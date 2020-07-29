A COVID-19 alphabet

By Caitlin Kelly
A is for Appalled
How can millions be infected and so many dead?
B is for Bravery
Just read some of the tweets and threads on #medtwitter and they will break your heart. Healthcare workers are exhausted, traumatized, grieving — and trying to save lives, even for the selfish fools who couldn’t be bothered being responsible. Also, every worker in a customer-facing job.
C is for Compassion
Without it, we’re all as good as dead.
D is for Death
The numbers are staggering. When will it end?
E is for Expectation
Gone. We all live in a weird timeless moment now. Whatever we might have expected of 2020 — beyond this — is gone, maybe for good.
F is for Fear
Some is healthy and protective, making us socially distance and wear masks and wash hands and too much is paralyzing. Yet who, paying attention, isn’t fearful now?
G is for Generosity
For those who have been able to donate time, energy and money to those in need. To the incredibly kind healthcare workers who have crossed the country to give of their time and skills to those hospitals already overwhelmed.
H is for Health
If you have it still, you are very very lucky.
I is for Imagination
We must keep imagining a future that is less miserable than where we are right now. Without that, we are lost.
J is for Joy
Whatever moments you have, now, savor them fully.
K is for KitKats
The morning treat savored by Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. (See, made you smile!)
L is for Love
This pandemic has laid bare who loves and why. Those who truly love others are showing it in their behavior and choices.
M is for Mothers
Heroes now, more than ever, forced into handling work and kids and home-schooling.
N is for Nonsense
The garbage being touted as “news” and “cures” and “solutions.”
O is for Optimism
Yes, we need that as well.
P is for Political Incompetence
Need I say more?
Q is for Queen Elizabeth’s address to us all
Made on April 5, 2020:
“If we remain united and resolute, we will overcome. it…Those that come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and fellow feeling still characterize this country…We will succeed and that success will belong to all of us…We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”
R is for Resolve
See above.
S is for Staying Safe
Do whatever it takes. Do whatever you can. Every day. We help others by being safe.
T is for Time
At some point — when? — this will be in the past. It will be remembered as a time of massive upheaval and unemployment, of fear and contagion and political division. Until then, here we are. Tick tock. Tick tock.
U is for Unwinding
If you’re fortunate enough to be healthy and solvent, this is also, for some, a time of unwinding from the daily dramas, wearying and expensive commutes and rushrushrush of “normal life.”
V is for Vanity
Not now! Many of us have gone months without a haircut or new clothes or any form of traditional vanity. Some of us have gotten very good at home-made haircuts.
W is for Work
Without it, we are lost. Millions are facing a future without a job. Now what?
X is for Xanadu
If only we could escape…this was once the place.
Y is for Yelling
Do it! This is a time of endless stress and grief and fear and a good shout is cathartic as hell.
Z is for Zoom
Of course!
9 thoughts on “A COVID-19 alphabet”
Powerful post. What more can I say?
Thanks!
I like that you included one for the conspiracy theories about 5G and hoaxes and all that BS.
Yelling really helps. Nice post
It does. We have so much grief and anger to carry….and holding it inside every single day for months just doesn’t work.
Very grateful for having H and W. In my low moments, when I struggle to see an end to this, I try and remind myself of all the good things in my life.
Glad that you do!
Having work is also REALLY helpful to quell endless anxiety — whether financial and keeps the brain from obsessing about the pandemic.
Thank you. 🙂
It is definitely good to have the structure and routine that work provides. I’m also keeping busy with online voluntary work and prep for postgrad study, so I’m trying to keep my brain away from the pandemic (though not always successfully!)
It’s hard not to pay attention (and we need to pay some) but any feeling of progress is key right now.