children or very old/ill people or animals.
We live in a culture of haste and acquisition and competition and relentless shows of strength and prowess. There’s little useful discussion of how to be slow and gentle and take very good care of ourselves and others. The lack of compassionate American public policy makes brutally clear that being ill and “unproductive” are taboo.
So we don’t talk much publicly about what it’s like to be fragile and to navigate life and work and friendship and family when we feel like wet bits of paper instead of big strong ferocious creatures.
I don’t like feeling vulnerable. I suspect others don’t like that feeling too much at all.
But my new MO is to tell people —- hey, I just can’t do X right now. I don’t explain. I just withdraw from demands, social and professional, even for a few hours or days until I can bring my A game and respond fully.
I grew up in a family that had little interest in my times of need and weakness and fragility — so I learned to suppress and ignore and deny those feelings.
But those needs were always there and are now, Jaws-like, re-surfacing with some serious insistence.
Therapy helps.
Telling good friends helps.
But it’s a process.
18 thoughts on “Coping with fragility”
Your piece reminds me of something that occurred to me recently – that Americans seem to be burying their heads in the sand instead of addressing issues (which would include human illness and health issues). This is something Canadians have been accused of, but the shoe seems to be switching over to the other foot. No one seems capable of dealing with Trump (why isn’t your Congress taking some action over this guy’s behaviour and putting some limits on him? Not that I have a good understanding of the American legislative process.).
Yes, you need to be good to yourself and beg off when you need to.
The GOP couldn’t care less about Trump’s appalling behavior. They just like having power.
Your body may seem fragile, but your spirit is as strong as always, Caitlin. I can tell just from reading your words.
Thanks. Some days are better than others. Got through a colonoscopy this past week, with no bad news.
Ooh! The prep for those are awful! Glad it came back clean.
Thanks. I was lucky — my MD allows us to drink Miralax in water (albeit 64 ounces within 4 hours) so there is no nasty flavor to swallow. Much as one gets tired, that made a huge difference.
Well, I hope you don’t have to do anymore tests for awhile.
Thanks. One more MD visit on the 12th. Then, I hope, NONE til late June at the earliest.
God willing.
Thanks!
You’re welcome.
I am caring for a cancer patient, whom I suspect is going through this as well. When we feel frustrated, I try and stop and remind us of what we have to look forward to, and how hard he fought to get to where he is. It’s not easy, do what feels right. You have more strength than you know 🙂
The wear and tear is physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual. Only a small part of that is visible to others — but the exhaustion is quite enormous.
Agreed.
I’m glad to hear that you are doing this. it takes a lot for someone to let themselves be vulnerable. it’s all for the best.
Thanks.
I try to believe the Universe sends us lessons as we can accept them. And, you’ve shared in previous posts that vulnerability wasn’t a comfortable area. But it sounds like you’re being asked to move into it, feel the discomfort and pain, and conquer this challenge. And it sounds like you’re moving toward that every day. I hope you feel how momentous that is, and are proud of your progress/bravery.
Thanks. Not comfortable at all!