What’s your ideal vacation?

By Caitlin Kelly
I know, I know — it might be any vacation at all!
Americans are pathetically deprived, certainly compared to European nations — French workers enjoying five paid weeks off — and even those who have earned paid time off are often too broke, too tired or scared to even use it.
One of the things I enjoy most about freelance work is taking as much time off, as often, as we can afford.
I have eclectic taste when it comes to taking a break. In Santa Fe, I’ll be seeing (!) my first rodeo and can’t wait — and will return, decades later, to the legendary spa Ten Thousand Waves. I love a mix of rustic and elegant, day hikes or horseback riding or canoeing or golf (outdoor activity) with dressing nicely for dinner and enjoying a good meal.
Since we live in a suburb and drive wayyyyyy too much, my preferred holidays put me or us down in one spot (hotel, usually) for at least 3 or 4 days, maybe longer, and we walk, take cabs or use public transit.
Some of my favorites:
–— A cross-country train trip in 2003 from Chicago to Seattle and all the way back to New York again. I think everyone should make this trip once to truly see the countryside and appreciate its incredible beauty and diversity. I loved this experience.
— A week in the small coastal Croatian town of Rovinj, in July 2017, which I discovered thanks to the recommendation of a travel blogger in Berlin and this blog post. I don’t normally trust all blogging advice on travel, but had read enough of Dorothée’s work to know she and I have similar tastes. Rovinj is called Little Venice and its old town is spectacular, with its silken marble cobblestones and plunge pools at the edge of the Adriatic.
— A tiny northern Thai town, Mae Hong Son, although I loved every moment of my 21 days in Thailand. Gorgeous landscapes, safe alone as a woman traveler, delicious food.
— Ireland. Just such a welcoming place, bursting with beauty and history and kind people. I’ve been five times so far and loved all of it.
— France. Big place! And still so much of it to see. I’ve visited and loved: Paris, (liveed there for a year), Normandy, Brittany, the Cote D’Azur (the south of France, multiple visits), Perpignan, the Loire Valley, the Camargue (pink flamingos! cowboys!) and (the best), Corsica. I wept as the tiny commuter plane left Bastia for Nice; my week there, traveling alone by mo-ped, remains one of my happiest memories ever.
Cafe life!
— Tanzania and Kenya, safari. Only possible thanks to an inheritance in my mid-20s, as these tend to be pricey, plus airfare. But every second was unforgettable. Truly worth every penny.
— Los Angeles. Yes, really. I had so much fun! I rode horseback at sunset through Griffith Park and then danced to live blues at Harvelle’s, a fantastic club in business since 1931. I loved discovering different neighborhoods and took a great architectural tour in the back of a vintage black Cadillac.
Some of the many places I still want to visit:
— Japan, Morocco, Greece, Bosnia, Botswana/South Africa/Namibia, Patagonia, coastal Brazil, an Amazon river cruise, a 2-3 week drive through California.
–re-visit Italy, Croatia, England, France.
Funnily enough, I’m on vacation now. I’ve been spending a few days in Cleveland with my dad and stepmom, which has been nice. Among other things, I’ve visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time and Lake View Cemetery, where such distinguished people such as Eliot Ness, John Rockefeller, and President James Garfield (the last one in the grandest mausoleum of any American president). I got to talk to Garfield and Rockefeller with my divining rods (the latter I got on video). And tomorrow I’m going to Mansfield to do an overnight ghost hunt at the Ohio State Reformatory.
Along with my trip to Massachusetts two years ago (including Salem and the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast), those are some awesome vacations.
I guess what you need to make a good Rami Ungar vacation is to make sure something horror or paranormal related is in the itinerary. More than one, if possible.