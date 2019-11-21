Yes, verbal abuse causes PTSD

By Caitlin Kelly
This is a must-read for anyone who has suffered repeated abuse, verbal or physical, from anyone in their life.
Abuse doesn’t always manifest as a black eye or a bloody wound. The effects of psychological abuse are just as damaging.
I entered counseling and was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, andPTSD. The psychological abuse kept me fearful, the depression and anxiety left me incapable of taking the steps necessary to get out.
Although I initially thought PTSD was a bit extreme, it’s been almost three years and certain noises or situations still trigger difficult memories for me.
When my male boss was angry and yelling at the staff one day, I became physically sick. I felt like I was right back where I was years ago, sitting and cowering on the garage floor, trying to placate the anger of a man towering over me.
It sticks.
It creates PTSD — post-traumatic stress disorder.
It’s real and it’s serious and you don’t have to be a combat soldier or get your nose broken by your partner.
Just getting yelled at a lot is quite sufficient.
It’s not “just words.”
I know.
For reasons I will never fathom, my father does this…and I’m no longer a child nor have I lived under his roof since I was 19.
In 2013, prompted by what he felt was my rudeness, (failing to clear the breakfast table), I was subjected to yet another volley of vicious verbal abuse — in front of my husband and my father’s partner.
He has money and health and, to my mind, no reason to ever be that angry with me, ever. This pattern has been going on for decades. I still remember, years later, other altercations with his ego.
I shook all day. I shook for a long time after that.
Last summer — six years later — a brat of an editor for a major magazine decided I was out of line when I dared to disagree with her scathing opinion of my story. She refused to let me even finish my sentences.
I hung up on her.
And shook for hours.
A best-selling author recently emailed me to say he’s included some of my USA Today essay about being bullied when I was 15 at my Toronto high school.
That was an unexpected honor.
But it’s why I took the risk of writing it — in a culture of “suck it up, buttercup”, as though being told what a piece of garbage you are is somehow…useful.
People must understand what effects this has, often for life.
I’m a confident, successful woman with a great life in most respects.
But the minute someone starts verbally abusing me now, that’s it.
I’m gone.
2 thoughts on “Yes, verbal abuse causes PTSD”
I completely validate what is said here, but I’m in a professional, situation that involves verbal abuse and am really interested in anyone’s input on the following situation:
I coach a client who is an assistant manager of a local goernment department. She used to regularly interface with an elected official (EO). The elected official is a person known for her meltdowns and personal attacks on many people, and also known that she will retaliate by going to the Board or on social media. In an earlier situation my client, who then worked for the EO, filed a hostile workplace claim with a coworker, but nothing ever happened because the EO is answerable to no one except the voters, who can only demand a recall, a rare and complicated process.
A few months ago my client was in a meeting with the EO, and, not to much surprise, the EO got into a rage and yelled at my client for a long period. Some witnesses say my client was non-verbally rude to her by gesturing her to stop. Although I was not present, I feel the facilitator erred in not establishing more specific ground trles around personal attacks and length of comments.
I have been working with the client since August. After the meeting my client got the Risk Management department involved stopping the LO from having in-personal contact, only phone or email. Every five weeks she reports back to Risk Management and is asked if she is ready to have face-to-face contact yet. Every time she says no.
At our weekly sessions, i ask her and she always says no, and sometimes say, “I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready to be in the same room with her.”
I tell her this is untenable, that I understand she is having somatic reactions, and she is not ready yet, but that the LO was not singling her out particularly–she is known to rage at many people–and that my client in a management position cannot go on indefinitely not being willing to see the LO. Any suggestion I make, including mediation, she rejects.
I must admit, the fact that this one-time explosion occurred feels to me like something my client could get over, if she chose.
It is not my job to decide what should be done about this situation, if anything. But I would liked to help my client get off the impasse, even if the LO also refuses to budge. I want this both for my client’s sake and for the departments involved– it’s a terrible way to do (or bteter, NOT do) business. Any ideas?