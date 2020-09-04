More simple pleasures

By Caitlin Kelly

An ongoing series…

The last few days of our outdoor pool, swimming laps beneath a blue sky

A new bathing suit that really fits!

Having that new bathing suit fit even better after weeks of daily laps

Hanging it from a doorknob, ready for the next day

The cool side of the pillow

Snuggling beneath the duvet as evenings grow cooler

Newspapers and breakfast in bed

Strong coffee with half-and-half

Fresh pineapple

Wondering what birds we’re hearing in the treetops

The low, golden, slanting light of autumn, so distinct and different

Sitting on a friend’s back deck catching up after months apart

Fresh scones from a local bakery

Watching the bees arrive every morning to enjoy our small balcony garden

New York City’s museums re-opening soon!

My gym (we’ll see how I feel) re-opening soon!

A vintage kilim rug, bought at auction

Enjoying meals on the balcony

Diner rice pudding!

Homemade iced tea

Late afternoon living room shadows of a carved wooden horse atop an armoire

Endlessly re-watching favorite films like this one, The Maltese Falcon

What are some of yours these days?