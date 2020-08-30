How do you self-soothe?

Baby Elephant was a gift after my tonsils were removed — age five or six. Sawgy is a stuffed green crocodile my husband brought back from a golf tournament.
By Caitlin Kelly
The ability to moderate one’s emotions — especially sadness, fear, anxiety — is one of the skills we all learn to acquire. It’s essential to our mental health, especially in times of trouble, like right now!
It’s called self-soothing.
When we’re little, we might have a favorite blanket or stuffed animal. We might also (as I did for many years) suck our thumb or obsessively twirl a lock of our hair, as I once saw a Big Name writer do in the audience of a writing conference.
This recent post by a therapist is extremely detailed and helpful, with lots of great suggestions.
The reason this interests me is that what we choose is so individual — and this recent story for HuffPost by writer Aileen Weintraub about sleeping with a stuffed animal very quickly drew negative comments:
I can’t remember the magic age when I felt it became taboo to sleep with a soft toy. It may have been after college or perhaps when I landed a job on Wall Street and began wearing business suits. When I ask close friends if they sleep with a stuffy, they scoff, wondering if I’m serious. So I open up the conversation to find out how they self-soothe when they can’t sleep. One confesses to sneaking down to the fridge and eating ice cream out of the container, another obsessively reads medical mysteries, and another says she pets her real dog more than she feels is normal by other people’s standards, whatever those are.
Stuffed toys are “transitional objects,” meaning they provide stability and comfort for children when their caregivers aren’t there. But maybe we are always transitioning. Becoming a parent is a transition. Heading into middle age is a transition. Right now, we are collectively transitioning through a pandemic. Admitting this can be hard. We keep these secrets to ourselves, letting only a select few witness our vulnerabilities. It goes against every cultural norm we have learned to honestly discuss our need for softness and comfort because perhaps by acknowledging it, we are acknowledging our deepest insecurities.
In the light of day, I might consider myself a confident, successful woman, but at night I’m reminded that I run on anxiety and self-doubt, and George makes it better. Sometimes I sleep with him on top of my chest like a weighted blanket.
I’ve long had a collection of stuffed animals and have no shame or embarrassment about it as an adult.
I don’t use drugs — while others do.
I don’t drink a lot of alcohol — as others do.
Both are perfectly acceptable ways, publicly, to self-soothe as an adult.
Yay, Rhiny!
Not a stuffy!
I want to wake up and go to sleep feeling calm and happy — and if the faces of a collection of small furry friends is helpful — who is there to criticize that choice?
This little guy traveled across six European countries with me in the summer of 2017, no doubt amusing many hotel chambermaids.
I self-soothe, though not with stuffed animals. Not anymore, anyway. Some of my methods, I’m trying to break, such as eating sugary sweets when I’m stressed. Others are a bit more helpful, especially when dealing with an anxiety disorder on top of being on the spectrum. I watch my favorite anime, listen to hypnosis tracks, and do a ton of writing. Lately, with the pandemic, I’ve been finding ways to put my anxiety over COVID-19 into my stories. It may be why I’m dealing with the pandemic better than any of my siblings are (though they’re dealing with a lot more than I am, admittedly).
Sweets are super-tempting! Fat and sugar feel comforting — not celery! Whatever works.
You say that, but I struggle with my weight. Overcoming that is an important health goal for me.
It’s never easy. Good luck! I am trying as well.
May the odds be ever in our favor.
I started sleeping with a stuffed animal when my beloved dog died. I’ve been single for a couple years, and my Miniature Schnauzer always slept in the bed with me. She was such a comfort, and her death, while expected due to her advanced age, was a huge loss. A stuffed plush panda isn’t as good as a dog, but it helped.
I know I snack to excess. Have gained weight during this pandemic.
Glad you have a stuffy! And so sorry about your dog…it’s a very tough loss.
So have many of us. I realized (*obvious) that food and drink are reliable and affordable comforts when so many other pleasures are now out of reach. So I think we need to be kind to ourselves!
I have an old, worn sock monkey that I love and I always bring it to school to share with my kinder. I encourage them to bring something soothing to school with them, and to share why it is special with the others if they choose. it is so interesting to hear a 3 year old say, “I’ve had this bunny since I was little…” and each child has their unique item, I love seeing what they bring. we talk about how they help us, and other ways to calm ourselves and to feel better if we are anxious, sick, or lonely. it is amazing what they offer to the conversation.
That’s so neat!
I love that they’re encouraged to just be themselves, as we are all vulnerable at times and so crave comfort.
Yes, and if they learn this early, maybe they won’t be afraid to seek support as needed
Valium.
The old standby!