A few recent images instead

By Caitlin Kelly

In the parking lot of our local church. So many textures and colors.

Stained glass light falling on the pew cushions of our Episcopal church. Love that missing button.

Visiting a friend’s home in Connecticut, this was the light on a bedspread

In an antique store in upstate New York

Our Connecticut friend sets the prettiest tables imaginable

The view from our balcony rarely disappoints

Shot this inside a friend’s bathroom in Picton, Ontario. Beauty is everywhere!

A perfect example of how a terrific image is so much the result of timing — being in the right place when the light is perfect and then three people walk into the scene as well. This is an alleyway in Toronto, my hometown, shot in September.

I post images every few days on my Instagram account, CaitlinKellyNYC, and all are for sale as well.