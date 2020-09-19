By Caitlin Kelly
Jose, my husband, was in D.C. in 1993 as a New York Times photographer.
He shot these two images for the Times of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
They are so beautiful.
Jose R. Lopez/The New York Times.
Smart and surprising
By Caitlin Kelly
Jose, my husband, was in D.C. in 1993 as a New York Times photographer.
He shot these two images for the Times of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
They are so beautiful.
Jose R. Lopez/The New York Times.
14 thoughts on “A beautiful image of RBG”
these are stunning
Thanks.
I had never seen them til this morning — and they are. I don’t like many of Jose’s images, to me just another white male politician, but these are special.
(They can be ordered from the NYT.)
It feels like a punch in the gut, losing Justice Ginsburg. Especially on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. I just hope it’s the last blow of a bad year and not a sign of things to come for this new lunar cycle.
This year has been so stunningly horrible.
And we still have three months and a fortnight or so left! I just hope the last quarter improves. Otherwise, I’m not looking forward to 2021.
Right? We are all worn out!!!
Though now that I say this, the latest news only points to more trouble on the way.
it always does now
Even though I’m Canadian, I feel sad for her loss. And after I learned that the Speaker will hold a vote on her replacement so close to the election, I feel sickened. I don’t know how all of this can be fixed. This has just been a very terrible year.
I think millions feel this…and thank you!
It just makes me want to cry. She was at the National Book Festival in DC almost exactly a year ago. The line outside the convention center started forming at 5am. I knew better to even try getting in to see her, so I headed to the Fiction hall. I met a young girl in line. She was disappointed she couldn’t go to see her interview but she held up RGB’s book and said “I’ll meet her later when I get my book signed!”
I hope she got it.
I hope so too! What a thrill it would have been to meet her.
Oh, yes. Beautiful photos.
Thanks!