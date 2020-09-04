By Caitlin Kelly
An ongoing series…
The last few days of our outdoor pool, swimming laps beneath a blue sky
A new bathing suit that really fits!
Having that new bathing suit fit even better after weeks of daily laps
Hanging it from a doorknob, ready for the next day
The cool side of the pillow
Snuggling beneath the duvet as evenings grow cooler
Newspapers and breakfast in bed
Strong coffee with half-and-half
Fresh pineapple
Wondering what birds we’re hearing in the treetops
The low, golden, slanting light of autumn, so distinct and different
Sitting on a friend’s back deck catching up after months apart
Fresh scones from a local bakery
Watching the bees arrive every morning to enjoy our small balcony garden
New York City’s museums re-opening soon!
My gym (we’ll see how I feel) re-opening soon!
A vintage kilim rug, bought at auction
Enjoying meals on the balcony
Diner rice pudding!
Homemade iced tea
Late afternoon living room shadows of a carved wooden horse atop an armoire
Endlessly re-watching favorite films like this one, The Maltese Falcon
19 thoughts on “More simple pleasures”
Now that it’s a bit cooler, I can pull some of the weeds out of my flower beds – before they completely take over and strangle the flowers….A Saturday evening concert series on the lawn of the local art school, with chalk lines drawn on the grass to facilitate social distancing, and of course masks required. I know my neighbors are smiling when they see me; I can’t see their mouths but I see their eyes crinkle, and we greet one another with elbow bumps….cooler evenings so I can again enjoy taking walks, having avoided the outdoors during all these weeks of heat and humidity…and, like you Caitlin, I always enjoy seeing the bees in my yard, doing their bee business with the flowers. I actually talk to them, I welcome them and encourage them to bring their bee friends. And if it doesn’t rain for a while, I put out trays with very shallow water so the bees can drink without drowning (a suggestion I read somewhere)….
We actually talk to the bees as well — trying to encourage them!
Caitlin, I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who talks to bees! Without those little guys, we wouldn’t have much food, I’ve been learning….
Thanks to Jan’s simple pleasure, maybe the price of my fave honeys won’t go up too much (more). Chestnut, buckwheat…. So simple pleasures can have pleasant ripple effects.
My current (last!) NYC apartment has a common outdoor space where a few of us of advancing age get together of a Friday evening with our drinks and indulge in a little gossip (not malicious). A simple pleasure of sorts.
Our courtyard caretakers who water the much-admired plantings, but who aren’t gardeners per se, could be puzzled by a water for bees offering. Maybe I’ll go for it anyway. Meantime, when I get a chance to catch up with Caitlin’s blog and comments, that’s a pleasure rediscovered.
That gathering sounds great — our pool closes in 3 days but it has allowed for socializing safely as well.
I heard you on NPR! That was cool.
Thanks!
Hmmm… all sorts of great fresh products coming in at the outdoor farmers markets (good for social distancing). Cooler walks in the morning enjoying all the flowers. Finally able to work on some outside projects and general maintenance things. Reading. And trying to find some sort of rhythm with my recent retirement.
Nice! I am so relieved to have cooler weather — I haven’t walked in months due to the heat. We have farmer’s markets here in many of our towns — they’re great.
A good audio book. A good book in general. Music to match my many moods. Making progress on a new story. A Zoom call with people I like. A good workout. A movie. The smell of incense burning. A snack from Starbucks. Mastering a new recipe (just found one for kosher, low-cal fried chicken without a lot of oil). Sleeping in as late as I want. These are a few of my favorite things.
Nice! Reading a good book is a great escape. I am so missing movies in the theater!
They’ve opened a few here, but I only started going after I was convinced they were making it safe for me.
Soothing!
Thanks!
Fresh scones, newspaper–so much to love–but A BATHING SUIT THAT FITS? Egad, woman. Do share:).
I hate to admit the size and (!!) it’s Land’s End. Truly one of the best designed and most comfortable suits I’ve even worn: comfortable, great bust support, high and tight armholes, firm support from the straps. Really well done.
https://www.landsend.com/products/womens-chlorine-resistant-scoop-neck-soft-cup-tugless-sporty-one-piece-swimsuit-print/id_348277?attributes=5883,43307,43325,43392,44093,44256,44454,44967 (mine is not this color)
NOT this model — but this is my pattern
https://www.landsend.com/products/womens-mastectomy-chlorine-resistant-tugless-one-piece-swimsuit-soft-cup/id_338507?attributes=17810,43307,43325,43392,44256,44967
What a coincidence-I don’t normally buy suits from Lands’ End but I have a catalog sitting on my counter because there were a couple that looked like they might be really flattering. Which is so rare with swimsuits.
Seriously, this one deserves a medal. Holds me in but is flattering and comfortable. BOOM.
Yes, I have several Lands End bathing suits. They are terrific. I couldn’t believe how well they fit, so I bought two more of them.
Right?!
walking to the farmer’s market each Saturday to buy fresh flowers and fruit, waking up sunday morning to hot coffee with cream and the nyt puzzle and good music, watching the trees very slowly beginning to change, a slight cooling in the air in the early morning and evening, beautiful sunsets watched sitting by the river.