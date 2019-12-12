So tired of financial thin ice
By Caitlin Kelly
By December 15, any American who doesn’t have health insurance has to sign up for it.
If you want to change plans, same.
I had to make four separate calls to get the information I needed. We are keeping our plan — now going up to $1800 a month.
There are no bargains.
If your plan costs less per month (and I’m talking $800 a month, not $200 to $400), you’re hit with huge “deductibles” — more money to pay out of pocket.
A plan that would offer dental “coverage” would limit us to basic care, and charge us a $25 co-pay every time we actually used it.
This is absurd, and our dentist is fine letting us pay over time. No co-pay.
American health insurance, when you work for yourself and it’s not subsidized by an employer, is a crippling cost. We’re reduced now to using retirement savings for it…wasting our hard-earned money to stave off potential bankruptcy.
I’ve recently been told to add two new medications, so a comprehensive plan is essential.
Having grown up in Canada, this “system” is just barbaric. But I left Canada seeking better work opportunities, and until recently, this was true.
Journalism, now, is in free fall.
Freelance pay rates are one-third of the 1990s.
And this is not the time or place to suddenly re-train for some whole new career. Just not going to happen.
Plus this week offered a nasty surprise financial disclosure that stunned me, not in a good way.
Not feeling the holiday spirit at all right now.
10 thoughts on “A rough week”
I would be interested in seeing what Canada’s Healthcare system would look like if four hundred million people, with a socioeconomic cross-section similar to the United States, lived there. I get my medical care through the VA, but I paid for that and I still am, every day. Cathy and I pay for her insurance, out of our pockets and it’s a pinch but we do it. It means we haven’t had a vacation that wasn’t outside driving distance in a decade or more and a new car is totally out of the question. For all that, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Buena suerte.
Then you will enjoy my article for The American Prospect — out in early January — 5,350 words on exactly that topic.
I can’t wait. No sarcasm,, no bullshit. I’m sure if there is something I haven’t considered deeply enough, you will clue me right in.
I spent 3 months, spoke to 30 sources. No one has done this work here. Hope you — and many others! — will read it seriously. It’s an online mag (early January) and in print late January. I will definitely link it here and blog once it’s live,
Great. They should pay you a friggin’ fortune! I have a tough time believing most of what I see is thought out for three minutes,, just a reaction to the most recent reaction. I read EVERYTHING you write seriously,, even if we disagree.
Is The American Prospect online or print? Inquiring minds want to know.
This actually cost us lost income. The travel costs were twice what they could pay. I haven’t been paid yet and finished the story in October. It has come at a very real cost.
Seems like highway robbery, those monthly fees, but at least you have options being Canadian. As essentially the only advanced industrialised nation without universal health care, I find the continued resistance to it mind-boggling. Growing up in a politically active CA/US household, I suffered debates on the topic for decades. I won’t disclose who the winner usually was in these oft heated back and forths, but you might be able to figure it out since you’ve done your homework. Anywho, thank you for making the effort and taking the time to inform us. Despite the pitfalls of freelancing etc., your efforts are appreciated. I only wish I could put a monetary value on my thanks. xx
The “option” of repatriating is not quick or simple after decades away. Thanks for the kind words!
No, I suppose. Moving is never easy. I left and came back. Plan to go again soon. Easy now, but had it’s challenges in the beginning. Anywho, you’re welcome. All the best.