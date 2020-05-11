By Caitlin Kelly
We’re all living in the subjunctive now.
The subjunctive is used to express desires, doubts, the unknown, the abstract, and emotions.
Americans, especially, are a nation accustomed — beyond those in the worst poverty — to a specific sort of aggressive optimism, the “American dream” that life will, through lots of hard work, get better.
A pandemic killing thousands every day has shredded this.
How can anyone look ahead with optimism?
How can anyone plan?
How can we make rational decisions without reliable information?
Can we stay healthy?
For how long?
It’s a challenge to keep moving ahead when you have no idea if you’ll get your job back or your health insurance or if your children will be back at school or college or university.
German schoolchildren are back in their classrooms.
My French friends are celebrating the end of “le confinement” — while a feckless America lurches deeper into recession and chaos and morons carrying guns storm a…Subway sandwich shop.
10 thoughts on “Looking forward…”
It’s hard not to sink into despair. I’m shocked and dismayed that so many people in the US who, when told to observe social distancing, throw tantrums – sometimes murderous ones – because they think their Constitutional rights are being shredded. And when we finally, eventually have a vaccine – Hooray! – surely some of these idiots will think that’s another conspiracy and refuse to get vaccinated. This pandemic has shown a nightmarish underbelly, a sigificant portion of the American people, the existence of which is shocking. It will be very hard to look at our fellow citizens the same way, ever again.
Enough about that…
On a personal level, it is hard to plan for the future. I don’t know if my “Y” will ever re-open, so I’ve just purchased some home exercise equipment which I have to set up. I’ve been walking outdoors, and working in my garden – but that’s not a complete workout. I’ve already gained weight.
I’m reading a lot. But I should not spend so much time reading Pandemic updates.
I needed a screening medical test in February – I’ll spare you folks the details, but it’s done every 10 years and requires some unpleasant preparation (OK, that gave it away, ha ha) – it was rescheduled to June. It occurs to me – what if something _is_ found and the test should not have been postponed? But people in much worse health than me are delaying treatment so I won’t feel sorry for myself.
Should I skip my every-6-month teeth cleaning?
Sorry I can’t be more uplifting.
I’m embarrassed to be focusing on myself here, but these little decisions are the only things I have any control over.
I hear you!
And thanks for sharing….
I have been really shocked and disgusted by the worst behaviors this has brought out more clearly. It has really made Jose and I question why we live here and whether, in retirement, we still will.
It’s been interesting to read your tally of the pros and cons of moving to Canada. You spoke of the high cost of living in the Canadian cities that appeal to you. On the other hand, I’d imagine you’d save thousands of dollars per year on health insurance. Another angle is the varying energy levels. The lesser professional opportunities wouldn’t matter if you actually fully retired. But IMHO, I can’t see someone with your energy, Caitlin, 100% retired. Even if you did, I have a hunch that – even in retirement – you may find Canada’s vibe much too laid-back. You would not have survived in the NYC area, otherwise..
Myself, after having lived in Manhattan, then Brooklyn, for many years, I moved to central New Jersey well over a decade ago. I’ve sorta gotten used to it, and I love having a house with a yard and garden, and no neighbors’ footsteps upstairs when I’m trying to sleep. But I am still bothered by the lower energy level here. When I go to “The City,” for every annoying rude incident I witness, there are many more invigorating moments that remind me why I love New York. (Obviously, this was pre-pandemic)
Well, look at that….we were talking about the US,, and for me it morphed into New York.
Right?
And, true. I have long conversations about this with a very good pal in Toronto and she reminds me every time how urban I am.
And, yes, Canada feels pretty snoozy in comparison.
Mostly writing, thanking God I have a job that allows me to work from home, as well as for any good news that I hear (new anime with English dubs starting this month, for example), and a bit of hypnosis. It’s not always easy, but I’ve been coping pretty well. Better than some other people I could name, anyway.
Good!
New Zealand’s fast food joints were swarmed when lockdown was partially lifted a couple of weeks back, however nobody was carrying automatic weaponry or rocket launchers, as I see happened in the US. I ask with due hyperbole – for we know the real motives – do Americans fear they will be targeted by a marine fire-team or main battle tanks when they go out to a burger joint? To me the public response to the lockdowns offers a lens on different national sub-cultures around the world in which the apparent need to be heavily armed in public seems uniquely American. But I think the government responses, worldwide, have also reflected differences in national cultures and, to a large extent, also the ideological space currently occupied by different governments at the moment.
Here in NZ government has behaved with classic Kiwi ‘Boy Scout’ zealousness that went harder and further than a lot of other nations. In point of fact they applied their well-practised animal biosecurity system to humans (cut off the entry point, contain and then stamp out the disease). Even the daily charts were identically set up. All brilliantly led by Ardern, and the method has so far crushed the virus. But that begs the question as to how to keep things that way. The crisis has also generally brought out some abysmal personal behaviours, worldwide, that speak little for the human condition. Will things go back to normal? I think ‘normal’ was on the skids anyway, the way things were going. The pandemic has merely highlighted a whole raft of existing social, political and economic issues – again, globally – and accelerated the direction in which they were going. I suspect the near future will be interesting, globally, and not in a good way. One must, of course, always maintain hope in the decency of humanity; but I often wonder.
I hear you…
But boy are some Americans envious of NZ and Ardern. The way the worst Americans are behaving is truly disgusting.
i’m coping pretty well, but am shocked and saddened daily by thoughtless, mindless behaviors, and a daily dose of ignorant misinformation from our ‘leader.’
It’s hard. You can only pay so much attention and it becomes truly overwhelming.