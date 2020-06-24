By Caitlin Kelly
For Joni Mitchell fans, this 1971 release, Blue, remains one of her best albums.
These days, it’s also how I’m feeling, really worn down by endless months of isolating and mask-wearing, not seeing friends, losing friendships over endless drama, working too hard without breaks (while always grateful for work!)
Borders slammed shut because American “leadership” on this pandemic has killed 100s of thousands, with many more ahead. So, no travel!
Instead, please just enjoy some of my images, filled with blue, and beauty!
A bit of cutwork linen, dyed blue, found in a Paris flea market, which I used as a pillow applique
The blue sky over Long Island, NY. Loved this elegant wrought-iron gate.
A truck-side sign — “apple-grower” — at the Atwater Market in Montreal.
I saw this at one of the entrances to the Piazza San Marco in Venice
Sigh. Spent a perfect solo afternoon here, Croatia, July 2017
I was so touched to get this in the mail from fellow Blogger Elizabeth Harper, then working in a pub, who kindly thought this might be appropriate!
4 thoughts on “Something blue”
Beautiful photos. Love the Croatia one — that looks like a blissful place to spend an afternoon.
I’m pretty sure my mother saw Joni Mitchell play live, probably around the time of her Blue album.
It was bliss!
oooohhhhh! Never got to see her in concert and love her music. (My fave album is Hejira.)
sorry you’re feeling blue, but it’s totally understandable under the circumstances. I do love the blue choices you’ve made to share with us, especially the blue linen piece and the Irish fishing lines. both beautiful –
Thanks…I know you much you’ve enjoyed Ireland as well!