Something blue

By Caitlin Kelly

For Joni Mitchell fans, this 1971 release, Blue, remains one of her best albums.

These days, it’s also how I’m feeling, really worn down by endless months of isolating and mask-wearing, not seeing friends, losing friendships over endless drama, working too hard without breaks (while always grateful for work!)

Borders slammed shut because American “leadership” on this pandemic has killed 100s of thousands, with many more ahead. So, no travel!

Instead, please just enjoy some of my images, filled with blue, and beauty!

A bit of cutwork linen, dyed blue, found in a Paris flea market, which I used as a pillow applique

The blue sky over Long Island, NY. Loved this elegant wrought-iron gate.

A truck-side sign — “apple-grower” — at the Atwater Market in Montreal.

I saw this at one of the entrances to the Piazza San Marco in Venice

Sigh. Spent a perfect solo afternoon here, Croatia, July 2017

I was so touched to get this in the mail from fellow Blogger Elizabeth Harper, then working in a pub, who kindly thought this might be appropriate!