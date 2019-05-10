Some thoughts about guns

By Caitlin Kelly
Another week in the United States — which, every week, only means more gun deaths.
This week, one of them was a student about to graduate high school, Kendrick Castillo, killed trying to save his classmates from a shooter.
In their classroom.
From CNN:
The 18-year-old was watching “The Princess Bride” in his British literature class when the shooter pulled out a gun, demanding that nobody moved. After Kendrick lunged at the shooter, three other students also tackled the gunman and tried to subdue him while the rest of the class fled the room.
Kendrick was an only child, but his friends, including the members of the school’s robotics team, were like his siblings, his father said. They would host holiday gift exchanges at his home, shared his toys as a child and would pay for a friend’s movie tickets if someone didn’t have money.“Be selfless, that’s what my son was, and it got him killed, but he saved others,” Castillo said.
Is there anything useful to say about this?
Is there anything one can add to the fact that more students — last year — were killed than deployed members of the military — 27 students to 13 soldiers?
I don’t blog about guns because there’s so much coverage of the issue.
But there’s little substantive discussion of why Americans insist on owning one — some owning hundreds.
The state of California has 9,400 residents who legally should not now own one, but do. Officials are overwhelmed.
In the years 2002 and 2003, I traveled the United States, alone, mostly by car, to try and better understand this attachment to firearms, incomprehensible to millions of others — whether Americans or those living outside the country.
I did three sessions of handgun training, and have fired everything from a .22 rifle to an AR-15, a Glock 9mm (standard police issue) to a .357 Magnum.
I don’t own one or want to.
But, unlikely as a Canadian, I’m now considered one of the experts on the subject of Americans and guns.
A few reasons why getting rid of guns is so incredibly difficult:
— Sentimental and emotional reasons. A gun is often handed down as a family heirloom, generation through generation, as revered as a set of delicate china or a favorite armchair. A father’s service weapon, a great-grandfather’s hunting rifle.
–— Hatred and fear of government. This is intensely and unchangingly American in a nation founded on the hatred and fear of centralized authority. I’ve “debated” on BBC a man absolutely convinced the government is likely to burst into his home one day and grab all his guns.
— Self-defense. Linked to fear and hatred of government, the belief (true in some communities) that law enforcement simply won’t be there, or quickly enough, to save your life from an attack.
— Autonomy and independence. Deeply American is the value that it’s all up to you to take care of everything.
— Regional differences. For every urbanite who disdains the very idea of touching a gun, let alone owning one, there are many Americans who love to hunt, whether for sport or for food to feed their families.
— The National Rifle Association, which offers letters grades (like elementary school) to elected officials, dinging those they dislike with an F. Voters vote accordingly.
— The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. If it didn’t exist, the entire debate could change overnight: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” An analysis, here.
I spoke to 104 Americans from 29 states, from teens to seniors, and asked each one of them how a gun has affected their lives. Some love them, some fear them.
This is the book I wrote about it.
I was always quite proud to be able to say that our British police did not carry guns and a great many of them still don’t. It is changing though, and UK policeman at airports and other sites in the UK now carry machine guns and side arms. I see this as a real pity but it is a sign of the dangerous times in which we live. Gun ownership isn’t something that can be turned around easily – especially in the US. And, whilst Trump is in power, there is little chance of any gun control initiatives taking root. This leaves people generally with few options: if they’ve got a gun, I want a gun. It is a desperately sad situation made worse by the glorification of violence in films and on the television. The big question is: how bad does it have to get before people will begin to look for change?
Thanks for this!
So much of this — as I tried to explain here, briefly — is also deeply cultural, a fact many Americans don’t want to see or acknowledge. When I traveled for my book research, the attitudes are SO disparate! In some areas, NOT owning a gun is somehow (!?) weird and deemed weak and declasse, where in others it’s the opposite.
Plus a 2-party system in vicious deadlock.
It’s already shockingly shockingly bad. Tiny children in American schools do lockdown drills — preparing for the day (!?) a shooter enters their school and classrooms determined to murder them. I am not sure even Swift or Orwell or Huxley could dream up a satire this sick.
And Florida is urging teachers to learn how to shoot; now legal to carry a gun to school….
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2019/05/09/its-law-now-florida-teachers-can-carry-guns-school/?utm_term=.e4c316868f8e
As someone who’s done defensive weapons training, it’s very difficult, under stress and under fire, to return fire safely and effectively. As police know!
It is a national nightmare.
I am a former army officer, and when I left the military I was given my sidearm to keep – a Glock. Under Canada’s laws I had to safely store it, and it wound up in a safety deposit box for about 15 years. When the gun laws became more stringent, I finally got rid of it. I felt no attachment to it at all and certainly had no desire to pass it on.
I was posted to a war zone and understand very well what guns do, so I believe they are completely unnecessary unless you are police or military or need to eat. Rapid fire weapons are banned almost completely here and I agree with that. You’re right that attitudes toward guns are cultural. They are sometimes necessary, but their availability and use should be rigorously curtailed. Australia proved how effective gun laws are.They haven’t had deaths from a mass shooting since they put strict laws in place.
The US belief that “freedom”, ie, guns, is more important than little kids and their teachers in a primary school says a lot about the level of fear that appears to be very prevalent, almost bordering on hysteria in some quarters. I still find it hard to believe that after that horrible event, gun laws weren’t enacted.
Thanks for sharing that.
I came away with a lot of respect for the Glock, having trained on it.
There is no rational defense, none, for the American attachment to firearms…the more primal and emotional, the worse it gets.
This will never ever change — the NRA has too many politicians and voters in its pockets — and the Second Amendment, like everything in the Constitution, is sacrosanct.
Any country without these two issues can change gun laws and gun violence.
Americans just wring their hands and shout thoughts and prayers.
I saw this cartoon on Facebook today, where a mom was wishing her daughter luck on a math test, and said if she didn’t make it home, she was sorry her little girl’s life counted for less than the defense of the Second Amendment.
How bitterly true.
It’s hideous.
I would never raise a child in this country.
You’re telling me.
everything about this current reality is utterly sad and does not have to happen. it is appalling and horrifying beyond words.
and yet on and on and on it goes…
I tear up every time I think of the scene in that classroom. And every time I see the photos of the terrified middle schoolers lined up outside. This is shameful. We are the grownups.
Not so much, apparently.
Nothing changes!
