21 questions, answered

By Caitlin Kelly
I miss travel the most!
Time for something lighter!
The FT’s glossy magazine How to Spend It runs a 21-question survey of people whose taste and opinions they consider interesting.
Here are my answers to their questions:
My personal style signifier
A scarf or muffler, in silk, cashmere, wool, linen.
The last thing I bought and loved
Two throw pillows from Svenkst Tenn, a Swedish department store.
On my wishlist
Travel! To leave the United States and travel far and wide, slowly.
The best gift I’ve given recently
A copy of this book, to a friend I met online (!)
The best gift I have ever received
The massive Times Atlas of the World, given by my then very broke medical student boyfriend, later first husband
In my fridge, you’ll always find
Cheese, half and half, selzer, lemons and limes
My favorite room in my house
House? House!? I wish! Have never owned a house and haven’t lived in one since 1989, a New Hampshire rental. (Our one apartment bathroom is gorgeous, if tiny. I designed it and delight in it.)
The last album I downloaded
I never download and have long lists of things I want to.
I have a serious collection of
Brown and white transferware 19th century china. Linen napkins.
An object I would never part with
My Canadian passport.
An unforgettable place I’ve traveled to in the past year
A nature sanctuary in Pennsylvania, filled with silence and very tall pine trees. Not another soul.
The best souvenir I ever brought home
A set of metal mixing bowls from my favorite cookware store in Montreal — now out of business.
Recently I’ve been reading
A variety of fiction and essays.
The best book I’ve read in the past year
A recent “find”
Doyle online auctions!
If I could, I would collect
Friends!
I had a memorable meal at
A basic, small-town Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania. Great food. Welcoming staff.
My style icon
Hmmmm. Tough one! Probably Auntie Mame.
My grooming staples
Sunscreen. Many fragrances: L’Eau de l’Artisan by l’Artisan Parfumeur; Chanel Number 5; Terre by Hermes, Prada Iris. Glossier eyebrow liner.
If I weren’t doing what I do, I’d have been
A radio talk show host. Interior designer. Retail store owner. Choreographer.
I can’t wait to get back to
Canada, to see all our friends. Europe, for the same. Travel!
6 thoughts on “21 questions, answered”
I’m so impatient to be able to travel again. And eat at an indoor restaurant. Luxuries, I know, but my world, like most people’s, has become very small and I’m feeling restless! I’m hoping to go to Italy next summer, but we’ll see if that’s possible.
Do you wear perfume at home? I stopped wearing mine as I’m at home full-time now, but have been thinking about buying a new fragrance to cheer myself up!
I wear perfume at home. “Chance” by Chanel. Purchased at Macey’s in New York City December 1, 2018. Reminds me of a fabulous long weekend celebrating my birthday, expanding my comfort zone and celebrating life. … Go for it! 💕
Nice! It’s great to have all those associated memories.
I fell in love with NYC that weekend. Every time I wear that perfume I am reminded of my award collected at the Equus Film Festival, a delightful Italian restaurant in Brooklyn called The Naked Dog, and an epiphany during a taxi ride through Manhattan. Pure magic!
I do wear perfume at home! I just love it — and so very rarely wear makeup now.
always interesting to fill in the blanks and read what you’ve said. I am missing travel so much, too