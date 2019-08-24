Talking to strangers…

For this New York Times story, I spoke to this woman and teachers and volunteers and many middle school students
By Caitlin Kelly
I spend my professional life speaking with strangers, an odd way to describe journalism — since everyone focuses on the (cough) fame, fortune or fake news that’s the written or broadcast end result.
But if I don’t speak to strangers — and those have included Queen Elizabeth, Olympic athletes, convicted felons, a female Admiral and a few celebrities (like Billy Joel at the very start of his career) — I have nothing to work with. Just as every builder needs bricks and mortar and windows and doors and HVAC to create a functional home, I need to assemble quotes, facts and anecdotes to write interesting stories.
People assume that, because it’s a journalist’s job to talk to strangers, we each find it comfortable and easy. But sometimes it’s excruciating, like speaking to the survivors of or witnesses to rape, genocide, war, mass shootings — meeting people in their most vulnerable moments, sensitively (at best!) managing their tender emotions even as we struggle to mask or contain our own.
But it’s also the part of the work I most enjoy. People are so different, and yet we all want to be listened to attentively and respectfully.
We want to be met with interest, empathy, compassion.
It’s good to find common ground.
It’s great to share a laugh!
I also talk to strangers when I’m out and about — at the gym or grocery store or on the train and, especially, when I sit alone at a bar and chat (when welcomed) to the person beside me.
And because I’ve traveled widely and often alone — Istanbul to Fiji, Peru to the Arctic — I’ve also had to rely many times on the advice, kindness and wisdom of strangers. It does require good judgment and the confidence to suss out a baddie from a perfectly kind soul. So far my only misjudgement, of course, happened at home in suburban New York.
This past week was a perfect example of why, (and yes I’m careful)…I sat at the bar, as I usually do when I eat out alone, at a fun restaurant, and the man beside me was heavily tattooed, had a thick, gray lumberjack beard and was on his second or third tequila. His name was Joe and we had a terrific conversation — he’s a tattoo artist and former Marine.
We could not have less in common!
And yet, a lively, friendly chat ensued.
The power of journalism, in forcing its front-line staff to talk to hundreds of strangers every year, is that it shoves us out of any self-defined “comfort zone” — a phrase I truly loathe. No matter how I personally feel about a specific subject (and, as a freelancer I won’t take on something I know will revolt me), I have to remain polite and respectful to my interlocutor.
If only every teen and every adult would make time to civilly engage with people they don’t know, whose politics they haven’t predetermined and admired, whose race and gender and sexual preference and age and clothing and demeanor and house and vehicle don’t signal they’re predictably and cozily “one of us.”
Would the U.S. — or Britain — be any less divided?
8 thoughts on “Talking to strangers…”
Yes, absolutely every opportunity I get – i always learn something and everyone has a story
Interesting! I see so many women scared of speaking to others, certainly men they don’t know….if you’re sober and smart, fun conversations are possible…I’ve had them in Atlanta and Corsica and here at home.
I am genuinely interested in other people’s stories, so yes! And I find that it’s a benefit of aging that I feel fewer worries a guy will misunderstand my friendliness so I’ve gotten even chattier with strangers. I ask questions and listen to the answers because I’m curious/nosy. It surprises me that not everyone is like that – in fact, few are – not just young people although phones haven’t helped.
That’s true. Some guys panic and assume (hah) you’re flirting simply because you’re speaking to them, but not necessarily.
I don’t talk much to those I don’t know. I am not unfriendly or scared, just an introvert. I am not good with crowds and avoid them if I have the choice and I’m not a big fan of large parties or social events. I’m somewhat better than I used to be, but still, I like small groups. I wouldn’t have made a good journalist! 🙂
Interesting!
I actually don’t like large groups either and even fled an annual writing conference full of my friends this year, after one day (and having paid for both days.) I just couldn’t make perky small talk, especially after a year dealing with breast cancer treatment. My limited capacity for chirpy banality is GONE….so when I want to chat, I really crave smart conversation.
I’ve been working alone at home since 2006 and it’s lonely!
I actually went to a coworker’s birthday party last night and spoke to my boss’s brother for a few minutes. That was a pleasant interaction. Never met the man before, but we spoke about him moving to Arizona and my writing.
Nice!