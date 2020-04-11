A bookshelf tour…

By Caitlin Kelly
We all do it when visiting someone’s home — sneak a peek at their bookshelves to see what they read.
If I ever visit a home without a lot of books, I wonder about its occupants. Even when we’re broke, there’s the library.
So, for a change, I thought I’d show you some of my shelves and a look at my reading tastes; there are more in the living room. These are only one unit in the bedroom:
I have a lot of reference books! The top one is an absolute gem, written by an Australian stylist and full of terrific images, great visual inspiration. Here’s her blog.
The second was a gift from the curator of Toronto’s Bata Shoe Museum after I wrote about their exhibit of Manolo Blahnik.
The Log of the Molly B we bought from its illustrator, who was selling his watercolors on a Dublin street.
The Ear Inn is one of the coolest spots in New York City. I wrote about them in this story for The New York Times; the house is the oldest remaining structure in Manhattan — 1817 — and I was lucky enough to go upstairs from the bar/restaurant and see it for myself. It’s on the very western edge of Spring Street, many long blocks past where the cool kid tourists give up.
The Confident Collector and Old Silver speak to my love of antiques. The only way to score a true bargain, especially at country auctions, thrift shops and flea markets (as I have) is to study the genre of item you seek. If you study silver, for example, you know that EPNS stands for electro plated nickel silver, i.e. not sterling. If it’s sterling, it’s hallmarked and there’s an amazing array of symbols to know or memorize, like lions and castles, which are stamped into each piece and which offer information about where and when they were made.
I don’t typically arrange my books by color, as many people now do, but these went nicely together. The marble-covered ones are my journals, which I haven’t read in a long long time; 1984 was a fantastic year (finally hired into my dream job, as a reporter for The Globe & Mail) but some of the others…not so much.
Skyfaring is one of the best books I’ve ever read, about the life of a 747 British Airways pilot. He now writes a weekly column for the Financial Times. His writing is exquisite and his insights really lovely; if you enjoy travel and aviation, I highly recommend it.
And, of course, a book on how to write better. I have a small collection of these which I use when I teach but also to refresh my own skills.
And a Sonos speaker — we love these things!
So this is pretty eclectic!
l-r:
The letters of Martha Gellhorn are quite something; she was a legendary journalist and war correspondent.
My battered/beloved Narnia books, treasured since childhood.
The Net of Fireflies is a much treasured gift, signed, from my father on my 12th birthday. The illustrations are gorgeous and it’s a book of haiku.
I keep dreaming of writing a biography but can never seem to find a good subject.
The Nellie McClung book was a gift from her grand-daughter, a good friend of mine; McClung helped Canadian women win the vote and, for a while, was pictured on Canada’s $50 bill.
Hmmm, think I like Paris?!
Mais, oui, mes chér(e)s. I lived there at 25 on a journalism fellowship for eight months and have been back many times since.
I admit I haven’t yet read the next two books, very serious topics.
The HOME book is one of the best I’ve ever read. Instead of lavish and costly celebrity homes, it includes a wide array of real people, each of whom tell great stories about theirs.
Some recent obesssions, like the Weimar Republic.
I stayed in a friend’s borrowed flat in Paris over Christmas 2014-2015 and on her shelf was a fantastic history of the period I quickly consumed. I’ve been fascinated by it ever since. Add to that my favorite TV series, Babylon Berlin, set in the same period, and the film Cabaret, it seems like a good rabbit hole to explore further; the top book, horizontally, was the basis for Cabaret.
The two MacFarlane books are nice to dip into, about landscape and how we experience it.
The Moomins are the best! If you’ve never read Tove Jansson, they’re really fun.
The Montreal guidebook is really excellent. We go up a few times a year — about a six-hour drive.
The fat book, What Paintings Say, was a gift for Jose but he wasn’t into it, so I’m dipping in and out — same for the History of the World in 100 Objects, which I first heard about in 2010. Here’s the link.
I never read romance, science-fiction, fantasy or horror. Guilty pleasures include mass-market fiction, occasionally, and detective series like the Inspector Gamache books by fellow Canadian Louise Penny.
Occasionally, memoir. I admit, I’ve found the most popular ones — huge best-sellers like Educated and The Glass Castle — just too damn depressing, regardless of the authors’ later redemption.
I almost never read — and should! — essays, short stories and poetry.
As you can see, I massively prefer non-fiction to fiction.
I also really enjoy social history, like a book on 18th c London I read a few years ago.
What sort of books would I find on your shelves?
Genres?
Authors?
What an interesting mix. Like you, I always naturally look at books when I am visiting someone’s home, and I think it reveals a lot. When I moved last summer, And was minimizing, I spent the longest time of all on on my books. It was really an amazing trip down memory lane and a powerful exercise in self- reflection. I donated books where I thought they might be appreciated, to friends, family, little libraries, and shelters. In the end, I was left with a distilled version of books I love, for a variety of reasons.
Thanks! I have 4 boxes in the garage I couldn’t quite bear to part with…Books are such a reflection of our pasts and past passions, and current ones.
Then all the ones we haven’t even bought or read yet!
You are right, there is so much more to them. Have you ever read ‘The Little Paris Bookshop’
Nothing deep, but an interesting look at how books affect people, short and very sweetly written. I know you prefer non-fiction but you also love Paris, and may enjoy it, as a quick and pleasant read.
This is fantastic Caitlin! so lovely to get a glimpse of your shelves.
Thanks!
I have a number of fiction novels and collections in the horror genre, which shouldn’t surprise anyone, as well as mystery and sci-fi. I also have a number of non-fiction tomes for research, especially books on Victorian England. In fact, I’m about to start a new story set in that era. I can’t wait to get started on it!
The research is really important to get the details right.
Tell me about it. I think I read about six books and listened to two lecture series on audio book, plus a whole bunch of literature, before I even dared to try writing it.
good.
BTW, I think you would totally get a kick out of the books Unmentionables and Ungovernable, both by Therese O’Neil. They cover the crazy and hysterical beliefs Victorians had about the human body and child-rearinh, respectively.
thanks…
You’re welcome. Hope you enjoy them if you read them.
How many books about Paris do I bring back to Paris? (I’m preparing to move there… this, er, fall.) I promised my mover just one large carton of books, some painful triage ahead. Two MUST books from my Paris collection include two with full-page photos of Eugene Atget, who minutely recorded the city and certain Parisians as early as 1898 and into the Twenties. Also in the box, my mother’s copy of Kate Simon’s PARIS Places and Pleasures. My French teacher mom called it “…among the gayest, most readable ‘guides’…” and annotated with her own “footnotes.”
|Visual beauty is really sustaining.| That one phrase, Caitlin, in your last blog, What do you miss? sums up why I choose Paris, and miss it — even in these days of being asked by a flic for your permit to leave your hood. Thanks to my years of apartment exchanges, rentals and whatnot, I’ve lived in, I think 16 of 20 arrondissements. The Best Neighborhoods often are far from the best, at least for me, to live in. The other day on WNYC radio, the station’s music maven recommended a “moving” Paris piece (sung in English). Transporting, I might add. Atget would have grabbed his bulky camera to record these Parisians in a typical street…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl1mwFA2g5Y See how you like?
Thanks for sharing, as always. Unlike you, I did not find “Educated” depressing. If I had put it down in the middle, then yes, I would have found it very depressing. But I find it deeply inspiring that three or four of the siblings in that family ended up getting college degrees – how astounding is that?. I think the author is not the only one among her siblings who got a PhD. That seems miraculous, given her childhood, and is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever red