Rights? How about responsibilities?

The pandemic has laid bare many behaviors we didn’t really see clearly before, or not as clearly.
If you grew up — as I did — in a nation with a clear commitment to the common good, Canada (yes, with terrible treatment for a long time, and still, of First Nations) — the American fetish for individual rights just seems weird.
It’s possible to live freely and still actively care about others’ health and welfare.
If you want to.
There’s actually quite a continuum from being controlled and monitored 24/7 by your government and selfish, lethal mayhem.
Welcome to mayhem.
Check this out.…images of protesting Americans determined to keep infecting themselves and others because the whole social distancing thing is such a drag.
They feel oppressed.
They’re angry that they’ve been told to stay at home, to wear a mask, to stay distant from others to protect them.
Because the number of Americans potentially walking around feeling just fine — still shedding virus everywhere they go — could be as high as 50 percent
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield told NPR that an estimated 25 percent of coronavirus carriers experience no symptoms. Meanwhile, data out of large-scale testing for coronavirus in Iceland found 50 percent of those who tested positive with COVID-19 said they were asymptomatic, according to CNN.
“Information that we have pretty much confirmed now is that a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic. That may be as many as 25 percent.” Redfield told NPR Tuesday.
The American Constitution — amended 27 times since it was first written — promises “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Sounds lovely.
It is lovely, except that 40,000 Americans have died — so far — from COVID-19, a lethal virus whose ability to destroy the human body is quick, powerful and still little understood.
Twice the number in one week.
Read this chilling, detailed look at its whole-body effects from Science.
“Only” a tiny percentage, many scoff.
It’s all a hoax, right-wingers still insist — maybe because their cities don’t have refrigerated morgue trucks with corpses stacked three deep outside their hospitals, crematoria running 24/7.
New York City does.
How does this happen?
Because so many Americans really hate and mistrust any government intrusion into their lives and behaviors.
They resent being told what to do.
They think no one else’s life could possibly be more important than their going to the beach!
Sitting shoulder to shoulder at a bar!
Attending a church jammed with other selfish “Christians.”
Canadians, derided as boooooring, have a wholly different Constitution, one that instead promises “peace, order and good government.”
Pretty snoozy, right?
Not HAPPINESS!!!!!!???
Not LIBERTY!!!!!???
Right now, living in a country “led” by a lying grifter of a President, I’d be thrilled for some peace, order and good government.
Oh, come on Caitlin, get real. Personal responsibility is for losers—you know, the poor and minorities.
It’s interesting how conservatives who were once all about taking personal responsibility, balanced budgets and paying your own way, have wholeheartedly embraced the exact opposite. So it’s no wonder that their less affluent followers— who show up to protest with their MAGA hats and Confederate flags —have also embraced the idea of rights for me, responsibilities for my political and cultural opponents.
Even conservative Christians who once embraced separation of church and state as a better way to protect their faith, are now loud advocates for churches tapping into the public treasury. Of course this public dole doesn’t come with any responsibility because having to obey the laws everyone else is subject to would be to their way of thinking religious discrimination.
I agree, the selfishness and stupidity is mind-boggling. Do they think the staggering tally of deaths, and the refrigerated cadaver trucks filling hospital parking lots, are all made up? But I’m not all that surprised. A very ugly type of American has crawled out of the woodwork since Trump won the White House. I think most of us knew there were a few people like this, but it turns out there are millions. When Trump’s approval rating drops, well over one-third of Americans still approve of him. I cannot understand how this is possible.
Irony. They don’t like being told what to do with their bodies by the government.
This is why I chose to shut down my essential position for the next two weeks. When I saw Texas had a few protests going on (nothing in Houston yet, but haven’t watched the news), then I was like “yeah, time to take a staycation so I don’t get sick and spread it around.” I was getting a flood of people needing the services I was providing and some were barely taking precautions or clearly annoyed with them (meaning they probably did for the people in the waiting room, but as soon as they left said forget it and never wore PPE the rest of the day). All the box store parking lots have been packed in my area–the home improvement centers, grocery stores. Places are limited, but crowds sure aren’t. I’m getting anxious seeing too many people in one place now, especially without PPE of some type, even if it’s a half-measure because you can’t find the good stuff anywhere.
Beau of the fifth column was talking about this on a YouTube video recently, rights and responsibilities. And there’s another video where he mentions if you watch the news, they concentrate on the cities because the numbers are higher seeming. Look at per capita, deaths per 10,000 or something and it’s smaller locations that’re getting the brunt of it. We just don’t see it.
Stay safe, all, even if you have “invincible dummies” around every corner acting like nothing’s going to happen. They don’t seem to understand we’re all carrier monkeys (or potential ones) and not everybody is symptomatic. Read a good post by The Friendly Atheist earlier that if the outward signs were more dramatic, like boils and blood as with the bubonic plague, then would people be taking it more seriously?
This virus gives “silent, but deadly” a whole ‘nother meaning…
I wonder this as well — the fact it’s invisible then you’re really sick or dead.
it is so incredibly insane and thoughtless. here in michigan, they protested in front of the state capitol where ‘that woman’ works as our governor.there were confederate flags, nazi signs, people handing out candy to kids without gloves, guns and very few masks. darwin will kick in at some point.
Ironically — it’s actually (for them) deeply thoughtful. Their religion is “me first” and they worship at the shrine of 45 and his ilk. Science and data are meaningless to them.
Anyone who joins theses demo’s needs a wristband that makes clear who they are and the decision they made — so no medical care for you! Seems completely fair to me.
I think this type of selfish thinking will be the downfall of a once great nation. It’s always me first, not how we, as a nation, can get through this together.