The pain of Mother’s Day — not what you think

By Caitlin Kelly
Tomorrow in North America, the annual paeans to great mothers begins again.
It doesn’t resonate the same way for others, like me.
I wrote about this once in detail, here, and it spurred one of my most valued friendships, since that person and I finally saw the effect of having really difficult mothers on our lives and life choices.
It does change you.
It’s also deeply taboo to not like your mother — and it’s extremely painful to have your mother not like you, especially if you’re their only child.
So, at the request of an editor, I wrote this essay about how my mother and I became estranged, and still were when she died this February, in a nursing home very far away from me.
I hadn’t seen her or spoken to her in a decade.
I did love my mother, even as I was fed up with how she chose to squander every gift life can offer: physical beauty, Mensa level intelligence, curiosity, open-mindedness, inherited wealth, deep and abiding friendships.
Between her bipolar illness and alcoholism, her behavior was often erratic and selfish. It deeply hurt and really scared me, as my visits to her were usually alone, with no one to turn to for moral support or help. I had no siblings to commiserate with — or strategize.
I couldn’t turn to one of her friends. She was someone who eschewed close relationships unless with very old friends, most of whom lived in other countries. She didn’t know her neighbors, so neither did I. When she attended church, she never went to coffee hour and, when I forced her to on one of my annual visits (selfishly desperate for someone else to know her), she was furious with me.
When she left my father, and she was 30, she had plenty of suitors, and one was very kind to me — oddly, decades later, that man’s daughter, living in England, contacted me (or vice versa) and we renewed a friendship we’d had at 12 in Toronto.
So I miss the best of her, as it was lovely.
But I don’t miss the worst.
Here’s some of the essay:
I hadn’t seen her in years nor tried to re-connect. I knew better, even though others repeatedly urged me to, including my father, 50 years divorced from her but lately back in touch.
“You’ll regret it!”
“What if she dies?”
“Just go!”
“You never know…”
But they didn’t know the full story.
Every year I sent her a Christmas card filled with the past year’s news, but never received a reply, not even in 2018, the year of my early-stage breast cancer, surgery and radiation. When she had had a mastectomy decades before, I’d flown from New York to Vancouver to get her back home and re-settled.
A few years ago, she told my best friend, a local who went to visit, to tell me to stay away.
How does one end up so estranged?
More easily than you’d think.
I hope you’ll read the rest — and if you, or someone you know, is also estranged from a parent, this may comfort them.
It’s an oddly secret society.
14 thoughts on “The pain of Mother’s Day — not what you think”
I’m part of this painful, “secret” society. I mention it often on my blog.
So sorry….It’s a tough road to travel.
I’m sorry. My mum had a very difficult relationship with her mother and, in many ways, your experience sounds similar to hers. Sadly, it resulted in other estrangements in the family.
I know how that happens…it can really split a family. My late stepmother and I argued just a few months before her death — 13 years ago. Her son is about to become father to twins and he has refused to have anything to do with me since then out of some loyalty to his late mother (who could be very very tough on me.)
such a mess.
That sounds awful. Yes, these type of situations are so messy and sad.
As my mother aptly says, it’s no wonder there are wars in the world if families can’t even get along. Fighting and conflict seem to be part of the human condition, sadly.
It’s a real waste.
I’ve been using this time at home to sort and organize old photographs. One of the shoeboxes contained photos I had sent my (now deceased) father. Also inside was our son’s birth announcement in which I had written.. “I would have called, but I don’t know your number.”
And that about summed it up.
So sorry. That’s really hard.
It’s sometimes painful but necessary to stay away from one’s mother. My relationship with my mother isn’t as fraught as yours. We are still somewhat connected, but distant both geographically and emotionally. It’s partly in thinking about that relationship and the ones I have with other family members that during my covid confinement, I launched a new blog. One of my first posts is about my mother and food.
Be well Caitlin!! I am grateful to be energized by life and curious as hell as I enter my middle years and beyond. I sense that you are too. All of the losses and the suffering make everything else more valuable.
True! It’s rarely simple.
I remember this piece! It so struck me at the time. It’s brave and an unflinching look at what so many would rather gloss over. Thanks for sharing your journey so others know they’re not alone.
Thanks…I’m getting a lot of good feedback from others in the same boat.
I am sorry to hear of the lack of balance and reciprocal communication with your mother. May you continue to find peace with other supportive motherly women and mentors that can heal the empty emotions from having a parent that did not hold up her end of the bargain.
Thanks. I appreciate it.