The social media dance

IMG_2878

Let’s keep it civil!

 

By Caitlin Kelly

I bet some of you remember life before Facebook, Reddit, Tumblr, Pinterest and Twitter.

It was a time of  social interaction that was, de facto, personal. We spent time sitting with someone, or walking with them or dancing or fishing. Not sitting at a keyboard and staring into a screen.

So we’re basically talking to total strangers and trusting in their goodwill and intelligence to respond civilly and calmly.

These days, that feels like more of a gamble.

I do see a lot of good thanks to social media.

You, for example!

Knowing that people still find value here — after ten years! — is heartening indeed. I really value the conversations and insights and humor and global perspective you bring.

I enjoy Twitter and have also made new friends from it, meeting them face to face, people I really enjoyed after months of tweets-only.

But a few downsides are increasingly diminishing my pleasure in using social media, and competitiveness is the primary driver.

In my business, of journalism and coaching and writing non-fiction, the LOUDEST voices seem to win, There’s a tremendous amount of chest-thumping, crowing over enormous success. Frankly, even with decades of my own accomplishment, I find it intimidating and exhausting.

I also see, increasingly, a sort of competitive victimhood, with millennials and Gen X vying for the title of whose life is most miserable — and it’s all thanks to those greedy Boomers. (My generation, of course.)

There is no legitimate argument to deny the challenges these two co-horts face. There are many and they intersect: high student debt, low wages, intermittent work, climate change…

I read some of those threads on Twitter, where even the calmest and most reasonable objection or alternate point of view is blocked for being unkind and invalidating — when it’s an alternate view.

I don’t dare mention on Twitter that Boomers like me have weathered three recessions, each of which slowed our careers and damaged our incomes. Then the crash of ’08.

 

This “lalalalalalalalala I can’t hear you” equivalent online is a disaster.

 

There’s little point in “connecting” with an enormous global audience, potentially, only to whine and rage and stamp your feet insisting your life is the worst ever.

For you, it is.

I get that.

 

But until or unless we can cultivate modesty and empathy, compassion and a clear understanding that we each see the world through our own filters of age, race, income, education, political views, sexual preference, gender identity, cultural norms….it’s a dialogue of the deaf.

And here’s a powerful plea about how to better handle other’s bereavement and grief on social media.

 

 

13 thoughts on “The social media dance

  4. Oh, you hit upon a struggle I’m having with myself. I love the connections I’ve made via my blog and others’. But I also don’t have the time to be online in these communities all the time. Nor would I want to be. The real world should feed us–and the virtual world enrich, but not take away. That’s the way I see it, at least. How to fit more hours in the day for the good bits . . .

    Reply

    1. Interesting…

      My blog — according to WordPress — has more than 21,000 followers, which sounds impressive — except that 99% of them are consistently invisible and silent. So why even bother????

      So that’s a real problem for me at this point. I ABSOLUTELY value those make time to “like” and comment but I have so little bandwidth right now for anything in my own life, let alone unpaid work that doesn’t lead to paid work.

      Reply

  6. I am ambivalent about social media; on the plus side it’s been a great way for people to connect and share ideas and thoughts. On the other, it’s also turning into a litmus test for the human condition – and much of that turns out not to be very nice. And the time-factor is an issue; I am finding less and less time to devote to matters social media because, as a full-time writer, I have obvious other priorities. And yet the onus is on writers today to maintain a profile on social media platforms, despite the disconnect between those and practical income generation. It all comes down to time, I guess; a precious commodity.

    Reply

    1. For sure.

      I spend a LOT more time these days (sigh) on Twitter than is even healthy…but my big story is finally out January 8 and I really need as many eyeballs on it (and retweets) as possible. I need more work! I need better paid work….and the only way to be visible (versus endless emails and pitches) is that.

      Plus, here now, any agent and publisher’s FIRST question about a book proposal — how big is your social media following? It’s madness because there is no guarantee any of them would buy the books I want to write.

      Reply

