More simple pleasures

Another fab sunset from our balcony

By Caitlin Kelly

Strong coffee

Breakfast in bed on a tray

Our favorite radio stations: WKCR (Columbia University), WFUV, (Fordham), WNYC, TSFJazz (Paris) and my latest, channel 163 on Sirius XM, Chansons, all songs in French

A long walk with a good friend

A long phone chat or Skype with a pal living too far away

Tickets for a forthcoming event, (Porgy and Bess at the Met Opera in January)

Red-tailed hawks flying low over our balcony

A new pair of loafers

A cocktail at a gorgeous hotel bar — this is the Royal York, Toronto

An all-clear dental exam

Fresh pillowcases

A long soak in our 21-inch-deep bathtub

Baking lemon bread and tomato-leek quiche

What are some of yours?