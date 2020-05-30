By Caitlin Kelly
I know everyone’s tired and overwhelmed and distracted right now.
The U.S., for a lot of reasons, is a firestorm both literally and politically.
Millions are broke, exhausted, ill, angry, despairing, grieving.
Writing this blog for so few views these days — sorry! — also means I’m going to take a break.
I’ll see you in a week or two.
Maybe by then I’ll have more interesting material!
Stay safe.
Stay healthy.
9 thoughts on “Taking a breather”
I hear you. Many of us should take breaks to quiet our minds and souls. Please enjoy, breathe, laugh, cry, find your balance!!
Thanks.
We all need a break every now and then. I’m taking a break from news articles right now. My stress levels have gone down wonderfully since then.
Good! It’s a truly terrible time right now in the U.S.
Yeah, and it seems worse than in other countries, but maybe that’s because I haven’t heard anything else from other countries even before I went off the articles.
At least there’s about fifty different routes of escape from the world right now. A majority of them don’t even involve leaving your home.
Stay safe; enjoy your break. 🙂
Merci!
Caitlin, I hope you enjoy your sell-deserved break. Please don’t fault yourself – your material is always quite interesting! When I see a new post – or a comment from your thoughtful followers here – I always read it promptly. If I don’t have anything useful to add, then I don’t comment.
Just sayin….
Thanks…It’s a lot. Have been writing a lot for income of late (always a good thing!) but it’s too much right now.