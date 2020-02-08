Managing anxiety

By Caitlin Kelly
I know, for some people, it’s a chronic and debilitating issue.
There are days I think I’m going to explode.
Being asked by my doctor to monitor my blood pressure every morning is making me much more aware how chronically anxious I am, even from the moment I wake up.
This is not good!
So I’m trying to do more deep breathing.
Keeping up with my three-times-a-week spin class, which I enjoy a lot and which burns off a lot of stress.
Taking more and longer naps, even if I don’t sleep but just snuggle under the duvet and stare out into the cold, gray, cloudy winter sky from the warm safety of bed.
It’s odd…some things that make people feel really really freaked out don’t bother me at all; I recently read a tweet by someone much higher profile than I who literally ran off stage at an event to vomit with a panic attack.
Public speaking has never scared me.
But it’s time to really examine why I feel so stressed.
Part of it is very real — our monthly living costs are high and we have done everything we can to reduce them. So, working freelance means paid projects we rely on can — and do — fall through. That means making sure we always have accessible savings (which, thankfully, we do.)
Part of it is just the sheer exhaustion of constantly having to manage so many relationships — professional and personal — and the inevitable conflict and misunderstanding that often comes as a result of much (too much!) online conversation. If I piss off the wrong person, I can lose valuable friendships and clients, so I too often feel now like I’m walking eggshells to avoid that.
Part of it is knowing we have zero family support or back-up, whether emotional, financial or physical. I no longer have a relationship with my mother (her only child) and my father and I have a very stormy one. My 3 half-siblings are not people I know or like, and vice versa. Jose’s parents have been dead for decades and we very rarely see his two sisters who live far away. Whatever happens, it’s all on us.
Part of it is what happens after you’ve gotten a diagnosis of any form of cancer; mine in June 2018 for DCIS, stage zero, no spread, surgery and radiation. But I live every day in fear of recurrence.
Part of it is not having quite as many supports as would be ideal, really close friends who live nearby. I have three or four close women friends where I live, but the other day, really in a panic over a work issue, I had to call one who lives in Toronto, a woman I’m lucky to see once a year but who knows me very well. At my age, most women are retired, and at leisure and/or traveling and/or obsessed with their grandchildren, so I have very little in common with them — more with peers decades younger still in the work trenches yet also at a very different stage of life and facing very different challenges.
Part of it is just my general fears about my health and how to strengthen and preserve it as I age. I’ve stopped drinking alcohol to lose weight. I’ve added another day of a different kind of exercise. I’m trying to eat less meat and smaller portions.
Part of it is age. We are not able, now to get another well-paid full-time job in our chaotic industry because of rampant age discrimination. That keeps us in the financial precarity of freelance work and extremely expensive health insurance.
And I know — believe me! — having lived in and traveled to and worked in much poorer places (like Nicaragua, March 2014), that these are all “first world problems” — worries relatively very small indeed in comparison to those of millions of others, abroad and domestic.
I took six weeks off in the summer of 2017, a massive splurge of savings. It was worth every penny to travel, alone, through Europe.
When I came home I remarked to a friend that my head, literally, felt different.
“That’s what it’s like not to be anxious all the time,” she said.
I would like to feel that way again.
14 thoughts on “Managing anxiety”
So sorry you are experiencing so much anxiety. Yesterday, I attended a Webnar on Generalized Anxiety…it was so interesting as I too have anxiety, which feels debilitating at times. One of the things that has helped me over the years is Mindfulness, in particular Jon Kabat Zinn’s work especially, his book “Full Catastrophe Living”. I also love 10% Happier, and I use their APP for meditation. I am always looking for treatments that do not cost too much $$$. Friends are hard to come-by as I get older especially ones that are good listeners. I hope you feel better.
Thanks! Lots of good suggestions and I appreciate that.
Half of it is simply admitting to it, listing why — and then trying to tackle what I can.
Just seeing that lunatic-criminal in the White House held up by that posse of disgusting sycophants would make anyone feel anxious, Caitlin.
I know you like where you live, but perhaps moving north across the border would reduce your costs and anxiety levels? Ontario has some lovely, lively towns and small cities near or far from Toronto. Personally, I could never move back to T.O., but I could consider a smaller city in Ontario …
Thanks… We have discussed this but not now. And even a house in a small city (Hamilton, London) or even a small town, is much more expensive (!) than here. Prices are insane and driven by proximity to Toronto; my father’s Victorian house (an hr from TO) doubled in four years. Nice for him, not for people like us.
I look frequently online at anything less than $300,000 Canadian…and they are horrible, ugly houses that would need another $100,000K + in renovation to be enjoyable.
And we do not have $400,000+ (even $300,000) to toss into a house right now.
And I really disliked small town NH life, so am wary of that. The ‘burbs are boring enough!
I’ve been dealing with an anxiety disorder for about two years now. I take medication for it and use a variety of techniques to keep me calm when I get triggered. What I find helpful is a playlist that helps me calm down. The first track is a hypnosis MP3 that I use to calm down, followed by music that puts me in a good mood (“I’m Alright” by Kenny Loggins and “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie among them). I also sometimes write in an anxiety diary, where I write down all the ways whatever’s triggering me is illogical or unlikely to hurt me. All of those and then some have helped me deal with this disorder and let me live normally.
Thanks! It’s really good to hear how others handle this.
You’re welcome. And if you want, I can send you the link to the hypnosis soundtrack I use. There’s a YouTube video link and a link for the download page.
Thanks. Probably not for me, but I appreciate it!
Okay. Here’s the YouTube link in case anyone needs it. Download link is in the video description.
I’m sorry to hear this, but it is a good sign that you are talking about it. it may help others who suffer from anxiety for a variety of reasons. it is a hard way to live, being in a state of high alert at all times, and it takes its toll. you are on the right track by doing things just for you, such as your spin classes and should continue to build upon.
Thanks.
I get the sense a LOT of people feel this way — beyond any personal issues, we also all have climate change and massive political stuff to face as well.
you are absolutely right –
Thank you so very much for your posting on anxiety. I’ve had panic/anxiety all of my life (although there have been many times over the past five decades when it feels like it is somewhat managed). Life’s inevitable stresses trigger and increase my anxiety level.
One of the many things I’ve tried as a reducer to anxiety is to be of service to others. When I’m truly in each and every moment helping another human being, I “forget” about myself and feeling so anxious. Obviously, I cannot do this every minute of every day.
The other tool that has helped me “manage” my daily anxieties is to think about what I’m grateful for. Simply thinking about my simple list of saying “thank you universe for relative good health, my canine angel (adopted dog), a roof over my head, food in my kitchen, a reliable vehicle, some savings, working with people with my work (I still work full time in my 60’s) and especially, finally living in one of the Four Corner states.”
Lastly, one tool I’ve used for over thirty-five years is saying to myself, “I have felt this way before. I didn’t die then and I’m not dying now.”
Sorry to hear you’re experiencing anxiety, but thanks for sharing your story. I’m still trying to find the answer for my anxiety. Deep breathing helps, alongside challenging the anxious thoughts. My therapist told me that intolerance of uncertainty is at the root of most anxiety, so it helps to challenge the ‘what if…?’ thoughts/beliefs that start the anxiety spiral.