By Caitlin Kelly
It’s a neoliberal fetish and the favorite mantra of Americans — be productive, dammit!
Always secondary are non-economic behaviors.
The ones we remember about others, centuries later.
The human qualities we eulogize.
Be kind
Be smart
Be gentle
Be generous
Be thoughtful
Be creative
Just…be.
10 thoughts on “Forget being “productive””
Be Happy!
Good plan….challenging for us in NY at the moment.
Hang in there in Hope. Thanks for writing.
Thanks. As long as we are healthy.
Well said. We are human Beings but how much time do we, and how difficult do we make it to just Be
American life — and its lack of any meaningful social safety net — requires endless toil or worry that you’re NOT toiling. It’s sad and destroys a lot of other human behaviors we may privately value much more….like emotional intimacy. Hard to sustain if you’re commuting 2 hrs a day and/or working 3 part-time jobs.
This pandemic makes this clearer to some…
Be honest. To others and to yourself. Do not hide your true self if you love who you are.
Thanks!
You’re welcome.
yes!