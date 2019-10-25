Oooooh, macarons!
By Caitlin Kelly
Everyone who reads this blog knows I’m a huge tea-drinker, usually a daily pot around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m., brewed in a little green pot, a happy and comforting way to hydrate.
I collect teas wherever I go, the two latest, bought in upstate New York, Millerton, at Harney & Sons. Can’t wait to try them. I also brought some home from Santa Fe, NM, after our visit in June.
My current go-to is PG Tips, sometimes called “builder’s tea” as construction workers apparently like it as much as I do. I enjoy Earl Grey, Irish and English Breakfast and love Constant Comment, orange-spicey.
When in New York City, I love to visit a few favorite tea-rooms, and have often been to Bosie Tea Parlor, which recently moved from a spot I liked better (small room, quiet side street) to Laguardia Place, much bigger and in the middle of NYU campus.
I also really like King’s Carriage House, in a tiny 19th century house on the Upper East Side.
To buy teas, I head to two of my favorite spots in all of Manhattan — and not very far apart. Porto Rico Coffee and Tea has shelves lined with huge, battered, ancient tins with every possible kind of tea, sold by the pound, or smaller amounts. The room, from 1907, complete with tin ceiling and weathered wooden floor, is amazing — and also sells teapots, mugs, strainers and, of course, coffee. I go to the Bleecker Street store, but there are four in Manhattan to visit. (You can also order online.)
Close by, on Christopher Street, is another tea shop, McNulty’s, also a 19th century set piece, opened in 1895. I love its atmosphere and feel like I’ve stepped back in time every time I open the door.
Here’s a recent New York Times’ story about where to have tea in various fancy hotels.
In London, I enjoyed my tea at the Ritz, in Paris at Le Loir Dans La Theiere, (The Dormouse in the Teapot, a reference from Alice in Wonderland.) The Ritz’ price goes up to (!) 60 pounds per person in 2020, a splurge at $77.83, for sure.
In my hometown of Toronto, I always head back to the Queen Mother Cafe on Queen Street; it’s not a tearoom, per se, but I love the atmosphere of the 165-year-old building and its cosy Art Deco booths and lighting.
Here’s a list of some tearooms in the U.S.
12 thoughts on “Tea time!”
I’m not really a tea drinker but I do love the atmosphere of a tea room. When I lived in Germany, I loved the practice of afternoon coffee, and there are many coffee houses where you sit and take a break with a cup and a slice of cake, too. They also serve tea. 🙂
It’s so civilized! I like rituals — and my daily pot of tea reminds me to slow down, savor it, hydrate (you can only guzzle so much water!)
In NYC, a gorgeous cafe is Cafe Sabarsky (not a tearoom per se) that is utterly Viennese…complete with those elegant wooden rods that hold the day’s newspaper.
I do love the calming rituals of tea service and the feel of a cozy tea room. here in Ann Arbor we have the Ann Arbor Tea Haus, opened by a couple of Americans who met while backpacking in Europe and lived there for years after. When they came home, they missed the tea rooms and opened one here. it is lovely
Oooh, sounds great! We had one in Tarrytown that sadly closed. We have 2 cafes, and they’re fine. Must find a local tearoom though without having to trek into the city.
Yes, a good local one would be really a nice addition for you
I love tea. I’m drinking some now. I like PG tips. It makes a nice strong cup without steeping too long, which I have found makes it too tannic and astringent. I always use the same mug, a bone china piece adorned with the saltire of Scotland. It comes from the Dunoon pottery, in the small Scottish town where I used to live. I drink tea at home, all hours of the day and night, but rarely when I am out. I just got back from coffee with my friend at All good coffee in Weaverville, NC. (There you go, Eric, now you are an international sensation). It’s a nice place, built in an engine bay of our former firehouse. The floor is polished concrete and the walls are paneled with locally milled tongue and groove. There’s a rotating selection of local art as well as locally made craft items of varying degrees of usefulness. The music’s great. It’s Dylan or Coltrane or some guy who sits down at the piano or takes the guitar off the wall,, just like the name says, it’s all good.
Thanks for a great post on a very timely subject. It’s always a good time for a cup of tea.
I love Japanese green tea and Sleepytime tea (though never at the same time). And now I want tea and macarons. Thanks, Caitlin!
Nice! Green tea is lovely. I don’t drink nearly enough it it.
I love this post! So very civilized:). You have me jonesin’ for a proper high tea at the Drake here in Chicago. I think I’ll channel my inner granny soon. Nothing like some lemon curd and clotted cream, with a good cucumber tea sandwich, to make all right in the world.
Right? I love a hotel tea. Such a lovely way to while away an afternoon.
Yes! It’s a magic we don’t get often enough in modern society.
I’m a big coffee drinker – can’t start work without a double espresso!
I drink a lot of peppermint tea though and I usually start and end my day with one. And I also like Earl Grey (served with a slice of lemon, no milk) and jasmine green but only when it’s loose-leaf tea.
I love that you have a Moomin mug!