More simple pleasures

Another fab sunset from our balcony
By Caitlin Kelly
Strong coffee
Breakfast in bed on a tray
Our favorite radio stations: WKCR (Columbia University), WFUV, (Fordham), WNYC, TSFJazz (Paris) and my latest, channel 163 on Sirius XM, Chansons, all songs in French
A long walk with a good friend
A long phone chat or Skype with a pal living too far away
Tickets for a forthcoming event, (Porgy and Bess at the Met Opera in January)
Red-tailed hawks flying low over our balcony
A new pair of loafers
A cocktail at a gorgeous hotel bar — this is the Royal York, Toronto
An all-clear dental exam
Fresh pillowcases
A long soak in our 21-inch-deep bathtub
Baking lemon bread and tomato-leek quiche
Pretty similar to yours. 🙂
Nice!
That first cup of hot, morning coffee.
Right?
I just got back from two cups of the daily grind from my favorite coffee shop. Throw in an everything bagel with butter and a discussion of something that you don’t talk about often, this morning it was ancient astronomical theory, and that’s a good start to the day.
Cathy and I have some upcoming events as well. We’re going to see “A Miracle on 34th Street” at Asheville Community Theatre. It’s better than it sounds. Spamalot and the Santaland Diaries, (Crumpet sat on my lap) were excellent. We’re also going to check out the Reverend Horton Heat at the Grey Eagle. It’s a psychobilly freakout!
I like playing my guitar(s) and this year has brought me an embarrassment of riches with not one, but two new guitars. Shopping for a guitar is as much fun as playing one.
Tea all day. This is a good way to catch a little Zen along the way. My ceremony is simple. It involves sweetener packets, squeezing out the tea bag and a shot of milk from the jug. What it does not involve is getting in a hurry. Perfection.
This has been a good time spent counting my blessings, another simple pleasure. Tanks for posting.
Tanks, yes TANKS. WP has a new program where you get a new gas bottle for your grill with every 10,000 posts. They are calling it “Tanks for posting”. I cook on charcoal so I’m not in a hurry.
A cup of tea; a good scary movie; time to watch whatever I want; some low-cal ice cream; the chance to sleep in; my favorite pajamas; progress on a story I’m writing; my favorite songs from the 1980s on the radio; a decent drive; to quote a woman named Maria, “these are a few of my favorite things.”
It’s true that simple pleasures are very gratifying. Mine start right now on this Friday evening: snug and warm inside while it’s cold and rainy outside. A new DVD to watch while I lie on my bed (in exactly 5 minutes), the DVD is The Affair, Season 4. Clean percale sheets. Sleeping in an extra hour on Saturday mornings. Making a giant mug of strong espresso and heating a blend of milk, cream and almond milk to go in it. Really good bread, toasted and slathered with good butter; maybe I’ll make scrambled eggs with lox tomorrow morning.
Planning my Christmas travels. Just hanging out on the weekend, relaxing. Reading or re-reading a good book. Listening to the radio. Cooking or home baking. Going to my local library. The simple life.