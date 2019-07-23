The challenge of finding love

My sweetie, making photo history by photographing the Pulitzer Prize journalism judging — his idea!
By Caitlin Kelly
In the romantic sense, anyway.
I see a lot of anguish among my friends who are single, no matter their age. One is desperate to have children but has no partner. Another has had her heart broken a few too many times.
Another already knows men her age insist on dating women decades younger.
One of my Sunday morning pleasures is reading The New York Times wedding announcements, aka the social box scores. I admit it — my mother’s wedding and both of mine made the cut. And, for every kindergarten teacher marrying an investment banker, or a Harvard-educated physicist marrying a former White House speechwriter, there are a few fun couples you just want to cheer for, like the 71-year-old therapist and mandolin player who married an 80-year-old — and met him while sharing their love of vintage Porsches.
I married for the first time at 35 and he bailed after barely two years, re-married to a colleague within a year. He was “perfect on paper” — a tall, handsome, medical student who played clarinet and guitar and also loved to travel. But it was not to be.
Divorced (no kids) for six years, I had plenty of time to re-think who or what I most wanted — as I missed being married. One of my hopes (realized!) was to find a partner who was interesting, well-traveled, accomplished yet also modest. In New York, that’s almost impossible; I was way out of most leagues, not having an Ivy degree, let alone several.
In those years I dated a computer geek of Greek origin, a ship’s engineer and a Jewish man whose parents’ first question to me was: “Are you Catholic?” (No.)
I met a few charming liars, as anyone does when meeting people on-line. Even a convicted con man. Terrifying!
Then I wrote about online dating — still a novelty then — for Mademoiselle, a now-defunct national women’s magazine. My profile headline read, truthfully: Catch Me If You Can. Jose, now my husband, liked the challenge and we met and…that was it!
In sickness, surgery and in health…
We would never have met any other way, as he lived 30 miles south of me in Brooklyn and worked full-time, an odd schedule, at The New York Times. The day he was to have moved in with me was 9/11.
Yes, the 9/11.
Our first few years weren’t smooth. We loved one another, but were tough, prickly, set in our ways and, typical of successful journalists, extremely competitive. Whew!
But we’ve also always been quick to laugh, to hug, to forgive. We share a ferocious work ethic. We love to mentor and entertain, to share what we have with those we love. Our sofa is well-used by visiting younger pals.
We love to travel, whether in a tent (rarely!) or an elegant city hotel. We both have spiritual practices — mine, Episcopal church, his Dzogchen Buddhism; you can see his mala beads on his left wrist below and the stained glass of the tiny wooden church on Toronto’s Centre Island.
September 2011
It’s never easy or simple to find a great match, especially later in life as career and education and children enter the picture and each of which can make a commitment more challenging.
I was unhappily single for years in Toronto because I knew I really wanted to move to New York — and who would move with me, legally? It all worked out (moved here with first husband who I met in Montreal), but who knew at the time?
I’m so grateful for how it worked out.
The challenge of finding love
An interesting and for me, painful subject these days. I’ll be interested to hear what others have to say.
I did! In November of 1984 I attended my 5 year high school reunion with a friend and met a former classmate who had attended after a breakup with a longtime girlfriend. He called the next day and asked me to the movies. That night he went home and told his parents he’d met the girl he was going to marry. Our next date was to the Philadelphia Zoo, where he asked me what i planned to do the rest of my life. I guess I gave the right answer because by New Year’s Eve we were engaged and married that July. This weekend we will celebrate our 34th wedding anniversary! I’ve had health issues the last few years and they have brought us closer together and I am so grateful for him every day. As in all relationships, we’ve had our ups and downs, especially in raising 3 children, but have never doubted our relationship or our love. I’ve always felt blessed.
I also did! My M and I met almost eight years ago and have our sixth wedding anniversary coming up next month. Like you, we were both older (and also had grown kids; his were very accepting of us, mine was not), had established careers and a whole lifetime laundry list of things to figure out. The thing was that we WANTED to figure them out, because we so enjoyed being together. We like many of the same things – cooking, (and eating), wine, travel, reading, each other’s company. 🙂 He’s not hung up on my clothes, hair or weight and encourages and supports me. In three years, I’ll retire, and we’re planning that now (he’s working on it as he’s already retired). I’m looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him.