Something blue

On By broadsideblogIn beauty, blogging, life, photography

By Caitlin Kelly

For Joni Mitchell fans, this 1971 release, Blue, remains one of her best albums.

These days, it’s also how I’m feeling, really worn down by endless months of isolating and mask-wearing, not seeing friends, losing friendships over endless drama, working too hard without breaks (while always grateful for work!)

Borders slammed shut because American “leadership” on this pandemic has killed 100s of thousands, with many more ahead. So, no travel!

 

Instead, please just enjoy some of my images, filled with blue, and beauty!

 

 

IMG_5253

A bit of cutwork linen, dyed blue, found in a Paris flea market, which I used as a pillow applique

 

 

IMG_2044

The blue sky over Long Island, NY. Loved this elegant wrought-iron gate.

 

 

market 02

A truck-side sign — “apple-grower” — at the Atwater Market in Montreal.

 

 

L1000877 (1)

I saw this at one of the entrances to the Piazza San Marco in Venice

 

 

L1000680

Sigh.  Spent a perfect solo afternoon here,  Croatia, July 2017

 

 

IMG_20150829_115150791
A vintage tablecloth scored in Maine

 

 

 

IMG_0239
Fishing lines at rest, Burtonport, Co. Donegal, Ireland

 

 

 

IMG_0372
Try climbing those steps in the dark, wearing a headlamp! A Nicaraguan toilet we used while reporting there for WaterAid in 2014

 

 

 

20120923094042
One of my favorite Toronto sights, and journeys — the ferry to the Islands

 

 

20130214090743

 

I was so touched to get this in the mail from fellow Blogger Elizabeth Harper, then working in a pub, who kindly thought this might be appropriate!

4 thoughts on “Something blue

  2. sorry you’re feeling blue, but it’s totally understandable under the circumstances. I do love the blue choices you’ve made to share with us, especially the blue linen piece and the Irish fishing lines. both beautiful –

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s