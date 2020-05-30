Taking a breather

On By broadsideblogIn blogging, life

IMG_6374

By Caitlin Kelly

I know everyone’s tired and overwhelmed and distracted right now.

The U.S., for a lot of reasons, is a firestorm both literally and politically.

Millions are broke, exhausted, ill, angry, despairing, grieving.

Writing this blog for so few views these days — sorry! — also means I’m going to take a break.

I’ll see you in a week or two.

Maybe by then I’ll have more interesting material!

Stay safe.

Stay healthy.

9 thoughts on “Taking a breather

      1. Yeah, and it seems worse than in other countries, but maybe that’s because I haven’t heard anything else from other countries even before I went off the articles.
        At least there’s about fifty different routes of escape from the world right now. A majority of them don’t even involve leaving your home.

  4. Jan Jasper

    Caitlin, I hope you enjoy your sell-deserved break. Please don’t fault yourself – your material is always quite interesting! When I see a new post – or a comment from your thoughtful followers here – I always read it promptly. If I don’t have anything useful to add, then I don’t comment.
    Just sayin….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s